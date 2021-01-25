High School Football
4-star running back who helped Nolan Catholic to state final transfers to Timber Creek
Four-star junior running back Emeka Megwa confirmed on Monday he has transferred to Keller Timber Creek High School. He spent the past three football seasons at Nolan Catholic. Megwa, who lives in the Timber Creek zone, has been going to Timber Creek for the past two weeks.
Megwa (6-0, 225) is one of the top juniors in the country as he’s ranked as the No. 14 athlete, according to 247Sports. He’s also ranked as the No. 36 prospect in Texas among the Class of 2022.
Megwa has picked up 36 offers and announced his Top 12 in December, which included Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor, Auburn, Penn State and Washington.
During his sophomore season at Nolan, Megwa rushed for 1,786 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Megwa rushed for 730 yards and 12 TDs this season. He rushed for 642 yards and 5 TDs as a freshman.
The Vikings have been one of the top private schools in Texas as they’ve posted a 28-4 record during the past three seasons with Megwa on the team, including 8-1 with a trip to the Division 1 state championship in December.
“The Nolan coaches have been great. I love them and will miss them. I know I can go to them if I ever need anything,” Megwa said.
Megwa will be expected to start and make an immediate impact for Timber Creek, which reached the playoffs for the third time in program history and first time since 2016, under first-year head coach Marshall Williams.
Timber Creek averaged 135 yards rushing per game this season, led by senior Kaden Bess (207 carries, 1,143 yards, 14 TD). As a team, the Falcons rushed for 19 TDs and had four games with a 100-yard rusher (Bess).
“I’m looking forward to having a 2,000-yard season at Timber Creek,” Megwa said.
