Aledo RB, Mansfield Summit DT headline Fort Worth-area HS football all-area team

Despite the craziest season in Texas high school football history, we had another terrific year capped off with the Class 6A and 5A state championships in January.
Now it’s time for the awards...
Let’s take a look at the best players from the Fort Worth area in 2020-21:
Final offensive leaders
Final defensive leaders OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
DeMarco Roberts, RB, Senior, Aledo
267 carries, 2,266 yards, area-leading 39 TDs
1,276 yards rushing, 23 TDs in 6 playoff games
31 carries, 254 yards, 6 TDs in 5A D2 championship
State title game Offensive MVP DeMarco Roberts (6) takes the ball down the middle for a touchdown during the 2nd quarter of the 5A Division 2 state championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington between Aledo and Crosby on January 15th, 2020.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kamren Washington, DL, Senior, Mansfield Summit
96 tackles, 76 solo tackles
37 tackles for loss, 17 sacks
1 INT, 1 Forced Fumble
District 4-5A D1 Defensive MVP
Mansfield Summit’s Kamren Washington, center, holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates their 34-31 win over Colleyville Heritage in their Division 1-5A Regional Round Play-off football game Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER
Jake Strong, QB, Sophomore, Justin Northwest
2,319 yards passing, 29 TDs, 64% completion percentage
505 yards rushing, 7 TDs
District 3-5A D1 Newcomer of the Year
Northwest quarterback Jake Strong (4) tries to scrambles past Brewer defensive lineman Robert Fick (50) during the first half of a high school football game, November 19, 2020 played at Northwest ISD Stadium in Justin, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram) DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER
Logan Anderson, Soph., Southlake Carroll
71 tackles, 41 solo tackles, 7 for loss
1 sack, 1 INT, 1 FR, 1 FF
7 tackles, 12-yard sack in
6A D1 championship
District 4-6A Newcomer of the Year
Southlake Carroll defensive back Logan Anderson (19) sacks Austin Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik (6) during the second half of the 6A Division 1 High School State Championship football playoff game, January 16, 2021 played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram) UTILITY PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Hayden Whites, Sr., FW Lake Country
1,895 yards rushing, 26 TDs
451 yards receiving, 9 TDs, 22 yards per catch
40 tackles, 7 INTs
Started at punter, kickoff return, punt return
TAPPS First-Team All-Sate
Lake Country running back Hayden Whites (15) tries to break free of Colleyville Covenant defensive back Daniel Calbrese (2) during the first half of a high school football game, October 30, 2020 played at Lake Country Christian School in Fort Worth, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram) COACH OF THE YEAR
Channon Hall, Mansfield Summit
Led the Jaguars to the
5A D1 state semifinals
Defeated four playoff teams with a combined 31-9 record
Three straight playoff wins by 3 points
Deepest playoff run in program history
Mansfield Summit’s Coach Channon Hall, left holds the trophy as he and his team celebrate their 34-31 win over Colleyville Heritage in their Division 1-5A Regional Round Play-off football game Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
AJ Smith-Shawver, Sr., Colleyville Heritage
2,616 yards passing, 25 TDs in 9 games
4 games with 300 yards passing, 2 games with 400 yards
Colleyville Heritage quartrback AJ Smith- Shawver, left, scrambles away from Mansfield Summit’s Karon Thomas in the fourth quarter of their Division 1-5A Regional Round Play-off football game Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram
Quinn Ewers, Jr., Southlake Carroll
2,442 yards passing, 28 TDs in 8 games, 67.4% completion percentage
Area-leading 305.3 yards passing per game
Southlake Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers looks to pass against Rockwall Heath during the first half of a High School Football game, Friday night, October 2, 2020 played at Dragon Stadium in Southlake, Texas. Steve Nurenberg/Special to the Star-Telgram File photo
Chris Lee, Jr., Azle
3,373 yards passing (most in the area for 6A/5A)
36 TDs, 11 TD runs, 65% completion percentage
Azle quarterback Chris Lee (8) looks for room to run against All Saints during the first half, Friday night, September 25, 2020 played at All Saints High School in Fort Worth, TX. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)
Running backs
Cash Jones, Sr., Brock
Area-leading 2,394 yards rushing, 37 TDs
184.2 yards rushing per game
