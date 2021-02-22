Aledo RB, Mansfield Summit DT headline Fort Worth-area HS football all-area team

Despite the craziest season in Texas high school football history, we had another terrific year capped off with the Class 6A and 5A state championships in January.

Now it’s time for the awards...

Let’s take a look at the best players from the Fort Worth area in 2020-21:

Final offensive leaders

Final defensive leaders

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

DeMarco Roberts, RB, Senior, Aledo

267 carries, 2,266 yards, area-leading 39 TDs

1,276 yards rushing, 23 TDs in 6 playoff games

31 carries, 254 yards, 6 TDs in 5A D2 championship

State title game Offensive MVP

DeMarco Roberts (6) takes the ball down the middle for a touchdown during the 2nd quarter of the 5A Division 2 state championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington between Aledo and Crosby on January 15th, 2020.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kamren Washington, DL, Senior, Mansfield Summit

96 tackles, 76 solo tackles

37 tackles for loss, 17 sacks

1 INT, 1 Forced Fumble

District 4-5A D1 Defensive MVP

Mansfield Summit’s Kamren Washington, center, holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates their 34-31 win over Colleyville Heritage in their Division 1-5A Regional Round Play-off football game Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER

Jake Strong, QB, Sophomore, Justin Northwest

2,319 yards passing, 29 TDs, 64% completion percentage

505 yards rushing, 7 TDs

District 3-5A D1 Newcomer of the Year

Northwest quarterback Jake Strong (4) tries to scrambles past Brewer defensive lineman Robert Fick (50) during the first half of a high school football game, November 19, 2020 played at Northwest ISD Stadium in Justin, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER

Logan Anderson, Soph., Southlake Carroll

71 tackles, 41 solo tackles, 7 for loss

1 sack, 1 INT, 1 FR, 1 FF

7 tackles, 12-yard sack in 6A D1 championship

District 4-6A Newcomer of the Year

Southlake Carroll defensive back Logan Anderson (19) sacks Austin Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik (6) during the second half of the 6A Division 1 High School State Championship football playoff game, January 16, 2021 played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

UTILITY PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Hayden Whites, Sr., FW Lake Country

1,895 yards rushing, 26 TDs

451 yards receiving, 9 TDs, 22 yards per catch

40 tackles, 7 INTs

Started at punter, kickoff return, punt return

TAPPS First-Team All-Sate

Lake Country running back Hayden Whites (15) tries to break free of Colleyville Covenant defensive back Daniel Calbrese (2) during the first half of a high school football game, October 30, 2020 played at Lake Country Christian School in Fort Worth, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

COACH OF THE YEAR

Channon Hall, Mansfield Summit

Led the Jaguars to the 5A D1 state semifinals

Defeated four playoff teams with a combined 31-9 record

Three straight playoff wins by 3 points

Deepest playoff run in program history

Mansfield Summit’s Coach Channon Hall, left holds the trophy as he and his team celebrate their 34-31 win over Colleyville Heritage in their Division 1-5A Regional Round Play-off football game Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

AJ Smith-Shawver, Sr., Colleyville Heritage

2,616 yards passing, 25 TDs in 9 games

4 games with 300 yards passing, 2 games with 400 yards

Colleyville Heritage quartrback AJ Smith- Shawver, left, scrambles away from Mansfield Summit’s Karon Thomas in the fourth quarter of their Division 1-5A Regional Round Play-off football game Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Quinn Ewers, Jr., Southlake Carroll

2,442 yards passing, 28 TDs in 8 games, 67.4% completion percentage

Area-leading 305.3 yards passing per game

Southlake Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers looks to pass against Rockwall Heath during the first half of a High School Football game, Friday night, October 2, 2020 played at Dragon Stadium in Southlake, Texas. Steve Nurenberg/Special to the Star-Telgram File photo

Chris Lee, Jr., Azle

3,373 yards passing (most in the area for 6A/5A)

36 TDs, 11 TD runs, 65% completion percentage

Azle quarterback Chris Lee (8) looks for room to run against All Saints during the first half, Friday night, September 25, 2020 played at All Saints High School in Fort Worth, TX. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Running backs

