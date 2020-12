TAPPS statewide high school football playoff scores and pairings Dec. 4-5, 2020

TAPPS STATE PLAYOFFS





Division I

SEMIFINAL

FW Nolan Catholic (7-0) vs. FW All Saints (3-3), 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Globe Life Park, Arlington

Dallas Parish Episcopal (8-1) vs. Midland Christian (5-3), 2 p.m. Saturday, Abilene Christian University

Division II

REGIONAL

FW Southwest Christian (7-1) vs. Fort Worth Christian (4-4), 2 p.m. Saturday, River Oaks Castleberry HS

Grapevine Faith (5-3) vs. Dallas Christian (8-0), 3 p.m. Saturday, Royse City HS

Austin Regents (7-0) vs. Fort Bend Christian (7-2), 6 p.m. Friday, Mills Stadium, Sealy

Austin St. Michael’s (6-1) vs. Houston Second Baptist (6-1), 1 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Columbus

Division III

REGIONAL

Colleyville Covenant (5-0) vs. Arlington Grace Prep (6-2), 3 p.m. Saturday, Pennington Field, Bedford

FW Lake Country (8-1) vs. Lubbock Trinity Christian (5-4), 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Abilene Christian University

San Antonio Holy Cross (5-2) vs. The Woodlands Legacy Prep (4-2), 6 p.m. Saturday, Bastrop Memorial Stadium, Cedar Creek

Houston Cypress Christian (4-2) vs. League City Bay Area Christian (5-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Friendswood HS

Division IV

SEMIFINAL

Dallas First Baptist (5-4) vs. Waco Reicher (4-4), 1 p.m. Saturday, Italy HS

Shiner St. Paul (6-1) vs. Tomball Rosehill Christian (4-4), 2 p.m. Saturday, Giddings HS

Division I - Six Man

SEMIFINAL

San Marcos Academy (6-3) vs. Austin Texas School for the Deaf (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Marble Falls Faith Academy

Austin Veritas (8-0) vs. Houston Emery/Weiner (7-0), 6 p.m. Saturday, Caldwell HS

Division II - Six Man

REGIONAL

Denton Calvary (5-2) vs. Plano Coram Deo (6-3), TBD

Dallas Lakehill Prep (4-0) vs. Waco Live Oak (8-0), 6 p.m. Friday, Rio Vista HS

Marble Falls Faith (6-2) vs. Conroe Covenant (6-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, San Marcos Academy

Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills (7-0) vs. Bryan Allen (5-3), 6 p.m. Saturday, San Marcos Academy

Division III - Six Man

REGIONAL

Wichita Falls Wichita Christian (7-1) vs. Fort Worth Covenant (5-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Bryson HS

Lubbock Kingdom Prep (8-1) vs. Abilene Christian (7-1), 3 p.m. Saturday, Hermleigh HS

Fredericksburg Heritage (6-1) vs. Bulverde Bracken Christian (5-3), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Bracken Christian

Cedar Park Summit (6-1) vs. Bryan St. Joseph (7-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Buckholts HS