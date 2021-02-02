High School Sports
National Signing Day is coming up. Find out where Dallas-Fort Worth athletes are going
National Signing Day starts on Wednesday across the country.
Check out the athletes that are signing letters of intent in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Send updates to bgosset@star-telegram.com
Aledo
Caden Anderson, West Texas A&M, Football
JoJo Earle, Alabama, Football
Sam Forman, TCU, Football
Grant Jefferis, Stephen F. Austin, Football
Audrey Pearce, Houston Baptist, Volleyball
Logan Reiter, McMurry University, Boys Soccer
DeMarco Roberts, Lamar, Football
Alex Striejewske, Austin College, Football
Lilly Taylor, Central Arkansas, Volleyball
Abby Thompson, Dominican College, Volleyball
Chris Wright, North Texas, Football
Argyle
Chase Bunnell, Arkansas Tech, Football
Lilly Coleman, Tyler Junior College, Softball
Blake Kelly, Kentucky Wesleyan, Boys Golf
Cole Kirkpatrick, Texas Tech, Football
Reece McCue, Oklahoma Baptist, Football
Rebecca O’Neal, Lawrence University, Girls Soccer
Wade Paquin, Mary Hardin Baylor, Boys Tennis
CJ Rogers, Baylor, Football
Cash Walker, Houston, Football
Blythe Wickstrum, Oklahoma Wesleyan, Softball
Arlington
Louis Alexander, Texas Wesleyan, Football
Abby Barzyk, McMurry University, Girls Soccer
Tyler Daniels, Clarendon CC, Baseball
Carson Hagan, Mary Hardin Baylor, Baseball
Cooper Hicks, Oklahoma State, Football
Javen Hutton, Bethel College, Boys Basketball
Malakhi Kellough, Tyler Junior College, Football
Nia Newsome, Hendrix, Softball
Lesley Odimara, Tarleton State, Football
Reagan Oustad, Central Baptist College, Softball
BJ Rogers, Alcorn State, Football
Kris Sims, West Texas A&M, Football
Richard Toney, Nevada, Football
Marissa Torres, Schreiner University, Girls Wrestling
Tatum Torres, Austin College, Volleyball
Demarea Turner, Mary Hardin Baylor, Football
Kaitlyn Wharton, Hendrix, Girls Soccer
Keyann Wilson, Fort Scott CC, Girls Track
Michael Young, Stephen F. Austin, Football
Arlington Bowie
Paul Alexander, East Texas Baptist, Football
Courtney Bailey, Northeast Texas CC, Softball
Jaden Lewis, East Texas Baptist, Football
Trelyn Martin, Southwest Oklahoma State, Football
Drevonn Ponder, Navy, Football
Trint Scott, East Texas Baptist, Football
Deshaun Shields, McPherson College, Football
Jimmy Valsin, Oregon State, Football
Arlington Grace Prep
Daryn Carruthers, Southwestern University, Football
Audi Isbell, Harding, Football
Arlington Lamar
Macey Armstrong, Southwestern Christian University, Girls Soccer
Cameron Brady, Stephen F. Austin, Football
Harrison Griffith, North Central Texas College, Baseball
Jibran Himsieh, Missouri, Boys Swim
Harold West, North Texas, Football
Arlington Martin
Chad Anderson, Oklahoma Baptist, Football
Crue Baldwin, Belhaven University, Boys Golf
Morice Blackwell, Texas, Football
Ashton Debose, SAGU, Football
Placide Djungu-Sungu, Duke, Football
Michaila Ervin, Missouri Valley College, Softball
Marquis Evans, SAGU, Football
Taliah Hill, Lamar, Girls Basketball
Cami Kindred, St. Edward’s University, Volleyball
Preston Knott, College of Charleston, Baseball
Lenard Lemons, Stephen F. Austin, Football
Matt Marsic, Murray State College, Baseball
Zach Mundell, Army, Football
Dawson Overby, Northeast Texas College, Baseball
Nick Panella, Oklahoma Baptist, Football
Savannah Powell, Prairie View A&M, Girls Soccer
Chloe Randall, Hill College, Softball
Mariah Roberts, TCU, Girls Basketball
Cal Robinson, Oklahoma Baptist, Football
Jackson Shirer, Evangel University, Football
Allie Smith, Navarro College, Softball
Autumn Smith, Louisiana Tech, Girls Basketball
Davion Trejo, SAGU, Football
Ashton Tyree, Northwest Kansas Technical College, Softball
Autumn Tyree, Northwest Kansas Technical College, Softball