Brock’s Cash Jones, front races past Boyd’s Dakota Barrow for a touchdown to take a 6-0 lead in the first quarter of their District 4-3A football game Friday, October 23, 2020 at Yellowjacket Stadium in Boyd, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram
Ollie Gordon, Jr., Euless Trinity
2,086 yards rushing, 28 TDs
Area-leading 231 yards rushing per game
School-record 460 yards and 6 TDs vs. Allen
Trinity running back Ollie Gordon (2) goes in untouched for touch down number four during the 6A division 1 quarterfinals at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 02, 2021. Southlake defeated Trinity 59-35. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth
Owen Allen, Soph., Southlake Carroll
2,063 yards rushing, 28 TDs
Southlake running back Owen Allen runs the ball upfield during the Conference 6A Division 1 2020 state championship semi-final football game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 09, 2021. Duncanville led 27-21 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Fullback
Joseph Luna, Sr., Euless Trinity
First-Team All-District
Blocked for 2,000-yard rusher Gordon
Trinity fullback Joseph Luna (42) attacks the middle of the line during the second half of a high school football game at Pennington Field in Bedford, Texas, Friday, Oct. 04, 2019. Trinity defeated San Angelo Central 49-24. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth
Wide Receivers
Eric Mcalister, Sr., Azle
75 catches, area-leading 1,631 yards and 21 TDs
136 yards per game, 3 games with 200 yards
Azle receiver Eric Mcalister Jr (88) gets a touchdown reception against All Saints during the first half, Friday night, September 25, 2020 played at All Saints High School in Fort Worth, TX. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)
Brady Boyd, Sr., Southlake Carroll
71 catches, 1,159 yards, 18 TDs; 116 yards per game
Southlake Carroll receiver Brady Boyd (14) come up with a nice catch against Austin Westlake defensive back Lucas Mireur (3) during the second half of the 6A Division 1 High School State Championship football playoff game, January 16, 2021 played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)
JoJo Earle, Sr., Aledo
61 catches, 1,007 yards, 8 TDs, 87 carries, 591 yards, 12 TDs
JoJo Earle (1) stiff arms Sir Hill (9) after catching a pass during the 2nd quarter of the 5A Division 2 state championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington between Aledo and Crosby on January 15th, 2021.
Tight End
RJ Maryland, Jr., Southlake Carroll
30 catches, 736 yards, 13 TDs
Helped block for 2,000-yard rusher Allen
Southlake Carroll tight end RJ Maryland (13) tries to find a hole to run against Rockwall Heath during the first half of a High School Football game, Friday night, October 2, 2020 played at Dragon Stadium in Southlake, TX. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telgram)
Kicker/Punter
Colby Sessums, Sr., Haslet Eaton
14 of 14 field goals, two FGs of 50 yards, added 48- and 46-yard FGs
Made 50 of 51 extra points
35.7 yards per punt, 8 punts inside the 20
Eaton kicker Colby Sessums (1) punts out of his own end zone during a high school football game at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 01, 2020. Eaton defeated Legacy 17-7. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth
Utility
Juan Davis, Sr., Everman
107 carries, 790 yards, 12 TDs
40 catches, 780 yards, 8 TDs
3 FR, 1 blocked punt
31.8 yards per punt, 11 punts inside the 20
Everman quarterback Juan Davis stiff arms his way past Burleson’s Kyndall Cassidy for positive yards in the first quarter of their Division 2 District 5-5A football game Thursday, November12, 2020 at Burleson ISD Stadium in Burleson, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram
Offensive Line
Dylan Anderson, Sr., Southlake Carroll: Graded out 97%, 56 knockdowns, no sacks allowed on 345 attempts
Hunter Erb, Jr., Haslet Eaton: Graded out 90%, 86 pancakes, Unanimous first-team all-district
Jacob Foni, Jr., Euless Trinity: Helped anchor offensive line that blocked for run-heavy Trojans
Devon Campbell, Jr., Arlington Bowie: 101 pancakes, graded out 91%
Tommy Brockermeyer, Sr., FW All Saints: 5-star tackle ranked the No. 1 OT in Texas
All Saints offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer looks to make a block against Azle during the first half, Friday night, September 25, 2020 played at All Saints High School in Fort Worth, TX. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram) DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Taylor Steele, Sr., Colleyville Heritage
62 tackles, 30 for loss, 15 sacks
31 QB hurries, 3 FF, 3 FR
