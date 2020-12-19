Prosper offense wakes up in second half, shuts down Arlington Bowie in area round

The Prosper Eagles defeated Arlington Bowie in the 6A D2 area round on Saturday at Mustang Panther Stadium. Special to the Star-Telegram

Prosper shrugged off a slow start and early deficit to shut down Arlington Bowie in the second half, 28-7, in a Class 6A Division 2 area round game Saturday at Mustang-Panther Stadium.

Prosper (7-3) is headed to the regional round for the second straight season and third in four years. It will be a clash of Eagles as Prosper faces Haslet Eaton at 11 a.m. Saturday Dec. 26 at Globe Life Park.

Eaton routed San Angelo Central, 40-16, on Thursday.

After trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, Prosper would finish the game with 28 unanswered points.

The Eagles scored on their second drive of the game off a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Berry to Cameron Harpole (San Diego State signee), but trailed 7-6 after the kick was missed early in the second quarter.

Both teams wouldn’t find the end zone as Bowie led 7-6 at intermission.

Aidan Siano did pick off a Bowie pass attempt for Prosper in the second quarter.

Things got better for the Eagles with 20 points in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. Prosper took the opening drive of the half 70 yards on 10 plays as Berry scored from 4 yards out.

The 2-point try was no good, but Prosper had its first lead at 12-7 with 7:19 to play in the period.

Tyler Bailey, who had a big game receiving with 11 catches, 123 yards and one TD, was a factor in the return game. He returned a Bowie punt 23 yards to the Bowie 29 and on the next play, caught a TD pass from Berry to make it 19-7 with 4:51 left in the third.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Following another Bowie punt, Bailey returned it 50 yards to the Bowie 4 and Berry kept it for his second 4-yard score to push the Prosper lead to 26-7 at the 2:30 mark.

Prosper added a safety in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles out-gained the Vols 308-182 in total yards. Harpole made seven catches for 105 yards and a TD. Berry completed 19 of 26 passes for 242 yards and two TDs. He added 24 yards and two scores on six carries.

Bowie (7-2) got the scoring started when the Volunteers marched the opening drive 75 yards on 10 plays and got a 2-yard touchdown run from Kameron Sanders midway through the first quarter.

Prosper fumbled on its first play from scrimmage and Joel Brown recovered for Bowie, but the Vols couldn’t score even with a short field. They got to the Eagles’ 16, but turned it over on downs after a pass on fourth-and-14 was incomplete.

Bowie QB Drevonn Ponder wraps up his high school career with 108 yards passing and a team-high 56 yards rushing on 19 attempts.