Cash Jones, Sr., Brock

Area-leading 2,394 yards rushing, 37 TDs

184.2 yards rushing per game

Brock’s Cash Jones, front races past Boyd’s Dakota Barrow for a touchdown to take a 6-0 lead in the first quarter of their District 4-3A football game Friday, October 23, 2020 at Yellowjacket Stadium in Boyd, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Ollie Gordon, Jr., Euless Trinity

2,086 yards rushing, 28 TDs

Area-leading 231 yards rushing per game

School-record 460 yards and 6 TDs vs. Allen

Trinity running back Ollie Gordon (2) goes in untouched for touch down number four during the 6A division 1 quarterfinals at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 02, 2021. Southlake defeated Trinity 59-35. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Owen Allen, Soph., Southlake Carroll

2,063 yards rushing, 28 TDs

Southlake running back Owen Allen runs the ball upfield during the Conference 6A Division 1 2020 state championship semi-final football game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 09, 2021. Duncanville led 27-21 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

Fullback

Joseph Luna, Sr., Euless Trinity

First-Team All-District

Blocked for 2,000-yard rusher Gordon

Trinity fullback Joseph Luna (42) attacks the middle of the line during the second half of a high school football game at Pennington Field in Bedford, Texas, Friday, Oct. 04, 2019. Trinity defeated San Angelo Central 49-24. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Wide Receivers

Eric Mcalister, Sr., Azle

75 catches, area-leading 1,631 yards and 21 TDs

136 yards per game, 3 games with 200 yards

Azle receiver Eric Mcalister Jr (88) gets a touchdown reception against All Saints during the first half, Friday night, September 25, 2020 played at All Saints High School in Fort Worth, TX. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Brady Boyd, Sr., Southlake Carroll

71 catches, 1,159 yards, 18 TDs; 116 yards per game

Southlake Carroll receiver Brady Boyd (14) come up with a nice catch against Austin Westlake defensive back Lucas Mireur (3) during the second half of the 6A Division 1 High School State Championship football playoff game, January 16, 2021 played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

JoJo Earle, Sr., Aledo

61 catches, 1,007 yards, 8 TDs, 87 carries, 591 yards, 12 TDs

JoJo Earle (1) stiff arms Sir Hill (9) after catching a pass during the 2nd quarter of the 5A Division 2 state championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington between Aledo and Crosby on January 15th, 2021.

Tight End

RJ Maryland, Jr., Southlake Carroll

30 catches, 736 yards, 13 TDs

Helped block for 2,000-yard rusher Allen

Southlake Carroll tight end RJ Maryland (13) tries to find a hole to run against Rockwall Heath during the first half of a High School Football game, Friday night, October 2, 2020 played at Dragon Stadium in Southlake, TX. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telgram)

Kicker/Punter

Colby Sessums, Sr., Haslet Eaton

14 of 14 field goals, two FGs of 50 yards, added 48- and 46-yard FGs

Made 50 of 51 extra points

35.7 yards per punt, 8 punts inside the 20

Eaton kicker Colby Sessums (1) punts out of his own end zone during a high school football game at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 01, 2020. Eaton defeated Legacy 17-7. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Utility

Juan Davis, Sr., Everman

107 carries, 790 yards, 12 TDs

40 catches, 780 yards, 8 TDs

3 FR, 1 blocked punt

31.8 yards per punt, 11 punts inside the 20

Everman quarterback Juan Davis stiff arms his way past Burleson’s Kyndall Cassidy for positive yards in the first quarter of their Division 2 District 5-5A football game Thursday, November12, 2020 at Burleson ISD Stadium in Burleson, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Offensive Line

Dylan Anderson, Sr., Southlake Carroll: Graded out 97%, 56 knockdowns, no sacks allowed on 345 attempts

Hunter Erb, Jr., Haslet Eaton: Graded out 90%, 86 pancakes, Unanimous first-team all-district

Jacob Foni, Jr., Euless Trinity: Helped anchor offensive line that blocked for run-heavy Trojans

Devon Campbell, Jr., Arlington Bowie: 101 pancakes, graded out 91%

Tommy Brockermeyer, Sr., FW All Saints: 5-star tackle ranked the No. 1 OT in Texas