Donavan Whitted, Presbyterian College, Boys Wrestling
Arlington Sam Houston
Javione Carr, Arizona, Football
Ethan Harris, Navarro College, Football
Zavier Leonard, San Diego State, Football
Omari Milton, Wagner College, Football
Darden Quinten, Oklahoma Panhandle State, Football
Arlington Seguin
Jakari Buie, Hendrix, Football
TJ Chukwurah, Black Hills College, Football
Calvin Flanagan, Dakota State, Football
Wisdom Gibson, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Football
Xavier Gordon, Kansas State, Football
Jalen March, Midwestern State, Football
Jaylaen Moss, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Football
Azle
Brie Michelli, Tarleton State, Softball
Benbrook
Grayson Bainbridge, Cabrillo College, Baseball
Devin Bennett, Dallas Baptist, Baseball
William Green III, Tabor College, Football
Caleb Henley, McMurray University, Football
Devin Jennings, Texas Wesleyan, Baseball
Payton Poole, Murray State, Baseball
Dontre Sinegal, McMurray University, Football
Brock
Carson Carter, Hendrix, Football
Brett Drillette, Louisiana-Monroe, Football
Cash Jones, Georgia, Football
Joseph McQueen, Concordia University-Nebraska, Football
Nace Washington, UT-San Antonio, Football
Burleson
Trenton Blew, East Texas Baptist, Football
Reagan Gault, Texas State, Cheer
Quenton Husband, Southwest Baptist, Footabll
Colin Maher, Southwest Minnesota State, Football
Jared Negrete, Austin College, Football
Summer Odom, Cisco College, Girls Soccer
Harlan Perkins, Austin College, Football
Chandler Poggensee, Colorado School of Mines, Football
Chris Pritchett, Southwestern University, Football
Emily Rich, Oklahoma Baptist, Volleyball
Lukas Williams, Bethel College, Football
Audry Vorabouth, Pratt, Cheer
Caleb Yauger, Schreiner University, Boys Soccer
Burleson Centennial
Loggan Birch, Bethel College, Football
Dereonite Campbell, Eastern New Mexico, Football
Kobe Clark, Eastern New Mexico, Football
Trystan Clark, UT-Dallas, Girls Basketball
Jayce Fleming, UT-Permian Basin, Football
Darryn Kindles, Davidson, Football
Brody Nors, Bethel College, Football
Cleburne
Lexie Key, Northeastern Oklahoma, Girls Soccer
Kameron Walton, New Mexico, Baseball
Colleyville Covenant
Austin Scheets, Weatherford College, Baseball
Colleyville Heritage
Parker Adkins, Steven’s Institute of Technology, Volleyball
Claire Compher, UT-Arlington, Girls Cross Country/Track
Luke Lingard, TCU, Football
Kaci Monk, LeTourneau, Volleyball
Karalie Morrison, Texas A&M Commerce, Girls Soccer
Jalie Neff, McLellan CC, Softball
Felisa Saheib, Central Arkansas, Girls Cross Country/Track
AJ Smith-Shawver, Texas Tech, Baseball
Jake Wiley, Garden City CC, Baseball
Coppell
Jocelyn Alonzo, Memphis, Girls Soccer
Michaella Baker, Odessa College, Softball
Hannah Francis, Texas Wesleyan, Girls Wrestling
Chloe Hassman, Penn, Girls Cross Country/Track
Eric Hunter, Southwestern University, Football
Addison Martin, Central Arkansas, Girls Soccer
Tim O’Hearn, Lafayette College, Football
Maya Ozymy, Trinity University, Girls Soccer
Canon Peters, Tulsa, Football
Colin Proctor, Pepperdine, Girls Cross Country/Track
Reagan Stange, Odessa College, Softball
Zach Stricker, Sam Houston State, Football
Adelyn Wilson, Bemidji State, Softball
FW Carter-Riverside
Dally Coulter, Cisco College, Girls Basketball
FW Southwest Christian
Darrion Gipson, Hardin Simmons, Football
Kory Harris, UT Permian-Basin, Football
Lauren Smith, Western Colorado, Girls Track
Alex Welch, Concordia St. Paul, Football
FW Western Hills
Jude Collins, Texas A&M Commerce, Football
Frisco Centennial
Max Dodson, Washington University-St. Louis, Football
Matthew Leal, Erskine College, Boys Soccer
Logan Radmore, Southern Arkansas, Football
Frisco Lebanon Trail
Lauren Sullivan, Hardin Simmons, Volleyball
Grapevine
Rylin Baker, Oklahoma Panhandle State, Softball
Caroline Burrow, Kansas, Girls Cross Country
