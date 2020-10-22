Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 9/Week 5

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2020 season.

Our esteemed cast of prognosticators

Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor

Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst

Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach

Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer

Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com

Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Nolan Ruth - Founder of Nolan and Company Sports

Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire

Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report

Season Record

Ashley Pickle 66-13

Stephen Peters 66-13

Greg Tepper 65-14

Derek Johnson 65-14

Jason Howell 64-15

Matt Diggs 62-17

Erin Hartigan 61-18

Tarrance Johnson 61-18

Nolan Ruth 60-19

Ric Renner 60-19

Brian Gosset 59-20

Kenny Matthews 59-20

Marc Henry 51-28

Matt Davidson 46-33

Week 9 games

Birdville vs Midlothian

Eaton vs Fossil Ridge

Timberview vs Burleson

Grand Prairie vs Arlington

Brock vs Boyd

Arlington Bowie vs Arlington Lamar

Colleyville Heritage vs Richland

Flower Mound vs Marcus

Pearce vs Jesuit

Heath vs Rockwall

North Side vs South Hills

Haltom vs Weatherford

PICKS

Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Midlothian, Eaton, Timberview, GP, Brock, Bowie, Richland, Marcus, Jesuit, Rockwall, North Side, Weatherford

Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Midlothian, Ridge, Timberview, Arlington, Brock, Lamar, Heritage, Marcus, Jesuit, Rockwall, North Side, Weatherford

Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Midlothian, Eaton, Timberview, Arlington, Brock, Bowie, Heritage, Marcus, Jesuit, Rockwall, North Side, Weatherford

Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Midlothian, Eaton, Timberview, Arlington, Brock, Bowie, Heritage, Marcus, Jesuit, Rockwall, North Side, Weatherford

Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Midlothian, Eaton, Timberview, Arlington, Brock, Lamar, Heritage, Marcus, Jesuit, Heath, North Side, Weatherford

Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Midlothian, Ridge, Timberview, Arlington, Brock, Bowie, Richland, Marcus, Jesuit, Heath, North Side, Weatherford

Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Midlothian, Eaton, Timberview, GP, Brock, Bowie, Heritage, Marcus, Jesuit, Heath, North Side, Weatherford

Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: Midlothian, Eaton, Timberview, Arlington, Brock, Bowie, Heritage, Marcus, Jesuit, Rockwall, North Side, Weatherford

Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Midlothian, Eaton, Timberview, GP, Brock, Bowie, Richland, Marcus, Jesuit, Heath, North Side, Haltom

Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: Birdville, Eaton, Timberview, GP, Brock, Bowie, Richland, Marcus, Pearce, Rockwall, South Hills, Haltom

Marc Henry, @Marchen44: Midlothian, Ridge, Timberview, Arlington, Brock, Bowie, Richland, Marcus, Jesuit, Rockwall, South Hills, Haltom

Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: Midlothian, Eaton, Timberview, Arlington, Brock, Lamar, Heritage, Marcus, Jesuit, Rockwall, South Hills, Weatherford

Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: Midlothian, Eaton, Timberview, Arlington, Brock, Lamar, Heritage, Marcus, Jesuit, Rockwall, North Side, Weatherford

Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: Midlothian, Eaton, Timberview, Arlington, Brock, Lamar, Heritage, Marcus, Jesuit, Rockwall, North Side, Weatherford