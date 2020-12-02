Eaton ends regular season, heads to playoffs with dominating win over Timber Creek

Charles Whitebear scored three touchdowns and Haslet Eaton dominated Keller Timber Creek, 43-14, in its final regular season game on Wednesday at Northwest ISD Stadium.

The Eagles (7-3 overall, 5-1 district) wrapped up the regular season District 4-6A runner-up and await their playoff seeding. Timber Creek (4-5, 2-3) can still make the postseason with a win over Keller on Monday.

Colby Sessums connected on field goals of 38 and 32 yards in the first half. His 38-yarder gave the Eagles a 3-0 lead just before the first quarter ended. Timber Creek fumbled on the ensuing kickoff and Sessums’ 32-yard FG extended the lead to 6-0 with 10:11 left in the second quarter.

The Falcons’ Cam Minix intercepted an Eaton pass, but the Eagles forced Timber Creek to a punt.

Following the punt, Eaton went 54 yards on five plays as quarterback Braden St. Ama found Max Sio-Johnson for a 39-yard TD and 13-0 lead just over four minutes before intermission.

After another TC punt, Eaton increased the margin to 19-0 when St. Ama and Charles Whitebear hooked up for an 11-yard touchdown with 6.6 seconds on the clock.

Eaton gained 182 yards in the first half and held Timber Creek to minus-2 yards on offense.

Things didn’t get better in the third quarter for the Falcons as they fumbled on the second half kickoff. Whitebear stripped the ball and returned it 35 yards to push Eaton up 26-0.

Whitebear scored his third TD of the night when he caught a 24-yard pass from St. Ama to make it 33-7 with 7:50 left in the third quarter. The scoring drive came after Timber Creek got on the board with an 11-yard TD run by Kaden Bess.

Brock Hayward picked off a Timber Creek pass and three plays later, St. Ama scored on a 1-yard keeper for a 40-7 lead with under five minutes to go in the period. The big play was a 43-yard pass from St. Ama to Royal Evans to the TC 4.

Timber Creek backup QB TJ Williams scored on a 9-yard run for the Falcons.

Sessums hit his third FG with a 17-yarder in the fourth quarter.