Aledo, Brewer defensive backs named to MaxPreps HS football freshman All-America team

Aledo’s Jaden Allen (27) made second team defense on the maxpreps freshman team. Photo by Matt Smith (Special to the Star-Telegram).

Aledo’s Jaden Allen and White Settlement Brewer’s Jordon Johnson were named to the 2020-21 MaxPreps High School Football Freshman All-America Team on Tuesday.

Defensive back Ronnie Royal from Alexandria (Ala.) headlines the 48-man all-freshman team as National Freshman of the Year.

Three from Texas made the team.

DeSoto linebacker Caleb Mitchell, Allen and Johnson all made second-team defense.

Allen, who has offers from LSU and Mississippi State, helped Aledo win its UIL record 10th state title. Allen had a pick-six in the season opener against Weatherford and an interception in the district championship against Mansfield Timberview.

Allen made 3 1/2 tackles and broke up two passes in the state final against Crosby.

Johnson, who has an offer from Colorado, helped Brewer reach the playoffs and was named second-team all-district.

Mitchell, who has an offer from Mississippi State, helped DeSoto reach the Class 6A Division 1 regional final.