All Saints offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer looks to make a block against Azle during the first half, Friday night, September 25, 2020 played at All Saints High School in Fort Worth, TX. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Taylor Steele, Sr., Colleyville Heritage

62 tackles, 30 for loss, 15 sacks

31 QB hurries, 3 FF, 3 FR

Grapevine quarterback Austin Alexander (9) tries to scramble away from Colleyville Heritage defensive lineman Taylor Steele (90) during the first haif, Friday night, October 25, 2019 played at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

Caden Anderson, Sr., Aledo

58 tackles, 40 solo tackles, 10 for loss

8 sacks, 1 FR, 4 pass deflections

1 TD return, 14 QB hurries

Aledo defensive end Caden Anderson (29) sacks Weatherford quarterback Major Youngblood (16) for a loss during the first half, Saturday afternoon, Sepember 26, 2020 played at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Curlee Thomas, Jr., Nolan Catholic

58 tackles, 22 for loss

16 sacks, 30 hurries, 2 FR

Midland Christian quarterback Ryver Rodriguez (3) is swallowed up in the backfield by Nolan Catholic defensive lineman Curlee Thomas (9) during a high school football game at Doskocil Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, Oct. 02, 2020. Nolan Catholic defeated Midland Christian 38-21. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Joseph Adedire, Jr., Mansfield Summit

53 tackles, 20 for loss, 10 sacks, 2 FF

Colleyville Heritage quartrback AJ Smith- Shawver, left, throws down the field under pressure from Mansfield Summit’s Joseph Adedire in the second quarter of their Division 1-5A Regional Round Play-off football game Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Linebackers

Carson Carter, Sr., Brock

Area-leading 157 tackles, 32 for loss

5 sacks, 1 FR

Boyd quarterbackk Zeb Souder, right scrambes out of the backfield as Brock’s Carson Carter gives chase in the fourth quarter of Brock’s 49-14 win in their District 4-3A football game Friday, October 23, 2020 at Yellowjacket Stadium in Boyd, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Luke Lingard, Sr., Colleyville Heritage

120 tackles, 20 for loss, 4 sacks

10 pass deflections, 3 FF, 2 INTs, 1 TD

Grapevine tight end Matthew Debrei (45) attempts to avoid the tackle of Colleyville Heritage linebacker Luke Lingard (32) during a high school football game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Colleyville led 28-24 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Chris Knight, Jr., Colleyville Heritage

128 tackles, 20 for loss, 11 sacks

3 FR, 8 pass deflections

Burleson Centennial quarterback Phillip Hamilton (6) attempts to avoid the tackle of Colleyville Heritage linebacker Chris Knight (15) during a 5A high school football game at Burleson ISD Stadium in Burleson , Texas, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Colleyville led 17-0 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Trevell Johnson, Jr., Arlington Martin

109 tackles, 14 for loss, 4 sacks

10 QB hurries, 3 FR, 2 TD returns

Arlington Martin 3-star linebacker Trevell Johnson (Texas commit) recorded 109 tackles during the 2020-21 season. Danielle Ellis 247Sports

Defensive Backs

Cinque Williams, Sr., Southlake Carroll

82 tackles, 66 solo tackles, 5 for loss

2 sacks, 5 pass deflections, 4 FF, 1 FR, 1 INT

Southlake Carroll kickoff returner Cinque Williams tries to break a tackle against Rockwall Heath during the first half of a High School Football game, Friday night, October 2, 2020 played at Dragon Stadium in Southlake, TX. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telgram)

JD Coffey, Sr., Kennedale

76 tackles, 9 for loss

3 INTs, 1 FR, 6 pass deflections

3 defensive TDs

Kennedale’s JD Coffey, center takes punt return past Sunnyvale’s Gage Andrews, lef and Hudson Smith in the fourth quarter of their football game Friday, September 11, 2020 in Kennedale, Texas. Kennedale won 28-27. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Johnny Smith-Rider, Sr., Haltom

92 tackles, 9 pass deflections

3 INTs, 4 FF, 3 FR

Weatherford’s Dezmond Forrest (3) outruns Haltom’s Johnny Smith-Rider (22) for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Haltom Buffalos played the Weatherford Kangaroos at Kangaroo Stadium in Weatherford Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. David Kent Special

