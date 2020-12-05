Nolan Catholic edges All Saints in semifinal classic, secures trip to TAPPS title game

Saturday’s game between Nolan Catholic and Fort Worth All Saints gave fans at Globe Life Park all they deserved during a TAPPS Division 1 state semifinal showdown for Fort Worth supremacy.

With a championship berth on the line between pitted rivals, it was Nolan that came out on top, 35-31.

4-star back Emeka Megwa scored the go-ahead 7-yard TD run for the Vikings with 9:05 to play in the fourth.

All Saints marched down the field in 15 plays and ate up nearly seven minutes. The drive included a bit of trickery that resulted in a 17-yard pass from Hampton Fay to Montaye Dawson on third-and-long.

Facing a fourth-and-2 inside the 5, Fay faked a hand-off and threw a short pass, but it Nolan’s Gerald Lacy perfectly timed the breakup and Nolan took over on downs with 2:19 to play.

Then Megwa burst through for an 82-yard run to the Saints’ 16. All Saints made it interesting when Marcus Childs stopped a Nolan fourth down attempt with 1:20 left, but the Saints couldn’t get near midfield and Nolan secured the victory.

The Vikings (8-0) will face Dallas Parish Episcopal, a 41-7 winner over Midland Christian, in the D1 title game at Waco Midway at 7 p.m. next Saturday. All Saints finishes 3-4.

Nolan, as it did in the previous meeting Oct. 16, got out to a comfortable lead, 14-0 midway through the first quarter. Keonate Williams intercepted an All Saints’ pass, his sixth of the season, but the Vikings didn’t score until two possessions later when Jimmy Taylor and Irene Ngabonziza connected 61 yards.

The Vikings added their second TD on a Sergio Snider 1-yard run with 2:46 in the period.

In the October matchup, which Nolan won 41-27, All Saints made a push to cut a 21-0 deficit. On Saturday, the Saints erased the 14-0 lead with 17 straight points to end the first half.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Following Snider’s score, the Saints marched 67 yards on six plays. Hampton Fay connected with Peyton Kramer 13 yards to make it 14-7 near the end of the opening quarter.

The Saints scored again on their next possession when Nick Cole darted in on a 10-yard run that tied the game with 9:06 left in the second quarter. Andrew Lin booted a 20-yard field goal as the first-half clock expired.