Four players from Fort Worth-area named to MaxPreps All-American football team

MaxPreps announced on Friday its 2020 high school football All-American team and 14 of the 52-man roster hail from the Lone Star State, including eight from Dallas-Fort Worth.

Jaxson Dart of Corner Canyon (Utah) was named MaxPreps National Player of the Year. The USC signee threw for 4,691 yards while shattering the state single-season touchdown pass mark with 67.

Among the nine from the Metroplex, four come from the Fort Worth area, FW All Saints OL Tommy Brockermeyer (Alabama), Southlake Carroll K Joe McFadden (Connecticut), Aledo WR JoJo Earle (Alabama) and Kennedale DB JD Coffey (Texas).

Brockermeyer was rated the top-ranked 2021 prospect in Texas and the second best offensive tackle in the country. He helped the Saints to the state semifinals.

Brockermeyer was joined on first team offense with McFadden, who hit 11 of 12 field goals and averaged more than 40 yards per punt. The Dragons were Class 6A Division 1 state runner-ups.

Earle was named second team offense after helping Aledo to the Class 5A D2 state title, the program’s UIL record 10th football championship. Earle finished the season with 1,600 yards of total offense and 20 touchdowns.

Coffey, who was second team defense, was among the best in the secondary over the past four seasons, compiling over 300 tackles and 19 interceptions for the Wildcats.

Others from DFW include: DeSoto DL Shemar Turner, Duncanville LB Kendrick Blackshire and Denton Ryan ATHs Ja’Tavion Sanders and Billy Bowman Jr.

*DFW

First Team Offense

QB Jaxson Dart, Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)

RB Jonathon Brooks, Hallettsville (Texas)

RB Donovan Edwards, West Bloomfield (Mich.)

WR Shadrach Banks, North Shore (Houston)

WR Noah Kjar, Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)

TE Thomas Fidone II, Lewis Central (Council Bluffs, Iowa)

OL J.C. Latham, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

OL Amarius Mims, Bleckley County (Cochran, Ga.)

OL Tommy Brockermeyer, All Saints (Fort Worth, Texas)*

OL Nolan Rucci, Warwick (Lititz, Pa.)

OL Donovan Jackson, Episcopal (Bellaire, Texas)

AP Travis Hunter, Collins Hill (Suwanee, Ga.)

K Joe McFadden, Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas)*

First Team Defense

DL Dallas Turner, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

DL Maason Smith, Terrebonne (Houma, La.)

DL Shemar Turner, DeSoto (Texas)*

DL Brandon Buckner, Chandler (Ariz.)

LB Kendrick Blackshire, Duncanville (Texas)*

LB Barrett Carter, North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.)

LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)

DB James Williams, American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

DB Ga’Quincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley (Pinson, Ala.)

DB Ja’Den McBurrows, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

DB Avante Dickerson, Westside (Omaha, Neb.)

AP Ja’Tavion Sanders, Ryan (Denton, Texas)*

P Tommy Doman, St. Mary Prep (Orchard Lake, Mich.)

Second Team Offense

QB Dematrius Davis, North Shore (Houston)

RB Corey Kiner, Roger Bacon (Cincinnati)

RB Marquis Crosby, Seminary (Miss.)

WR Agiye Hall, Bloomingdale (Valrico, Fla.)

WR Jack Bech, St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.)

TE Jake Briningstool, Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.)

OL Kingsley Suamataia, Orem (Utah)

OL Jackson Light, Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)

OL Jaeden Roberts, North Shore (Houston)

OL Wyatt Milum, Spring Valley (Huntington, W. Va.)

OL Bryce Foster, Katy Taylor (Katy, Texas)

AP JoJo Earle, Aledo (Texas)*

K Jack Tannehill, Oxford (Miss.)

Second Team Defense

DL Leonard Taylor, Palmetto (Miami)

DL Victoine Brown, Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

DL Damon Payne, Belleville (Mich.)

DL Lebbeus Overton, Milton (Ga.)

LB Chief Borders, Heard County (Franklin, Ga.)

LB Terrence Lewis, Central (Miami)

LB Prince Kollie, David Crockett (Jonesborough, Tenn.)

DB Nyland Green, Newton (Covington, Ga.)

DB J.D. Coffey, Kennedale (Texas)*

DB Jayvian Allen, Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

DB Kendal Daniels, Beggs (Beggs, Okla.)

AP Billy Bowman, Ryan (Denton, Texas)*

P Connor Weselman, Westminster (Atlanta)