High School Football
Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 9/Week 5
The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2020 season.
Our esteemed cast of prognosticators
Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor
Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst
Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach
Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer
Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com
Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Nolan Ruth - Founder of Nolan and Company Sports
Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire
Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report
Season Record
Ashley Pickle 66-13
Stephen Peters 66-13
Greg Tepper 65-14
Derek Johnson 65-14
Jason Howell 64-15
Matt Diggs 62-17
Erin Hartigan 61-18
Tarrance Johnson 61-18
Nolan Ruth 60-19
Ric Renner 60-19
Brian Gosset 59-20
Kenny Matthews 59-20
Marc Henry 51-28
Matt Davidson 46-33
Week 9 games
Birdville vs Midlothian
Eaton vs Fossil Ridge
Timberview vs Burleson
Grand Prairie vs Arlington
Brock vs Boyd
Arlington Bowie vs Arlington Lamar
Colleyville Heritage vs Richland
Flower Mound vs Marcus
Pearce vs Jesuit
Heath vs Rockwall
North Side vs South Hills
Haltom vs Weatherford
PICKS
Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Midlothian, Eaton, Timberview, GP, Brock, Bowie, Richland, Marcus, Jesuit, Rockwall, North Side, Weatherford
Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Midlothian, Ridge, Timberview, Arlington, Brock, Lamar, Heritage, Marcus, Jesuit, Rockwall, North Side, Weatherford
Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Midlothian, Eaton, Timberview, Arlington, Brock, Bowie, Heritage, Marcus, Jesuit, Rockwall, North Side, Weatherford
Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Midlothian, Eaton, Timberview, Arlington, Brock, Bowie, Heritage, Marcus, Jesuit, Rockwall, North Side, Weatherford
Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Midlothian, Eaton, Timberview, Arlington, Brock, Lamar, Heritage, Marcus, Jesuit, Heath, North Side, Weatherford
Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Midlothian, Ridge, Timberview, Arlington, Brock, Bowie, Richland, Marcus, Jesuit, Heath, North Side, Weatherford
Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Midlothian, Eaton, Timberview, GP, Brock, Bowie, Heritage, Marcus, Jesuit, Heath, North Side, Weatherford
Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: Midlothian, Eaton, Timberview, Arlington, Brock, Bowie, Heritage, Marcus, Jesuit, Rockwall, North Side, Weatherford
Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Midlothian, Eaton, Timberview, GP, Brock, Bowie, Richland, Marcus, Jesuit, Heath, North Side, Haltom
Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: Birdville, Eaton, Timberview, GP, Brock, Bowie, Richland, Marcus, Pearce, Rockwall, South Hills, Haltom
Marc Henry, @Marchen44: Midlothian, Ridge, Timberview, Arlington, Brock, Bowie, Richland, Marcus, Jesuit, Rockwall, South Hills, Haltom
Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: Midlothian, Eaton, Timberview, Arlington, Brock, Lamar, Heritage, Marcus, Jesuit, Rockwall, South Hills, Weatherford
Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: Midlothian, Eaton, Timberview, Arlington, Brock, Lamar, Heritage, Marcus, Jesuit, Rockwall, North Side, Weatherford
Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: Midlothian, Eaton, Timberview, Arlington, Brock, Lamar, Heritage, Marcus, Jesuit, Rockwall, North Side, Weatherford