Keontae Williams, Jr., Nolan Catholic

6 INTs, 10 pass deflections

25 tackles

Nolan defensive back Keontae Williams (1) comes up with an interception in front of Parish Esiscopal receiver Jai Moore (89) during the first half of a high school football game, November 13, 2020 played at Doskocil Stadium in Fort Worth, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Utility

Jalon Rock, Sr., Mansfield Summit

38 tackles, 34 solo tackles, 3 for loss

3 INTs, 17 pass deflections

5 TD returns, 502 return yards

Summit defensive back Jalon Rock (4) runs with the ball chased by Denton Ryan wide receiver/defensive back Austin Jordan (3) during the Conference 5A Division 1 2020 state championship semi-final football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 08, 2021. Denton Ryan defeated Mansfield Summit 49-35 to advance to the state title game. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterbacks

Simeon Evans, Sr., Mansfield Timberview

2,502 yards passing, 24 TDs, 63.4% completion percentage

907 yards rushing, 12 TDs, 8.3 yards per carry

Mansfield Timberview quarterback Simeon Evans left, throws down the field as he is hit by Ennis’s Deryous Stokes in the second quater of their Division 2 Region 2-5A Area Play-off football game Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Midlothian ISD Mult-Purpose Stadium in Midlothian, Texas. Timberview won 42-28. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Jalen Kitna, Sr., Burleson

2,516 yards passing, 32 TDs

62% completion percentage

Burleson quarterback Jalen Kitna attempts a pass against Centennial during the second half, Thursday night, September 24, 2020 played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Caden Burke, Sr., Godley

Area-leading 3,660 yards, 38 TDs

305 yards passing per game, 60% completion percentage

Godley quarterback Caden Burke, left is caught from behind by Life Waxahachie’s Sevin Butleras he races forthe sideline in the second quarter of their Friday, August 28, 2020 football game in Godley, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Running backs

Deuce Jones, Sr., Mansfield Timberview

197 carries, 1,491 yards, 21 TDs

312 yards receiving, 4 TDs

Timberview running back Deuce Jones (2) rumbles to the end zone for the winning score defended by Lake Ridge cornerbacks Marvin Covington (2) and Darrell James (26) during Thursday’s game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield. Timberview defeated Lake Ridge 28-14. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

Kaden Bess, Sr., Keller Timber Creek

1,143 yards rushing, 14 TDs

243 yards receiving, 4 TDs, 9.8 yards per catch

Keller Timber Creek running back Kaden Bess (23) looks for running room after making a reception against Richland during the first half of a High School Football game, Friday night, October 9, 2020 played at Keller ISD Staduim in Keller, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Caleb Texada, Jr., Grapevine

1,179 yards rushing, 13 TDs, 118 yards per game

232 yards receiving, 16 yards per game, 3 TDs

Grapevine running back Caleb Texada (3) is dropped behind the line during a high school football game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Colleyville led 28-24 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Fullback

Gatlin Johnson, Sr., Aledo

First-Team All-District

Blocked for Roberts/Earle (2,800 yards, 51 TDs)

Aledo senior fullback Gatlin Johnson (left) was first team all district and helped the Bearcats win state. Tommy Hays

Wide Receivers

Hal Presley, Sr., Mansfield Summit

43 catches, 1,073 yards, 16 TDs

25 yards per catch

Summit wide receiver Hal Presley (9) scores their final touchdown during the Conference 5A Division 1 2020 state championship semi-final football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 08, 2021. Denton Ryan defeated Mansfield Summit 49-35 to advance to the state title game. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Landon Samson, Jr., Southlake Carroll

75 catches, 1,293 yards, 15 TDs

Southlake receiver Landon Samson grabs a pass in front of Duncanville linebacker Jadarius Thursby (8) during the Conference 6A Division 1 2020 state championship semi-final football game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 09, 2021. Duncanville led 27-21 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

CJ Nelson, Jr., Richland

48 catches, 1,079 yards, 14 TDs in 8 games

Richland receiver CJ Nelson (1) goes 56 yards for a touchdown reception against Colleyville Heritage during the first half of a high school football game, October 23, 2020 played at the Birdville ISD Fine Arts/Athletics Complex in North Richland Hills, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Tight End

