Aledo wins district title over Mansfield Timberview, 94th straight district game

The Aledo Bearcats beat Mansfield Timberview on Friday to extend their district win streak to 94 games. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Aledo hasn’t had many close district games in the past 13 years, but Mansfield Timberview gave the Bearcats a fight Friday night during the District 5-5A Division 2 championship game at Newsom Stadium.

The Wolves threw the first punch, but it was the Bearcats with the final laugh, 44-28 to extend their district winning streak to 94 straight games, which dates back to October 2007.

Aledo, which hasn’t played since Oct. 30, will be the No. 1 seed when the playoffs start Dec. 10.

Timberview will be No. 2.

Timberview (6-1 overall, 3-1 district), which was off to its best start in program history, began on a great note with its defense forcing Aledo to a three-and-out and scoring on its opening drive.

The Wolves picked up five first downs — spanning 66 yards on six plays as Simeon Evans ran in a 3-yard touchdown. After a successful 2-point attempt, Timberview led 8-0 with 8:27 to go in the first quarter.

Aledo (5-1, 3-0), which has won a UIL state record nine football titles including the past two seasons, woke up during its second drive, going 69 yards on 10 plays, capped off by a 3-yard TD run from 4-star LSU commit JoJo Earle, who rushed five times for 26 yards out of the wildcat formation.

The Bearcats forced a Timberview punt and two plays later, took a 15-8 lead on Earle’s 2-yard keeper with 1:32 left in the period. Earle helped extend the lead to 22-8 with nine minutes left in the half when he caught a pass from Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and darted in for a 45-yard TD.

Evans added his second TD run, from the 5. Timberview missed the extra point to cut the lead to 22-15 midway through the second quarter. Fowler-Nicolosi hit Aledo’s other LSU commit in 4-star defensive back Bryan Allen on a 28-yard TD to push the Bearcat lead to 29-15.

Timberview scored as the first-half expired when Evans hit Washington State commit Raam Stevenson on a 25-yard pass. Stevenson appeared to break the goal line before landing at the 1 as he was coming toward Evans’ pass.

Aledo led 29-20 at intermission.

DeMarco Roberts (Lamar University commit) scored on 1- and 72-yard TD runs in the second half for the Bearcats. He finished with 182 yards on 29 carries.

Earle accounted for 136 yards and three TDs.

Evans led the Wolves with 343 total yards and four TDs, including three rushing. He added a 9-yard scoring run in the second half.