Grapevine quarterback Austin Alexander (9) tries to scramble away from Colleyville Heritage defensive lineman Taylor Steele (90) during the first haif, Friday night, October 25, 2019 played at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram
Caden Anderson, Sr., Aledo
58 tackles, 40 solo tackles, 10 for loss
8 sacks, 1 FR, 4 pass deflections
1 TD return, 14 QB hurries
Aledo defensive end Caden Anderson (29) sacks Weatherford quarterback Major Youngblood (16) for a loss during the first half, Saturday afternoon, Sepember 26, 2020 played at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)
Curlee Thomas, Jr., Nolan Catholic
58 tackles, 22 for loss
16 sacks, 30 hurries, 2 FR
Midland Christian quarterback Ryver Rodriguez (3) is swallowed up in the backfield by Nolan Catholic defensive lineman Curlee Thomas (9) during a high school football game at Doskocil Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, Oct. 02, 2020. Nolan Catholic defeated Midland Christian 38-21. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth
Joseph Adedire, Jr., Mansfield Summit
53 tackles, 20 for loss, 10 sacks, 2 FF
Colleyville Heritage quartrback AJ Smith- Shawver, left, throws down the field under pressure from Mansfield Summit’s Joseph Adedire in the second quarter of their Division 1-5A Regional Round Play-off football game Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram
Linebackers
Carson Carter, Sr., Brock
Area-leading 157 tackles, 32 for loss
5 sacks, 1 FR
Boyd quarterbackk Zeb Souder, right scrambes out of the backfield as Brock’s Carson Carter gives chase in the fourth quarter of Brock’s 49-14 win in their District 4-3A football game Friday, October 23, 2020 at Yellowjacket Stadium in Boyd, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram
Luke Lingard, Sr., Colleyville Heritage
120 tackles, 20 for loss, 4 sacks
10 pass deflections, 3 FF, 2 INTs, 1 TD
Grapevine tight end Matthew Debrei (45) attempts to avoid the tackle of Colleyville Heritage linebacker Luke Lingard (32) during a high school football game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Colleyville led 28-24 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth
Chris Knight, Jr., Colleyville Heritage
128 tackles, 20 for loss, 11 sacks
3 FR, 8 pass deflections
Burleson Centennial quarterback Phillip Hamilton (6) attempts to avoid the tackle of Colleyville Heritage linebacker Chris Knight (15) during a 5A high school football game at Burleson ISD Stadium in Burleson , Texas, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Colleyville led 17-0 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth
Trevell Johnson, Jr., Arlington Martin
109 tackles, 14 for loss, 4 sacks
10 QB hurries, 3 FR, 2 TD returns
Arlington Martin 3-star linebacker Trevell Johnson (Texas commit) recorded 109 tackles during the 2020-21 season. Danielle Ellis 247Sports
Defensive Backs
Cinque Williams, Sr., Southlake Carroll
82 tackles, 66 solo tackles, 5 for loss
2 sacks, 5 pass deflections, 4 FF, 1 FR, 1 INT
Southlake Carroll kickoff returner Cinque Williams tries to break a tackle against Rockwall Heath during the first half of a High School Football game, Friday night, October 2, 2020 played at Dragon Stadium in Southlake, TX. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telgram)
JD Coffey, Sr., Kennedale
76 tackles, 9 for loss
3 INTs, 1 FR, 6 pass deflections
3 defensive TDs
Kennedale’s JD Coffey, center takes punt return past Sunnyvale’s Gage Andrews, lef and Hudson Smith in the fourth quarter of their football game Friday, September 11, 2020 in Kennedale, Texas. Kennedale won 28-27. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram
Johnny Smith-Rider, Sr., Haltom
92 tackles, 9 pass deflections
3 INTs, 4 FF, 3 FR
Weatherford’s Dezmond Forrest (3) outruns Haltom’s Johnny Smith-Rider (22) for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Haltom Buffalos played the Weatherford Kangaroos at Kangaroo Stadium in Weatherford Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. David Kent Special
Keontae Williams, Jr., Nolan Catholic
6 INTs, 10 pass deflections
25 tackles
Nolan defensive back Keontae Williams (1) comes up with an interception in front of Parish Esiscopal receiver Jai Moore (89) during the first half of a high school football game, November 13, 2020 played at Doskocil Stadium in Fort Worth, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)
Utility
Jalon Rock, Sr., Mansfield Summit
38 tackles, 34 solo tackles, 3 for loss
3 INTs, 17 pass deflections
5 TD returns, 502 return yards
Summit defensive back Jalon Rock (4) runs with the ball chased by Denton Ryan wide receiver/defensive back Austin Jordan (3) during the Conference 5A Division 1 2020 state championship semi-final football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 08, 2021. Denton Ryan defeated Mansfield Summit 49-35 to advance to the state title game. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth
