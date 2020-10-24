Arlington routs Grand Prairie at Globe Life, hands Gophers first loss of the season

Kris Sims threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Arlington past Grand Prairie, 35-10, Friday night at Globe Life Park in a District 8-6A contest.

Sims competed 14 of 20 passes with no interceptions and 271 yards as the Colts (3-2, 1-1) handed the Gophers (3-1, 1-1) their first loss. GP was off to its best start since 2014.

Joe Murray caught six passes for 80 yards and a touchdown while teammate Jaylen Anderson snared in three receptions for 70 yards. Defensive back Richard Toney made two interceptions, including one for a 53-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

Grand Prairie turned the ball over four times while the Colts had no turnovers.

All of Sims’ touchdown passes came in the first half as the Colts built a 21-3 lead. The first was on the opening drive, 67 yards in 11 plays with a throw to Murray accounting for the final 11. The second came early in the second quarter, a 48-yard pass that BJ Rogers caught in stride deep down the left sideline.

Finally, the third score before intermission came with a little luck.

Another deep throw down the opposite sideline looked like it might be picked off. Two defenders leaped up, but the ball deflected off the hands of one and into those of Hutton behind them. Hutton caught it at about the 25, then turned around and ran the rest of the way to complete the 66-yard scoring play.

Despite two successful conversions on fake punts, Grand Prairie managed only a field goal in the first half, a Cuauhtemoc Duenas 24-yarder to make it 7-3.

But Grand Prairie’s offense was mostly frustrated from that point on. The Gophers drove from their 21 to the Arlington 9 only to fumble the ball away. Trevor Bragg came up with the loose pigskin for the Colts with 30 seconds before halftime.

In the second half, however, Grand Prairie threatened to make a game of it when the Gophers drove 48 yards in seven plays. Savion Red took in a pass from quarterback Michael Stallworth for the final five yards to make it 21-10 with 2:46 left in the third quarter.

But the Colts scored in rapid succession when Sims scored on a naked bootleg from 5 yards out on the subsequent possession and Toney added his touchdown return to put the game away in fourth quarter. Toney stepped in front of the pass and eluded a couple of tackles en rout to his 53-return down the left sideline.

Arlington had 353 total yards to 260 by Grand Prairie. Stallworth, who averages 257 all-purpose yards, managed only 78 yards passing and 53 yards on 12 carries.

The Colts face Sam Houston Oct. 30 while Grand Prairie plays South Grand Prairie.