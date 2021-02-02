High School Sports

National Signing Day is coming up. Find out where Dallas-Fort Worth athletes are going

National Signing Day starts on Wednesday across the country.

Check out the athletes that are signing letters of intent in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Send updates to bgosset@star-telegram.com

Aledo

Caden Anderson, West Texas A&M, Football

JoJo Earle, Alabama, Football

Sam Forman, TCU, Football

Grant Jefferis, Stephen F. Austin, Football

Audrey Pearce, Houston Baptist, Volleyball

Logan Reiter, McMurry University, Boys Soccer

DeMarco Roberts, Lamar, Football

Alex Striejewske, Austin College, Football

Lilly Taylor, Central Arkansas, Volleyball

Abby Thompson, Dominican College, Volleyball

Chris Wright, North Texas, Football

Argyle

Chase Bunnell, Arkansas Tech, Football

Lilly Coleman, Tyler Junior College, Softball

Blake Kelly, Kentucky Wesleyan, Boys Golf

Cole Kirkpatrick, Texas Tech, Football

Reece McCue, Oklahoma Baptist, Football

Rebecca O’Neal, Lawrence University, Girls Soccer

Wade Paquin, Mary Hardin Baylor, Boys Tennis

CJ Rogers, Baylor, Football

Cash Walker, Houston, Football

Blythe Wickstrum, Oklahoma Wesleyan, Softball

Arlington

Louis Alexander, Texas Wesleyan, Football

Abby Barzyk, McMurry University, Girls Soccer

Tyler Daniels, Clarendon CC, Baseball

Carson Hagan, Mary Hardin Baylor, Baseball

Cooper Hicks, Oklahoma State, Football

Javen Hutton, Bethel College, Boys Basketball

Malakhi Kellough, Tyler Junior College, Football

Nia Newsome, Hendrix, Softball

Lesley Odimara, Tarleton State, Football

Reagan Oustad, Central Baptist College, Softball

BJ Rogers, Alcorn State, Football

Kris Sims, West Texas A&M, Football

Richard Toney, Nevada, Football

Marissa Torres, Schreiner University, Girls Wrestling

Tatum Torres, Austin College, Volleyball

Demarea Turner, Mary Hardin Baylor, Football

Kaitlyn Wharton, Hendrix, Girls Soccer

Keyann Wilson, Fort Scott CC, Girls Track

Michael Young, Stephen F. Austin, Football

Arlington Bowie

Paul Alexander, East Texas Baptist, Football

Courtney Bailey, Northeast Texas CC, Softball

Jaden Lewis, East Texas Baptist, Football

Trelyn Martin, Southwest Oklahoma State, Football

Drevonn Ponder, Navy, Football

Trint Scott, East Texas Baptist, Football

Deshaun Shields, McPherson College, Football

Jimmy Valsin, Oregon State, Football

Arlington Grace Prep

Daryn Carruthers, Southwestern University, Football

Audi Isbell, Harding, Football

Arlington Lamar

Macey Armstrong, Southwestern Christian University, Girls Soccer

Cameron Brady, Stephen F. Austin, Football

Harrison Griffith, North Central Texas College, Baseball

Jibran Himsieh, Missouri, Boys Swim

Harold West, North Texas, Football

Arlington Martin

Chad Anderson, Oklahoma Baptist, Football

Crue Baldwin, Belhaven University, Boys Golf

Morice Blackwell, Texas, Football

Ashton Debose, SAGU, Football

Placide Djungu-Sungu, Duke, Football

Michaila Ervin, Missouri Valley College, Softball

Marquis Evans, SAGU, Football

Taliah Hill, Lamar, Girls Basketball

Cami Kindred, St. Edward’s University, Volleyball

Preston Knott, College of Charleston, Baseball

Lenard Lemons, Stephen F. Austin, Football

Matt Marsic, Murray State College, Baseball

Zach Mundell, Army, Football

Dawson Overby, Northeast Texas College, Baseball

Nick Panella, Oklahoma Baptist, Football

Savannah Powell, Prairie View A&M, Girls Soccer

Chloe Randall, Hill College, Softball

Mariah Roberts, TCU, Girls Basketball

Cal Robinson, Oklahoma Baptist, Football

Jackson Shirer, Evangel University, Football

Allie Smith, Navarro College, Softball

Autumn Smith, Louisiana Tech, Girls Basketball

Davion Trejo, SAGU, Football

Ashton Tyree, Northwest Kansas Technical College, Softball

Autumn Tyree, Northwest Kansas Technical College, Softball

Donavan Whitted, Presbyterian College, Boys Wrestling

Arlington Sam Houston