Nicholas Chevalier, Austin College, Football
Griffin Edwards, Stephen F. Austin, Football
Derek Engel, University of British Columbia, Football
Reese Finnigan, Goucher College, Girls Cross Country
Ben Gair, Texas Tech, Football
Nimbe Gonzalez, McPherson College, Softball
Sara Griffin, Southwestern University, Girls Soccer
Liam Hamway, University of Dallas, Boys Lacrosse
Grant Isbell, Ouachita Baptist, Boys Soccer
Miguel Novoa, Deciding, Football
Sam Pierce, Cisco JC, Baseball
Zak Quinn, Murray State College, Baseball
Lindsay Smith. Mary Hardin Baylor, Girls Cross Country
Alijah Steele, Deciding, Football
Rachel Sutliff, Tennessee, Girls Cross Country
Haslet Eaton
Heston Edwards, UT-Permian Basin, Football
Cyril Etim, West Texas A&M, Football
Jayden Gray, Iowa State, Football
Jonah George, Rose State College, Baseball
KJ Robinson, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Football
Colby Sessums, Lamar, Football
Braden St Ama, Hardin Simmons, Football
Jalen Thompson, UT-Permian Basin, Football
Haltom
Johnny Smith-Rider, Mary Hardin Baylor, Football
Justin Northwest
David Collins, East Central College, Baseball
Kaitlyn Ivy, Hill College, Softball
Max Lankford, Howard College, Baseball
George Lutkenhaus Jr., Adams State, Boys Swim
Kegan Magee, Saint Mary’s, Baseball
Robert Norton, East Central University, Boys Track
Jak Poe, Hardin Simmons, Football
Devon Pratt, Tabor College, Boys Track
Weldon Sherrell, Rose State College, Baseball
Kabeya Tshibangu, Emporia State, Boys Basketball
Cameron Watson, Dallas College Brookhaven, Girls Soccer
Keller
Brad Adamcik, Missouri Western State, Football
Mason Hays, Hendrix, Football
Keller Central
Landon Walker, Colorado School of Mines, Football
Keller Fossil Ridge
Jordan Ederson, Angelo State, Football
Alex Kateba, West Texas A&M, Football
Ashley Martinez, Southeastern Oklahoma State, Girls Cross Country/Track
Keller Timber Creek
Gabi Barrera, Oklahoma, Girls Cross Country
Kaden Bess, Deciding, Football
Reese Blanton, Texas Wesleyan, Girls Soccer
Sarah Brown, Oklahoma Wesleyan, Softball
Lauryn Davis, Arkansas Monticello, Softball
Melody Fuentes, Galveston College, Softball
Ryan Gonzalez, Texas A&M Texarkana, Baseball
Jaylen Harris, Deciding, Football
Isaiah Hooks, McPherson College, Football
Ryan Hunt, William Jewell College, Baseball
Cameron Mayshaw III, McPherson College, Football
Cameron Minix, Southeastern Oklahoma State, Football
Baylea Myers, Houston, Softball
Parker O’Neill, University of Dallas, Baseball
Coryn Peters, Angelo State, Girls Track
Jordan Sanders, St. Edward’s University, Girls Cross Country
Mike Sandjo, Deciding, Football
Trent Shipman, LeTourneau, Baseball
Gabby Theis, Central Arkansas, Girls Soccer
Mia Topping, Missouri Southern State, Girls Basketball
Lewisville
Emilee Till, Ranger College, Softball
Mansfield Legacy
Carina Chavarria, Ouachita Baptist, Girls Soccer
Jacob Stillings, Harding, Boys Soccer
Midlothian
Makayla Jackson, SMU, Girls Track
Landri Schreier, Arkansas-Little Rock, Girls Track
Midlothian Heritage
Rachel Allen, Dallas Baptist, Girls Soccer
Latray Miller, Midwestern State, Football
Daelin Rader, Southern Shreveport, Football
Nolan Catholic
J’Dan Burnett, Louisiana Tech, Football
Michael Carter, Midwestern State, Football
Ricardo Carvajallino, Dallas Baptist, Boys Tennis
Eric Franco, UT-Permian Basin, Football
Abby Geiser, Duke, Girls Track
Madison Ginani, University of Dallas, Girls Soccer
Griffin Kopp, University of Dallas, Baseball
Tyler Kpossirignon, Midwestern State, Football
Colleen McAvoy, Colby College, Softball
Datrell Mitchel, Southern Arkansas, Football
Kendall Newsom, Air Force, Football
Irene Ngabonziza, Villanova, Football
Ethan Partida, University of Central Lancashire, England, Boys Soccer
Jimmy Taylor, Cornell, Football
North Crowley
Chance Beachum, Mary Hardin Baylor, Football
