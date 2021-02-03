Euless Trinity running back, who had 460 yards vs. Allen, commits to Oklahoma State

Euless Trinity junior running back Ollie Gordon announced on Tuesday his commitment to Oklahoma State.

“I want to thank all the other schools that have taken time to recruit me. Last but not least, I would like to announce that I will be committing to Oklahoma State University,” Gordon said in a tweet.

He’s the third 2022 commit for the Cowboys, joining Gabe Brown and CJ Brown, both from Oklahoma.

The 3-star 6-foot-2 prospect had 17 offers which included TCU, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Washington State, Kansas, Iowa State, Houston, Arkansas, BYU, Utah, Hawaii, Texas Tech, SMU, Nevada and San Diego State.

He is currently ranked as the 67th best RB in the nation and 94th best athlete in the state for the Class of 2022. Both marks should only go up before his senior season.

Gordon finished the 2020-21 season strong for the Trojans, who won District 3-6A and reached the Class 6A Division 1 regional final, losing to Southlake Carroll.

In that game, Gordon rushed for a game-high 204 yards and two touchdowns, and added a 95-yard kickoff return for a score. This just days after winning a fan vote for 2020 high school male athlete of the year.

Gordon’s best game of his life came the week before in the regional semifinals in Trinity’s win over Allen. Gordon rushed 50 times for a school-record 460 yards and six TDs.

He included 34 yards for over 300 yards and four TDs just in the second half.

On the season, Gordon rushed for 2,083 yards (third in the Fort Worth area) and 28 TDs (third). He averaged a Fort Worth best 231 yards per game.

Gordon was voted 3-6A offensive MVP.

