Top-ranked Quinn Ewers decommits from Texas. Who will land the 5-star quarterback?

Southlake Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers, the top-ranked player in the nation, decommitted from the University of Texas on Wednesday.

According to 247Sports, Ohio State is the new favorite to land the 5-star prospect.

Ewers, who was committed to the Longhorns since August, is ranked as the No. 1 pro-style QB among the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports. He’s also the best 2022 player in Texas.

Through three games this season, Ewers has completed 51 of 73 passes for 937 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s added 78 yards rushing and two TDs. Ewers threw for 388 yards and five TDs in Carroll’s season-opening win against Rockwall-Heath.

Ewers had one of the best high school debut seasons as a sophomore in 2019 when he completed 72% of his passes for 4,003 yards and 45 touchdowns. Carroll went 13-1 and reached the state quarterfinals. He was named Star-Telegram offensive player of the year.

Per 247Sports, the 6-foot-3 QB has 30 offers, including 26 from Power Five schools. He also has offers from Alabama, Baylor, LSU, Miami, TCU, SMU, Georgia, USC, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.