SECOND TEAM Offense
Quarterbacks
Simeon Evans, Sr., Mansfield Timberview
2,502 yards passing, 24 TDs, 63.4% completion percentage
907 yards rushing, 12 TDs, 8.3 yards per carry
Mansfield Timberview quarterback Simeon Evans left, throws down the field as he is hit by Ennis’s Deryous Stokes in the second quater of their Division 2 Region 2-5A Area Play-off football game Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Midlothian ISD Mult-Purpose Stadium in Midlothian, Texas. Timberview won 42-28. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram
Jalen Kitna, Sr., Burleson
2,516 yards passing, 32 TDs
62% completion percentage
Burleson quarterback Jalen Kitna attempts a pass against Centennial during the second half, Thursday night, September 24, 2020 played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)
Caden Burke, Sr., Godley
Area-leading 3,660 yards, 38 TDs
305 yards passing per game, 60% completion percentage
Godley quarterback Caden Burke, left is caught from behind by Life Waxahachie’s Sevin Butleras he races forthe sideline in the second quarter of their Friday, August 28, 2020 football game in Godley, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram
Running backs
Deuce Jones, Sr., Mansfield Timberview
197 carries, 1,491 yards, 21 TDs
312 yards receiving, 4 TDs
Timberview running back Deuce Jones (2) rumbles to the end zone for the winning score defended by Lake Ridge cornerbacks Marvin Covington (2) and Darrell James (26) during Thursday’s game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield. Timberview defeated Lake Ridge 28-14. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram
Kaden Bess, Sr., Keller Timber Creek
1,143 yards rushing, 14 TDs
243 yards receiving, 4 TDs, 9.8 yards per catch
Keller Timber Creek running back Kaden Bess (23) looks for running room after making a reception against Richland during the first half of a High School Football game, Friday night, October 9, 2020 played at Keller ISD Staduim in Keller, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)
Caleb Texada, Jr., Grapevine
1,179 yards rushing, 13 TDs, 118 yards per game
232 yards receiving, 16 yards per game, 3 TDs
Grapevine running back Caleb Texada (3) is dropped behind the line during a high school football game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Colleyville led 28-24 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth
Fullback
Gatlin Johnson, Sr., Aledo
First-Team All-District
Blocked for Roberts/Earle (2,800 yards, 51 TDs)
Aledo senior fullback Gatlin Johnson (left) was first team all district and helped the Bearcats win state. Tommy Hays
Wide Receivers
Hal Presley, Sr., Mansfield Summit
43 catches, 1,073 yards, 16 TDs
25 yards per catch
Summit wide receiver Hal Presley (9) scores their final touchdown during the Conference 5A Division 1 2020 state championship semi-final football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 08, 2021. Denton Ryan defeated Mansfield Summit 49-35 to advance to the state title game. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth
Landon Samson, Jr., Southlake Carroll
75 catches, 1,293 yards, 15 TDs
Southlake receiver Landon Samson grabs a pass in front of Duncanville linebacker Jadarius Thursby (8) during the Conference 6A Division 1 2020 state championship semi-final football game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 09, 2021. Duncanville led 27-21 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
CJ Nelson, Jr., Richland
48 catches, 1,079 yards, 14 TDs in 8 games
Richland receiver CJ Nelson (1) goes 56 yards for a touchdown reception against Colleyville Heritage during the first half of a high school football game, October 23, 2020 played at the Birdville ISD Fine Arts/Athletics Complex in North Richland Hills, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)
Tight End
Jason Llewellyn, Jr., Aledo
28 catches, 453 yards, 5 TDs
12 pancakes, 9 knockdowns
Helped block for 2,000-yard rusher Roberts
Aledo tight end Jason Llewellyn (89) comes up with a reception against Frisco during the first half of the 5A Division II Regional round high school football playoffs, December 24, 2020, played at The Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)
Kicker/Punter
Joe McFadden, Sr., Southlake Carroll
11 of 12 field goals, long of 48 yards
Made 76 of 77 extra points
40.9 yards per punt
Southlake kicker Joe McFadden (84) at kickoff during the 1st quarter in Abilene at Shotwell Stadium against Midland Lee in Abilene on November 30, 2019. Photo: Matt Smith (Special to the Star-Telegram).
