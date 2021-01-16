In father-son matchup, Austin Westlake gets better of Southlake Carroll for state title

Todd Dodge will have bragging rights for the next year over his son, Riley, after Saturday night’s Dodge Bowl as he won a state title against his former school.

Pitting father-son head coaches in a Texas high school football state championship for the first time, it was the elder Dodge and Austin Westlake beating Southlake Carroll, 52-34, in the Class 6A Division 1 title game at AT&T Stadium.

Westlake won its second straight title and third overall. The Chaparrals won 6A D2 over Denton Guyer last season.

The Chaparrals (14-0) broke a 21-21 tie with a 10-play, 75-yard drive and 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Cade Klubnik with 1:12 left in the second quarter.

Quinn Ewers is pressured by Westlake and under throws his man for the Westlake pick! Michael Taaffe with the INT #txhsfb @Gosset41 @darren_lauber #UILState pic.twitter.com/MSq7XqK6Cc — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) January 17, 2021

Carroll’s defense had no answer for the Westlake offense, which came into the contest averaging over 50 points per game. The Chaparrals scored a fifth TD on as many possessions to open the third, a 4-yard run by Grey Nakfoor to make it 35-21 with 9:10 remaining in the period.

Carroll 5-star QB and Ohio State commit Quinn Ewers, who came into the game with three interceptions all season long, threw two, both by cornerback Michael Taaffe.

Taaffe’s second was a leaping one-handed pick. His first halted a Carroll drive just before intermission.

Klubnik scored from 4 yards out to extend the Westlake lead to 42-21 midway through the third.

The Dragons (12-2) finally made a stop on Westlake’s next drive, but it still turned into points with a 36-yard field goal by Mark Sayegh to push Westlake to a 45-21 margin at the 2:14 mark.

Nakfoor scored his third TD, from 5 yards, to make it 52-21.

Ewers hit RJ Maryland on a 10-yard TD pass and Owen Allen scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth for the Dragons.

4 ️ to 4 ️ for 6️⃣!



Klubnik finds 2023 WR Jaden Greathouse for the score to give the Chaps their first lead tonight.



Westlake 21 | Carroll 14

10:51 Q2#TXHSFB | @jadengreat1 | @CadeKlubnikQB pic.twitter.com/rkKaPHBbBW — Nick Harris (@NickHarris247) January 17, 2021

Todd Dodge was Carroll’s head coach from 2000-06 and led the Dragons to four Class 5A state titles. He was 79-1 from 2002-06 and 98-11 overall. He’s been with Westlake since 2014.

The Dragons went 16-0 and were named national champions by USA Today in 2006 after defeating Westlake in the title game. Riley Dodge was the starting quarterback.

The game started with fireworks and appeared to be the best game among the 6A-5A championships this weekend when the Dragons and Chaparrals traded touchdown after touchdown.

Carroll, in its first title game since 2011 and looking for a ninth ring, landed the first punch when it took the opening drive 75 yards on 10 plays, capped off by Allen’s 3-yard scoring run.

Southlake Carroll running back Owen Allen (2) gets into the endzone for a 3 yard touchdown run against Austin Westlake during the first quarter of the 6A Division 1 High School State Championship football playoff game, January 16, 2021 played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Westlake only needed one play from scrimmage to respond, a 75-yard TD run by Zane Minors.

Ewers connected with Minnesota bound receiver Brady Boyd, who broke two tackles and scored 49 yards later for a Carroll 14-7 lead midway through the first quarter.

Nakfoor scored on a 38-yard run during third down to tie the game at 14.

TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE!! Grey Nakfoor on third down goes for 38 yards and six! Kick good



Westlake 14

Carroll 14

3:07 Q1



9 minutes in 298 yards 4 TD#txhsfb @Gosset41 @Westlake_Nation @darren_lauber @dfwvarsity #UILState #UILonFSSW pic.twitter.com/rstNStHG0X — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) January 17, 2021

The Chaparrals made the first stop and scored seven plays later on Klubnik’s 15-yard pass to Jaden Greathouse to give Westlake its first lead at 21-14 early in the second.

Ewers and Boyd hooked up from 27 yards to tie the game at 21 midway through the period.

The game also featured Carroll defensive coordinator Lee Munn and his brother-in-law, Westlake receivers coach Boomer Collins. Riley’s grandfather, the late Everett Neptune Jr. was Westlake’s athletic director for more than 20 years.

Southlake Carroll receiver Brady Boyd (14) comes up with 27 yard touchdown reception against Austin Westlake during the first half of the 6A Division 1 High School State Championship football playoff game, January 16, 2021 played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)