Javione Carr, Arizona, Football

Ethan Harris, Navarro College, Football

Zavier Leonard, San Diego State, Football

Omari Milton, Wagner College, Football

Darden Quinten, Oklahoma Panhandle State, Football

Arlington Seguin

Jakari Buie, Hendrix, Football

TJ Chukwurah, Black Hills College, Football

Calvin Flanagan, Dakota State, Football

Wisdom Gibson, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Football

Xavier Gordon, Kansas State, Football

Jalen March, Midwestern State, Football

Jaylaen Moss, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Football

Azle

Brie Michelli, Tarleton State, Softball

Benbrook

Grayson Bainbridge, Cabrillo College, Baseball

Devin Bennett, Dallas Baptist, Baseball

William Green III, Tabor College, Football

Caleb Henley, McMurray University, Football

Devin Jennings, Texas Wesleyan, Baseball

Payton Poole, Murray State, Baseball

Dontre Sinegal, McMurray University, Football

Brock

Carson Carter, Hendrix, Football

Brett Drillette, Louisiana-Monroe, Football

Cash Jones, Georgia, Football

Joseph McQueen, Concordia University-Nebraska, Football

Nace Washington, UT-San Antonio, Football

Burleson

Trenton Blew, East Texas Baptist, Football

Reagan Gault, Texas State, Cheer

Quenton Husband, Southwest Baptist, Footabll

Colin Maher, Southwest Minnesota State, Football

Jared Negrete, Austin College, Football

Summer Odom, Cisco College, Girls Soccer

Harlan Perkins, Austin College, Football

Chandler Poggensee, Colorado School of Mines, Football

Chris Pritchett, Southwestern University, Football

Emily Rich, Oklahoma Baptist, Volleyball

Lukas Williams, Bethel College, Football

Audry Vorabouth, Pratt, Cheer

Caleb Yauger, Schreiner University, Boys Soccer

Burleson Centennial

Loggan Birch, Bethel College, Football

Dereonite Campbell, Eastern New Mexico, Football

Kobe Clark, Eastern New Mexico, Football

Trystan Clark, UT-Dallas, Girls Basketball

Jayce Fleming, UT-Permian Basin, Football

Darryn Kindles, Davidson, Football

Brody Nors, Bethel College, Football

Cleburne

Lexie Key, Northeastern Oklahoma, Girls Soccer

Kameron Walton, New Mexico, Baseball

Colleyville Covenant

Austin Scheets, Weatherford College, Baseball

Colleyville Heritage

Parker Adkins, Steven’s Institute of Technology, Volleyball

Claire Compher, UT-Arlington, Girls Cross Country/Track

Luke Lingard, TCU, Football

Kaci Monk, LeTourneau, Volleyball

Karalie Morrison, Texas A&M Commerce, Girls Soccer

Jalie Neff, McLellan CC, Softball

Felisa Saheib, Central Arkansas, Girls Cross Country/Track

AJ Smith-Shawver, Texas Tech, Baseball

Jake Wiley, Garden City CC, Baseball

Coppell

Jocelyn Alonzo, Memphis, Girls Soccer

Michaella Baker, Odessa College, Softball

Hannah Francis, Texas Wesleyan, Girls Wrestling

Chloe Hassman, Penn, Girls Cross Country/Track

Eric Hunter, Southwestern University, Football

Addison Martin, Central Arkansas, Girls Soccer

Tim O’Hearn, Lafayette College, Football

Maya Ozymy, Trinity University, Girls Soccer

Canon Peters, Tulsa, Football

Colin Proctor, Pepperdine, Girls Cross Country/Track

Reagan Stange, Odessa College, Softball

Zach Stricker, Sam Houston State, Football

Adelyn Wilson, Bemidji State, Softball

FW Carter-Riverside

Dally Coulter, Cisco College, Girls Basketball

FW Southwest Christian

Darrion Gipson, Hardin Simmons, Football

Kory Harris, UT Permian-Basin, Football

Lauren Smith, Western Colorado, Girls Track

Alex Welch, Concordia St. Paul, Football

FW Western Hills

Jude Collins, Texas A&M Commerce, Football

Frisco Centennial

Max Dodson, Washington University-St. Louis, Football

Matthew Leal, Erskine College, Boys Soccer

Logan Radmore, Southern Arkansas, Football

Frisco Lebanon Trail

Lauren Sullivan, Hardin Simmons, Volleyball

Grapevine

Rylin Baker, Oklahoma Panhandle State, Softball

Caroline Burrow, Kansas, Girls Cross Country

Nicholas Chevalier, Austin College, Football

Griffin Edwards, Stephen F. Austin, Football

Derek Engel, University of British Columbia, Football

