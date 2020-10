Richland receiver CJ Nelson (1) goes 36 yards for a touchdown reception against Colleyville Heritage during the first half of a high school football game, October 23, 2020 played at the Birdville ISD Fine Arts/Athletics Complex in North Richland Hills, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Vote for DFW area high school football players of the week and team of the week from Week 9/Week 6 of the season.

Voting ends Thursday.

You may vote more than once.

Send nominations to bgosset@star-telegram.com by every Monday.

Vote for DFW football offensive player in Week 9/Week 5 Cash Jones, Brock: 304 yards rushing, 4 TDs vs Boyd CJ Nelson, Richland: 12 catches, 292 yards, 5 TDs vs Colleyville Heritage Hayden Whites, Lake Country: 240 yards rushing, 3 TD, TD catch vs FW Calvary Lonnie Adams, Castleberry: 12 catches, 262 yards, 3 TDs vs Dunbar Braxton Ash, Colleyville Heritage: 103 yards rushing, 3 TDs, GW score in OT vs Richland Evan Stewart, Frisco Liberty: 203 yards receiving, 3 TDs vs Lake Dallas Noelle Whitehead, Lake Highlands: 320 yards rushing, 3 TDs vs MacArthur Preston Stone, Parish Episcopal: 408 yards total, 4 TDs vs All Saints

Vote for DFW football defensive player in Week 9/Week 5 Riley Angel, Midlothian: 3 INTs, 4 tackles, 1 blocked kick vs Birdville Drew Molck, Rockwall: 8 tackles, 2 INTs vs Rockwall Heath Christopher Knight, Colleyville Heritage: 20 tackles, 2 sacks vs Richland Luke Dillingham, Brock: 11 tackles, 2 INTs vs Boyd BJ Roney, Colleyville Heritage: 6 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 INTs vs Richland Richard Toney, Arlington: 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 PBU, 2 INTs, 53-yard TD return vs Grand Prairie

Vote for DFW football team of the week Eaton: 59 points vs Fossil Ridge, most points in program history Brock: Defeated Boyd 49-14 in battle of undefeated teams, clinched playoff spot Seguin: Shut out University 43-0, two shutouts in a season for first time since 2005 Marcus: Defeated Flower Mound for first 4-0 start since 2015 Midlothian Heritage: Defeated state ranked Waco Vega, 31-21 Created with