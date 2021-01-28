High School Football
Aledo, Brewer defensive backs named to MaxPreps HS football freshman All-America team
Aledo’s Jaden Allen and White Settlement Brewer’s Jordon Johnson were named to the 2020-21 MaxPreps High School Football Freshman All-America Team on Tuesday.
Defensive back Ronnie Royal from Alexandria (Ala.) headlines the 48-man all-freshman team as National Freshman of the Year.
Three from Texas made the team.
DeSoto linebacker Caleb Mitchell, Allen and Johnson all made second-team defense.
Allen, who has offers from LSU and Mississippi State, helped Aledo win its UIL record 10th state title. Allen had a pick-six in the season opener against Weatherford and an interception in the district championship against Mansfield Timberview.
Allen made 3 1/2 tackles and broke up two passes in the state final against Crosby.
Johnson, who has an offer from Colorado, helped Brewer reach the playoffs and was named second-team all-district.
Mitchell, who has an offer from Mississippi State, helped DeSoto reach the Class 6A Division 1 regional final.