Utility
Cleo Chandler, Sr., Cleburne
1,178 yards rushing, 16 TDs, 9.2 yards per carry
54 catches, 705 yards, 9 TDs
Cleburne’s Cleo Chandler, front breaks away for a 76 yard touchdown run to take a 21-7 lead over Weatherford in the second quarter of their football game Friday, October 9, 2020 at Kangaroo Stadium in Weatherford, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram
Offensive Line
Rocco O’Keefe, Sr., Aledo: Graded out 91%, 19 knockdowns, 37 pancakes
Jacoby Jackson, Sr., Mansfield Summit: 45 pancakes, helped Jaguars to state semifinals
James Brockermeyer, Sr., FW All Saints: 4-star prospect ranked as No. 1 center in the nation
Kadyn Mathews, Jr., Brock: 121 pancakes, no sacks allowed, graded out 96%
Heston Edwards, Sr., Haslet Eaton: 86 pancakes, graded out 87%
Eaton’s Heston Edwards (51) is a force on the offensive line. The Keller Indians played the Eaton Eagles at Northwest Stadium Friday, October 11, 2019. David Kent Special Defense
Defensive Line
Terrell Tilmon, Sr., Mansfield Timberview
43 tackles, 14 for loss, 13 sacks
15 QB hurries, 1 FF
Timberview’s defense consisting of (99) and defensive end Terrell Tilmon (4) bring down Lake Ridge quarterback Trevor Andrews (10) in the backfield during a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Timberview defeated Lake Ridge 28-14 in their first game of the season. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth
J’Dan Burnett, Sr., Nolan Catholic
55 tackles, 21 for loss
13 sacks, 32 QB hurries, 5 FF
Nolan defensive lineman J’Dan Burnett (R) sacks Celina quarterback Hunter Watson (9) during the first half, Friday night, September 13, 2019 play at Doskocil Stadium in Fort Worth, TX. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram
Kaleb Tompkins, Sr., Midlothian
72 tackles, 43 solo tackles, 14 for loss
9 sacks, 31 QB hurries, 4 FF
Midlothian’s Kaleb Tompkins, left and Andrew Colman tackle Birdville quarterback Aiden Dollar for a loss in the second quarter of their Division 1 District 4-5A football game Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Midlothian Multi-Purpose Stadium in Midlothian, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram
Enow Etta, Soph., Colleyville Covenant
68 tackles, 43 solo tackles, 16 for loss
17 sacks, 7 pass deflections
Colleyville Covenant sophomore Enow Etta finished the season with 68 tackles and 17 sacks. Colleyville Covenant
Linebackers
Jesse Rivera, Sr., Azle
130 tackles, 88 solo tackles
2 sacks, 2 FR
Azle’s Jesse Rivera, left celeberates with teammates Jason Lund and Chase Torgesen after recovering a Crowley fumble in thethird quarter of Friday’s October 4, 2019 football game at Hornet Stadium in Azle, Texas. Azle went on to win 48-47. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram
Morice Blackwell, Sr., Arlington Martin
95 tackles, 8 for loss
2 FR, 4 pass deflections, 1 TD return
Arlington Bowie running back Kameron Sanders (27) gets rapped up by Arlington Martin linebacker Morice Blackwell Jr (18) after a short gain during the first half of a high school football game, Friday night, November 6, 2020 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)
Jonathon Okate, Jr., Arlington Martin
79 tackles, 45 solo tackles
4 sacks, 2 FF, 2 FR
Martin linebacker Jonathon Okate (12) can not quite get to Denton Ryan wide receiver Ja’Tavion Sanders (1) before he crosses into the end zone during a high school football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Denton Ryan defeated Arlington Martin 47-24. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth
