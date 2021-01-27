Brock football coach who built program into state juggernaut takes job in South Texas

After seven seasons, Chad Worrell is leaving Brock to become the head football coach and athletic director at El Campo High School, which is an hour southeast of Houston.

Worrell built Brock into a football powerhouse since opening the varsity program in 2014.

“Leaving Brock is the hardest decision I have ever made, professionally,” Worrell said. “Such a great community with great administration and school board. They support sports like no one else. Going to miss the kids and the district immensely.”

Brock head coach Chad Worrell glances toward the scoreboard in the first half of the 3A division I state semifinal championship football game at Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Brock led 21-17 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

In just its second varsity season, Brock finished 16-0 and won the Class 3A Division 1 state championship. The Eagles beat Cameron Yoe, 43-33 at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Since 2014, Brock has gone 91-12 and made four trips to the state semifinals.

The Eagles also reached the state championship game in 2017, losing to Rockdale, 45-29.

The Eagles went 12-1 this season, but lost in the third round, the first time in program history they failed to reach the fourth round of the playoffs. They lost to Jim Ned, 19-16. Brock posted a 37-2 district record and had five seasons with undefeated district records, including 7-0 in 2020.

Brock head coach Chad Worrell walks the sidelines in the second quarter during a high school football game at Eagle Stadium in Brock, Friday Sept. 04, 2020. Brock defeated Community 66-7. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Worrell takes over an El Campo program that went 9-2 and 5-0 this season.

“Excited for the challenge at El Campo. I told our kids this morning that I wanted to help the Ricebirds get to the level that the Eagles are at now,” Worrell said. “I’ll always be a Brock Eagle fan and am forever grateful for the opportunity to build the program from day one.”