Joseph Heath, Texas Southern, Football
Zakaree Fenderson, Mount Marty University, Football
Coryon Francis, New Mexico, Football
Aniel Pastrana, Mount Marty University, Football
Kobe Ranson, Mary Hardin Baylor, Football
Ronald Wilson, New Mexico, Football
Plano
Casey Driver, Vernon College, Softball
Darby Hickey, UT-Tyler, Softball
Plano John Paul II
Markus Christie, Colby College, Football
Charles Daniels III, Alabama-Birmingham, Football
Trajan Lee, Trinity University, Baseball
Taylor Marchin, Murray State College, Softball
Abbey Miller, Texas State, Girls Soccer
Zeke Skinner, Southwest Baptist, Baseball
Olivia Slate, Christopher Newport University, Girls Tennis
Plano East
Apollo Cassimatis, Schreiner University, Baseball
Mark Folorunso, Midwestern State, Football
Kaden Gardner, Central Oklahoma, Football
Dylan Hayden, Southwest Oklahoma State, Football
Kelsey Keierleber, Mary Hardin Baylor, Softball
Aahmyri Kennedy, Temple College, Softball
Jack Lubow, UT-Dallas, Baseball
Evan McClendon, Oklahoma Wesleyan, Baseball
Colton Shaw, Yale, Baseball
Zach Smith, Clarke University, Football
Connor Stack, Hendrix, Baseball
Lauren Trinh, Oklahoma Baptist, Softball
Austin Weeks, McMurry University, Football
Sam Yanelli, Austin College, Football
Richardson
Paige Dugan, Lamar, Volleyball
Olivia Sherbert, Mary Hardin Baylor, Beach Volleyball
Dylan Wertzberger, University of Massachusetts-Boston, Volleyball
Regan Willms, Midwestern State, Volleyball
Rockwall-Heath
Danilyn Alexander, Loyola University, Girls Tennis
Kevin Bazzell, Dallas Baptist, Baseball
Grady Brewer, TCU, Football
Alexah Fite, North Greenville University, Girls Soccer
Caden Fiveash, Northern Oklahoma College, Baseball
Whitney Gentry, Northeastern State, Girls Soccer
Karson Krowka, Tarleton State, Baseball
Kaston Mason, UT-Tyler, Baseball
Jax Ortiz, McLennan CC, Baseball
Hunter Smith, Tarleton State, Football
Jazmin Tijerina, Northeastern State, Girls Soccer
Josh Vogel, Texas A&M Commerce, Football
Grant Watson, West Texas A&M, Football
Rylee Wicker, Colgate, Girls Track
Saginaw
Kaley Brubaker, Southern Nazarene, Volleyball
Malisone Chanthapanya, Texas Wesleyan, Girls Golf
Dylan Garcia, Garden City CC, Baseball
Abby Godwin, Culver-Stockton College, Volleyball
Cody Grubbs, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Football
Levi Hemming, Alfred State University, Football
Kaitlyn Kongdara, Central Methodist University, Girls Soccer
Saginaw Boswell
Jullien Abraham, Yakima Valley College, Baseball
Kaylen Beaty, UT-Arlington, Volleyball
Breyden Blackwell, Texas Wesleyan, Football
Hailey Evans, Arkansas-Rich Mountain, Softball
Rece Lott, Hampden-Sydney College, Boys Golf
Shane Love, Arlington Baptist University, Baseball
Haley Parker, Northwestern State, Softball
Isaak Perales, Arlington Baptist University, Baseball
Jaydon Rogers, Hastings College, Boys Golf
Emma Robertson, Houston, Softball
Rayna Sadler, Ottawa University, Softball
Tristan Tenorio, Cloud County CC, Baseball
Saginaw Chisholm Trail
Sydney Christopher, Texas A&M Kingsville, Softball
Garrison Haskell, Oklahoma Panhandle State, Football
Jewell O’Connor, Howard Payne, Girls Soccer
Gabriel Sanchez, McMurry University, Boys Cross Country/Track
Reagan Torres, Henderson State, Softball
Southlake Carroll
Kelsey Boyette, Southwestern University, Girls Basketball
Trophy Club Nelson
Cassidy Bell, Marshall, Girls Soccer
Ava Crimmings, Oral Roberts, Girls Soccer
Jadyn Lopez, Texas A&M Commerce, Girls Soccer
Trevor Packan, East Central College, Baseball
Quaid Tschetter, Ranger College, Baseball
Waxahachie
Jaden Basham, Mary Hardin Baylor, Football
Shawn Cherry, MidAmerican Nazarene University, Football
Xavien Thompson, Mary Hardin Baylor, Football/Baseball
Ashton Wright, East Texas Baptist, Football
Weatherford
Dez Forrest, Mary Hardin Baylor, Football
Comments