Brock Hayward, Jr., Haslet Eaton
130 tackles, 87 solo tackles, 8 for loss
2 sacks, 8 QB hurries, 2 FF
Keller Fossil Ridge running back Stephen Nnadozie (1) gets stopped by Eaton linebacker Brock Hayward (55) for a short gain during the first half of a high school football, October 22, 2020 played a Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)
Defensive Backs
Richard Toney, Sr., Arlington
105 tackles, 68 solo tackles, 9 for loss
4 INTs, 1 TD, 7 pass deflections
Arlington defensive back Richard Toney (23) parades around with the takeaway belt during a high school football game at Globe Life Park in Arlington Texas, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Toney had a pick six which also led to a 15 yard unsportsman like penalty for the Colts. The Colts defeated the Gophers 35-10. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth
Luke Dillingham, Sr., Brock
120 tackles, 5 INTs
Brock’s Luke Dillingham, left grabs Boyd’s Caleb Armijo as he scrambles out of the backfield in the second quarter of their District 4-3A football game Friday, October 23, 2020 at Yellowjacket Stadium in Boyd, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram
Trelyn Martin, Sr., Arlington Bowie
115 tackles, 60 solo tackles
Arlington Bowie senior DB Trelyn Martin made 115 tackles this season. Arlington Bowie football
Isiah Hall, Jr., Lake Worth
10 INTs, 57 tackles
Lake Worth safety Isiah Hall (4) leads both teams down the field for a long return during a high school football game at Kittrell Memorial Stadium in Lake Worth, Friday Aug. 28, 2020. Lake Worth defeated McGregor 47-43 to start the season. Temperatures were 111 at the start the game and 94 when it ended. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth
Utility
Lenard Lemons, Sr., Arlington Martin
12 tackles, 2 INTs, 4 pass deflections
8 kickoff returns, 4 TDs, long of 103 yards
Martin’s Lenard Lemons (5) gets past Bowie’s Tre Martin (22) for a touchdown during the first half of a high school football game at Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. David Kent Special to the Star-Telegram HONORABLE MENTION Offense
Quarterbacks
Braden St. Ama, Sr., Haslet Eaton
Cole Benson, Sr., Richland
Max Cowgill, Sr., Grapevine
Running Backs
Jarrett Austin, Sr., Burleson
Kolby Bartlett, Sr., Godley
Dejuan Lacy, Soph., North Crowley
Fullback
Christian Hudson, Sr., Burleson Centennial
Wide Receivers
Da’Wain Lofton, Sr., FW North Side
Daniel Calabrese, Sr., Colleyville Covenant
Luke Peterson, Jr., Burleson
Tight End
Griffin Edwards, Sr., Grapevine
Kicker/Punter
Riley Riethman, Sr., Nolan Catholic
Utility
Austin Worthen, Sr., Glen Rose
Offensive Line
Grant Jefferis, Sr., Aledo
Aniel Pastrana, Sr., North Crowley
Zavier Leonard, Sr., Arlington Sam Houston
Carson Walker, Sr., Midlothian Heritage
Jared Foni, Jr., Euless Trinity
Defense
Defensive Line
Jayden Gray, Sr., Haslet Eaton
Justin Alvarado, Sr., Burleson Centennial
Phillip Bradford, Jr., FW Southwest
Jayden Canafax, Sr., Peaster
Linebackers
Noah Gray, Sr., Midlothian Heritage
LD Martin, Sr., Euless Trinity
Barrett Baker, Jr., Southlake Carroll
Koby Kidd, Jr., Weatherford
Defensive Backs
BJ Allen, Jr., Aledo
Braden Waters, Jr., Kennedale
Jacob Schaeffer, Jr., Euless Trinity
Avyonne Jones, Jr., Southlake Carroll
Utility
Drew Coleman, Soph., Godley