Jason Llewellyn, Jr., Aledo

28 catches, 453 yards, 5 TDs

12 pancakes, 9 knockdowns

Helped block for 2,000-yard rusher Roberts

Aledo tight end Jason Llewellyn (89) comes up with a reception against Frisco during the first half of the 5A Division II Regional round high school football playoffs, December 24, 2020, played at The Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Kicker/Punter

Joe McFadden, Sr., Southlake Carroll

11 of 12 field goals, long of 48 yards

Made 76 of 77 extra points

40.9 yards per punt

Southlake kicker Joe McFadden (84) at kickoff during the 1st quarter in Abilene at Shotwell Stadium against Midland Lee in Abilene on November 30, 2019. Photo: Matt Smith (Special to the Star-Telegram).

Utility

Cleo Chandler, Sr., Cleburne

1,178 yards rushing, 16 TDs, 9.2 yards per carry

54 catches, 705 yards, 9 TDs

Cleburne’s Cleo Chandler, front breaks away for a 76 yard touchdown run to take a 21-7 lead over Weatherford in the second quarter of their football game Friday, October 9, 2020 at Kangaroo Stadium in Weatherford, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Offensive Line

Rocco O’Keefe, Sr., Aledo: Graded out 91%, 19 knockdowns, 37 pancakes

Jacoby Jackson, Sr., Mansfield Summit: 45 pancakes, helped Jaguars to state semifinals

James Brockermeyer, Sr., FW All Saints: 4-star prospect ranked as No. 1 center in the nation

Kadyn Mathews, Jr., Brock: 121 pancakes, no sacks allowed, graded out 96%

Heston Edwards, Sr., Haslet Eaton: 86 pancakes, graded out 87%

Eaton’s Heston Edwards (51) is a force on the offensive line. The Keller Indians played the Eaton Eagles at Northwest Stadium Friday, October 11, 2019. David Kent Special

Defense

Defensive Line

Terrell Tilmon, Sr., Mansfield Timberview

43 tackles, 14 for loss, 13 sacks

15 QB hurries, 1 FF

Timberview’s defense consisting of (99) and defensive end Terrell Tilmon (4) bring down Lake Ridge quarterback Trevor Andrews (10) in the backfield during a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Timberview defeated Lake Ridge 28-14 in their first game of the season. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

J’Dan Burnett, Sr., Nolan Catholic

55 tackles, 21 for loss

13 sacks, 32 QB hurries, 5 FF

Nolan defensive lineman J’Dan Burnett (R) sacks Celina quarterback Hunter Watson (9) during the first half, Friday night, September 13, 2019 play at Doskocil Stadium in Fort Worth, TX. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

Kaleb Tompkins, Sr., Midlothian

72 tackles, 43 solo tackles, 14 for loss

9 sacks, 31 QB hurries, 4 FF

Midlothian’s Kaleb Tompkins, left and Andrew Colman tackle Birdville quarterback Aiden Dollar for a loss in the second quarter of their Division 1 District 4-5A football game Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Midlothian Multi-Purpose Stadium in Midlothian, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Enow Etta, Soph., Colleyville Covenant

68 tackles, 43 solo tackles, 16 for loss

17 sacks, 7 pass deflections

Colleyville Covenant sophomore Enow Etta finished the season with 68 tackles and 17 sacks. Colleyville Covenant

Linebackers

Jesse Rivera, Sr., Azle

130 tackles, 88 solo tackles

2 sacks, 2 FR

Azle’s Jesse Rivera, left celeberates with teammates Jason Lund and Chase Torgesen after recovering a Crowley fumble in thethird quarter of Friday’s October 4, 2019 football game at Hornet Stadium in Azle, Texas. Azle went on to win 48-47. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Morice Blackwell, Sr., Arlington Martin

95 tackles, 8 for loss

2 FR, 4 pass deflections, 1 TD return

Arlington Bowie running back Kameron Sanders (27) gets rapped up by Arlington Martin linebacker Morice Blackwell Jr (18) after a short gain during the first half of a high school football game, Friday night, November 6, 2020 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Jonathon Okate, Jr., Arlington Martin

