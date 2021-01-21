MaxPreps Texas all-state football team loaded with athletes from Dallas-Fort Worth

More than half of the 53-man Texas high school all-state football team hails from Dallas-Fort Worth as MaxPreps announced its team on Wednesday.

A total of 27 athletes are from DFW, including 14 on first-team offense and first-team defense.

The season was capped off Saturday night when Austin Westlake took down Southlake Carroll in the Class 6A Division 1 championship.

Denton Ryan and Aledo also won state titles last Friday.

*DFW

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB Dematrius Davis, Galena Park North Shore

North Shore quarter back Dematrius Davis (9) looks for a receiver in the end zone in the first half of the State 6A Division I Championship football game at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. North Shore led 29-20 at the half. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

RB Jonathon Brooks, Hallettsville

RB Jaydon Blue, Klein Cain

WR Shadrach Banks, Galena Park North Shore

WR JoJo Earle, Aledo*

JoJo Earle (1) stiff arms Sir Hill (9) after catching a pass during the 2nd quarter of the 5A Division 2 state championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington between Aledo and Crosby on January 15th, 2021.

TE Elijah Arroyo, Frisco Independence*

OL Tommy Brockermeyer, FW All Saints*

OL Donovan Jackson, Bellaire Episcopal

OL Jaeden Roberts, Galena Park North Shore

OL Bryce Foster, Katy Taylor

OL Savion Byrd, Duncanville*

AP Billy Bowman, Denton Ryan*

K Joe McFadden, Southlake Carroll*

Denton Ryan wide receiver Billy Bowman Jr. (2) grabs a pass for the first score of the game during a high school football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Ryan led 21-0 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL Shemar Turner, DeSoto*

DL Omari Abor, Duncanville*

Duncanville defensive lineman Omari Abor (23) sacks DeSoto quarterback Samari Collier (1) for an 11 yard loss during the 6A division 1 quarterfinals at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 02, 2021. Duncanville led 28-7 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

DL Byron Murphy II, DeSoto*

DL Landyn Watson, Hutto

LB Kendrick Blackshire, Duncanville*

LB Clayton Smith, Texarkana Texas

LB Nick Morris, Austin Westlake

DB JD Coffey, Kennedale*

Kennedale’s JD Coffey, center takes punt return past Sunnyvale’s Gage Andrews, lef and Hudson Smith in the fourth quarter of their football game Friday, September 11, 2020 in Kennedale, Texas. Kennedale won 28-27. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

DB Deuce Harmon, Denton Guyer*

DB Denver Harris, Galena Park North Shore

DB Andrew Mukuba, Austin LBJ

AP Ja’Tavion Sanders, Denton Ryan*

P Connor Dailey, McKinney Boyd*

Denton Ryan wide receiver Ja’Tavion Sanders (1) twists toward the end zone defended by Highland Park defensive back Garrison Vincent during the 5A division 1 quarterfinals at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 01 2021. After a scoreless second half Denton Ryan defeated Highland Park 17-7. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB Cade Klubnik, Austin Westlake

RB Owen Allen, Southlake Carroll*

RB DeMarco Roberts, Aledo*

DeMarco Roberts (6) celebrates after his 6th rushing touchdown of the game during the 2nd half of the 5A Division 2 state championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington between Aledo and Crosby on January 15th, 2020. Photo by Matt Smith (Special to the Star-Telegram).

WR Jaden Greathouse, Austin Westlake

WR Roderick Daniels Jr., Duncanville*

TE Landen King, Humble Atascocita

OL Omar Aigbedion, Katy

OL Devon Campbell, Arlington Bowie*

Bowie offensive lineman Devon Campbell (52) lifts wide receiver Trint Scott (4) after Scott scored the go-ahead touchdown during a high school football game at Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Bowie defeated South Grand Prairie 28-14. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

OL Reuben Fatheree, Richmond Foster

OL Kam Dewberry, Humble Atascocita

OL Neto Umeozulu, Allen*

AP Kaidon Salter, Cedar Hill*

K Colby Sessums, Haslet Eaton*

Cedar Hill quarterback Kaidon Salter (7) crosses the goal line for their first touchdown in the second half of the 6A D2 state title game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. After three quarters of play Katy led Cedar Hill 37-14. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Eaton kicker Colby Sessums (1) punts out of his own end zone during a high school football game at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 01, 2020. Eaton defeated Legacy 17-7. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL Jordon Thomas, Port Arthur Memorial

DL Bear Alexander, Denton Ryan*

DL Malick Sylla, Katy

DL Charles Esters, Cedar Hill*

LB Kobie McKinzie, Lubbock-Cooper

LB Harold Perkins, Cypress Park

LB Anthony Hill Jr., Denton Ryan*

Denton Ryan running back Anthony Hill Jr. (6) crosses the goal line for a touchdown during the Conference 5A Division 1 2020 state championship semi-final football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 08, 2021. Ryan led Summit 21-13 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

LB Ty Kana, Katy

DB Dalton Johnson, Katy

DB Michael Taaffe, Austin Westlake

DB Bryan Allen Jr., Aledo*

DB Ty Marsh, Denton Ryan*

AP Bryce Anderson, Beaumont West Brook

P Brendan Hall, Springtown*

Aledo safety Bryan Allen (7) returns an interception against Weatherford during the first half, Saturday afternoon, Sepember 26, 2020 played at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)