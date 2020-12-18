Allen survives scare, relies on fourth-quarter defense to eliminate South Grand Prairie

It was fitting that Allen and South Grand Prairie played at Globe Life Park Friday night because for the first eight-plus minutes, it was like a baseball game broke out.

Leading 20-16, the Eagles stopped SGP’s fourth-down attempt near midfield with under five minutes remaining. They stalled another drive near midfield as time was expiring.

Allen erased an early deficit and sluggish start to beat SGP, 20-16, in a Class 6A Division 1 area-round showdown. The Eagles (10-0), ranked No. 4 in the 6A D1 state rankings, avoid their earliest playoff exit since 2011 and will face Saturday’s winner between Midland Lee and Euless Trinity in the regional round. Lee and Trinity kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Globe Life Park.

Allen’s next game will be back at GLP, Saturday Dec. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

SGP (7-3), in area for the first time since 2017, came out firing on the first play from scrimmage when Sean Stegall threw a 51-yard pass to Josh Nicholson, but the Warriors couldn’t score and Allen picked up a sack on fourth-and-1.

The Warriors had another chance when two plays later, Dwight Nunoo intercepted a pass attempt to the Allen 19, but again, the Eagles stopped SGP on fourth-and-goal at the 1.

However, the ball position would hurt Allen as Marsel McDuffie (UNLV signee) tackled Allen running back Jordan Johnson in the end zone for the safety with 7:12 left in the first quarter.

Things continued to go SGP’s way when Stegall and Kelan Robinson (Kansas) connected on a 65-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to 9-0 late in the opening period.

Allen only gained 18 yards of total offense and one positive play after the opening quarter.

The Eagles’ offense woke up early in the second when Jaylen Jenkins scored on a 30-yard run to make it 9-7. They took their first lead, 14-9, moments later when General Booty hit Blaine Green (Oklahoma State) for 82 yards.

The Warriors were able to take a 16-14 lead into intermission when Stegall threw a short pass to Robinson, who did the rest 40 yards later. Robinson had 120 yards receiving in the first half and Stegall had accounted for 292 yards.

Allen took the lead for good at 20-16 when Jenkins scored from 14 yards out with 9:29 to play in the fourth.

SGP turned the ball over on downs five times while Allen was minus-three in the turnover battle.

Both teams missed a pair of field goals.