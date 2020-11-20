Granbury snaps losing streak with big fourth quarter against FW Arlington Heights

Grranbury’s Darrius Evans, right breaks the tackle of Arlington Heights’s Jamarius Battley as he rushes in for the touchdown to take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter of their Division 1 District 3-5A football game Thursday, November19, 2020 at Farrington Field in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Granbury coach Chad Zschiesche limped noticeably as he walked to his car.

But whatever pain he was experiencing was no doubt eased somewhat by the outcome Thursday night as his Pirates had beat FW Arlington Heights, 38-14, in a District 3-5A Division 1 contest at Farrington Field

Granbury snapped a seven-game losing streak (2-7 overall, 1-5). Heights fell to 3-3, 1-3.

The Pirates broke open a close game in the fourth quarter by scoring three touchdowns. All three scoring drives came in fairly rapid succession after turnovers from Heights.

The one-two punch of quarterback Austin Jinkerson and Darrius Evans accounted for most of the Granbury offense. Jinkerson completed 22 of 31 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns. Evans rushed for 142 yards on 21 carries and a TD during the opening drive in the game.

“The defense played exceptionally well. We controlled the ball,” said Zschiesche, who spread the credit all around. “The offense moved the ball and kept moving the chains. And our special teams did an outstanding job.”

Zschiesche was recuperating from an emergency appendectomy earlier in the week. After suffering stomach cramps, he was rushed to the hospital on Monday and released the following afternoon after surgery.

If his players were inspired what happened, Zschiesche did not indicate such. He was modest about it.

“I attribute it more to a really good coaching staff than winning one for me. They put in the preparation time needed and it showed,” he said. “I’m thankful for good doctors and thankful I’m on the road to recovery.”

Granbury took the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards in seven plays. Evans dashed up the middle for the final 20 breaking tackles along the way and dragging one tackler into the end zone.

Two possessions later, Heights replied with Lamarcus White running left off-tackle through a big hole for 24 yards to tie it at 7. Midway through the second quarter, Granbury regained the lead when Crash Davis took a 34-yard pass from Jinkerson into the end zone. It ended an 8-play, 89-yard drive.

But again Heights kept pace when a 50-yard drive culminated six plays later with a 1-yard score by Brian Furch to knot it at 14. It came with 2:44 left in the half, but would be the Yellowjackets’ last score.

Granbury kicker Brack Peacock hit a 46-yard field goal as time expired before intermission.

Less than a minute into the final stanza, Granbury went up 24-14 with a short screen pass up the middle to Evans that the senior turned into a 25-yard score. It came three plays after a muffed punt at the Heights’ 29.

Another touchdown came less than a minute and a half later when Cordel Gibson took a pass about 30 yards down the left side and converted it into a 53-yard touchdown. The scoring drive came four plays after a diving interception deep downfield by James Byrd at the Granbury 31. Gibson had nine catches for 126 yards.

Davis had seven catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

The final touchdown also came after an interception, this one by Blake Rodriquez that he returned to his 45. Five plays later, Jinkerson found Davis in the end zone despite tight one-on-one coverage for an 18-yard TD and the final score.