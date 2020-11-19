After decommitting from Texas, 5-star quarterback Quinn Ewers chooses Ohio State

Southlake Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers, the nation’s top recruit, announced his commitment to Ohio State Thursday night. He decommitted from the University of Texas Oct. 28. He had been committed with the Longhorns since August.

According to 247Sports, Ohio State had been the favorite to land the 5-star prospect.

The 6-foot-3 QB has 30 offers, including 26 from Power Five schools. He also has offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU, Georgia, Baylor, Miami, USC, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Auburn, Florida, Michigan, TCU, UNT and SMU.

Ewers is ranked as the No. 1 pro-style QB among the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports.

He’s also the top-ranked junior in Texas.

Through five games this season, Ewers has thrown for 1,221 yards and 15 touchdowns. Ewers threw for 388 yards and five TDs in Carroll’s season-opening win against Rockwall-Heath.

Ewers had one of the best high school debut seasons as a sophomore in 2019 when he completed 72% of his passes for 4,003 yards and 45 touchdowns. Carroll went 13-1 and reached the state quarterfinals. He was named Star-Telegram offensive player of the year.

Prior to the 2019 fall season, Ewers led Carroll to a state runner-up finish in the summer at the 7-on-7 tournament.

