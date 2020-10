Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth high school football players of the week and team of the week from Week 8/Week 4.

Voting ends Thursday.

You may vote more than once.

Send nominations to bgosset@star-telegram.com every Sunday.

Vote for DFW football offensive player in Week 8/Week 4 Austin Worthen, Glen Rose: 426 total yards, 6 TDs vs Hillsboro Zach Watson, Granbury: 38 carries, 223 yards, 3 TDs vs Crowley AJ Reynolds, Haltom: 38 carries, 262 yards, 2 TDs vs Chisholm Trail Emeka Megwa, Nolan Catholic: 4 TDs vs FW All Saints David Juarez, Decatur: 11 catches, 231 yards, 5 TDs vs Lake Worth Created with

Vote for DFW football defensive player in Week 8/Week 4 Deshaun Shields, Bowie: 13 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 FR vs SGP Shemar Turner, DeSoto: 10 tackles, 4 hurries, 2 TFL, 2 sacks vs TC Cedar Hill Johnny Kousa, Wakeland: 3 INTs, 5 PBU vs The Colony Ethan Edwards, Grapevine Faith: 6 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 sacks vs Coram Deo Created with

Vote for DFW football team of the week Granbury: Defeated Crowley for the first time since 2011 Western Hills: 27-0 vs Eastern Hills for 1st district shutout since 2016 Weatherford: 24-0 vs LD Bell for 1st shutout since 2015 Timberview: First 3-0 start since 2013 Created with