79 tackles, 45 solo tackles

4 sacks, 2 FF, 2 FR

Martin linebacker Jonathon Okate (12) can not quite get to Denton Ryan wide receiver Ja’Tavion Sanders (1) before he crosses into the end zone during a high school football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Denton Ryan defeated Arlington Martin 47-24. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Brock Hayward, Jr., Haslet Eaton

130 tackles, 87 solo tackles, 8 for loss

2 sacks, 8 QB hurries, 2 FF

Keller Fossil Ridge running back Stephen Nnadozie (1) gets stopped by Eaton linebacker Brock Hayward (55) for a short gain during the first half of a high school football, October 22, 2020 played a Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Defensive Backs

Richard Toney, Sr., Arlington

105 tackles, 68 solo tackles, 9 for loss

4 INTs, 1 TD, 7 pass deflections

Arlington defensive back Richard Toney (23) parades around with the takeaway belt during a high school football game at Globe Life Park in Arlington Texas, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Toney had a pick six which also led to a 15 yard unsportsman like penalty for the Colts. The Colts defeated the Gophers 35-10. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Luke Dillingham, Sr., Brock

120 tackles, 5 INTs

Brock’s Luke Dillingham, left grabs Boyd’s Caleb Armijo as he scrambles out of the backfield in the second quarter of their District 4-3A football game Friday, October 23, 2020 at Yellowjacket Stadium in Boyd, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Trelyn Martin, Sr., Arlington Bowie

115 tackles, 60 solo tackles

Arlington Bowie senior DB Trelyn Martin made 115 tackles this season. Arlington Bowie football

Isiah Hall, Jr., Lake Worth

10 INTs, 57 tackles

Lake Worth safety Isiah Hall (4) leads both teams down the field for a long return during a high school football game at Kittrell Memorial Stadium in Lake Worth, Friday Aug. 28, 2020. Lake Worth defeated McGregor 47-43 to start the season. Temperatures were 111 at the start the game and 94 when it ended. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Utility

Lenard Lemons, Sr., Arlington Martin

12 tackles, 2 INTs, 4 pass deflections

8 kickoff returns, 4 TDs, long of 103 yards

Martin’s Lenard Lemons (5) gets past Bowie’s Tre Martin (22) for a touchdown during the first half of a high school football game at Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. David Kent Special to the Star-Telegram

HONORABLE MENTION

Offense

Quarterbacks

Braden St. Ama, Sr., Haslet Eaton

Cole Benson, Sr., Richland

Max Cowgill, Sr., Grapevine

Running Backs

Jarrett Austin, Sr., Burleson

Kolby Bartlett, Sr., Godley

Dejuan Lacy, Soph., North Crowley

Fullback

Christian Hudson, Sr., Burleson Centennial

Wide Receivers

Da’Wain Lofton, Sr., FW North Side

Daniel Calabrese, Sr., Colleyville Covenant

Luke Peterson, Jr., Burleson

Tight End

Griffin Edwards, Sr., Grapevine

Kicker/Punter

Riley Riethman, Sr., Nolan Catholic

Utility

Austin Worthen, Sr., Glen Rose

Offensive Line

Grant Jefferis, Sr., Aledo

Aniel Pastrana, Sr., North Crowley

Zavier Leonard, Sr., Arlington Sam Houston

Carson Walker, Sr., Midlothian Heritage

Jared Foni, Jr., Euless Trinity

Defense

Defensive Line

Jayden Gray, Sr., Haslet Eaton

Justin Alvarado, Sr., Burleson Centennial

Phillip Bradford, Jr., FW Southwest

Jayden Canafax, Sr., Peaster

Linebackers

Noah Gray, Sr., Midlothian Heritage

LD Martin, Sr., Euless Trinity

Barrett Baker, Jr., Southlake Carroll

Koby Kidd, Jr., Weatherford

Defensive Backs

BJ Allen, Jr., Aledo

Braden Waters, Jr., Kennedale

Jacob Schaeffer, Jr., Euless Trinity

Avyonne Jones, Jr., Southlake Carroll

Utility

Drew Coleman, Soph., Godley