Justin Northwest offense erupts for 70 points, clinches berth with win over Brewer

Jake Strong is one of the top sophomore quarterbacks in the country, but it wasn’t his arm that was on display Thursday night against White Settlement Brewer.

It was his run game — and catch game.

Strong accounted for six touchdowns, including a 42-yard TD reception and Justin Northwest clinched a playoff berth by beating Brewer, 73-44, in a key District 3-5A Division 1 showdown at Northwest ISD Stadium.

Strong finished the night with 167 yards rushing, 151 passing and 42 receiving to help push the Texans to a 6-2 overall record and 4-1 in district play. They play at Azle on Wednesday. Kickoff is set for noon.

Brewer (4-4, 3-2) pulled within 37-31 on a 1-yard TD run from Montrail Cushionberry late in the first half.

Then the Texans went into overdrive.

Northwest scored 29 unanswered points to extended its lead to 66-31 midway through the third quarter. Jason Laster picked off a Brewer pass attempt and Kyndel Sims scored on the ensuing play on 10-yard run.

There was enough time after Brewer’s score in the second quarter for Northwest to add another touchdown. With 34 seconds left, Strong ran for 18 and passed for 39 to Weldon Sherrell to the 6.

Two plays later, the duo connected again for a 3-yard TD to make it 45-31 at intermission.

Strong added an 8-yard TD run and Kyle Cummings’ 2-yard scoring rush pushed Northwest to a 59-31 lead with 6:51 left in the third quarter. Cummings ran for 63 yards on 10 carries.

Sims finished with 157 yards and three TDs on 18 attempts.

The Texans had 412 yards on the ground on 46 carries.