Reese Finnigan, Goucher College, Girls Cross Country

Ben Gair, Texas Tech, Football

Nimbe Gonzalez, McPherson College, Softball

Sara Griffin, Southwestern University, Girls Soccer

Liam Hamway, University of Dallas, Boys Lacrosse

Grant Isbell, Ouachita Baptist, Boys Soccer

Miguel Novoa, Deciding, Football

Sam Pierce, Cisco JC, Baseball

Zak Quinn, Murray State College, Baseball

Lindsay Smith. Mary Hardin Baylor, Girls Cross Country

Alijah Steele, Deciding, Football

Rachel Sutliff, Tennessee, Girls Cross Country

Haslet Eaton

Heston Edwards, UT-Permian Basin, Football

Cyril Etim, West Texas A&M, Football

Jayden Gray, Iowa State, Football

Jonah George, Rose State College, Baseball

KJ Robinson, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Football

Colby Sessums, Lamar, Football

Braden St Ama, Hardin Simmons, Football

Jalen Thompson, UT-Permian Basin, Football

Haltom

Johnny Smith-Rider, Mary Hardin Baylor, Football

Justin Northwest

David Collins, East Central College, Baseball

Kaitlyn Ivy, Hill College, Softball

Max Lankford, Howard College, Baseball

George Lutkenhaus Jr., Adams State, Boys Swim

Kegan Magee, Saint Mary’s, Baseball

Robert Norton, East Central University, Boys Track

Jak Poe, Hardin Simmons, Football

Devon Pratt, Tabor College, Boys Track

Weldon Sherrell, Rose State College, Baseball

Kabeya Tshibangu, Emporia State, Boys Basketball

Cameron Watson, Dallas College Brookhaven, Girls Soccer

Keller

Brad Adamcik, Missouri Western State, Football

Mason Hays, Hendrix, Football

Keller Central

Landon Walker, Colorado School of Mines, Football

Keller Fossil Ridge

Jordan Ederson, Angelo State, Football

Alex Kateba, West Texas A&M, Football

Ashley Martinez, Southeastern Oklahoma State, Girls Cross Country/Track

Keller Timber Creek

Gabi Barrera, Oklahoma, Girls Cross Country

Kaden Bess, Deciding, Football

Reese Blanton, Texas Wesleyan, Girls Soccer

Sarah Brown, Oklahoma Wesleyan, Softball

Lauryn Davis, Arkansas Monticello, Softball

Melody Fuentes, Galveston College, Softball

Ryan Gonzalez, Texas A&M Texarkana, Baseball

Jaylen Harris, Deciding, Football

Isaiah Hooks, McPherson College, Football

Ryan Hunt, William Jewell College, Baseball

Cameron Mayshaw III, McPherson College, Football

Cameron Minix, Southeastern Oklahoma State, Football

Baylea Myers, Houston, Softball

Parker O’Neill, University of Dallas, Baseball

Coryn Peters, Angelo State, Girls Track

Jordan Sanders, St. Edward’s University, Girls Cross Country

Mike Sandjo, Deciding, Football

Trent Shipman, LeTourneau, Baseball

Gabby Theis, Central Arkansas, Girls Soccer

Mia Topping, Missouri Southern State, Girls Basketball

Lewisville

Emilee Till, Ranger College, Softball

Mansfield Legacy

Carina Chavarria, Ouachita Baptist, Girls Soccer

Jacob Stillings, Harding, Boys Soccer

Midlothian

Makayla Jackson, SMU, Girls Track

Landri Schreier, Arkansas-Little Rock, Girls Track

Midlothian Heritage

Rachel Allen, Dallas Baptist, Girls Soccer

Latray Miller, Midwestern State, Football

Daelin Rader, Southern Shreveport, Football

Nolan Catholic

J’Dan Burnett, Louisiana Tech, Football

Michael Carter, Midwestern State, Football

Ricardo Carvajallino, Dallas Baptist, Boys Tennis

Eric Franco, UT-Permian Basin, Football

Abby Geiser, Duke, Girls Track

Madison Ginani, University of Dallas, Girls Soccer

Griffin Kopp, University of Dallas, Baseball

Tyler Kpossirignon, Midwestern State, Football

Colleen McAvoy, Colby College, Softball

Datrell Mitchel, Southern Arkansas, Football

Kendall Newsom, Air Force, Football

Irene Ngabonziza, Villanova, Football

Ethan Partida, University of Central Lancashire, England, Boys Soccer

Jimmy Taylor, Cornell, Football

North Crowley

Chance Beachum, Mary Hardin Baylor, Football

Joseph Heath, Texas Southern, Football

Zakaree Fenderson, Mount Marty University, Football

Coryon Francis, New Mexico, Football

Aniel Pastrana, Mount Marty University, Football

Kobe Ranson, Mary Hardin Baylor, Football

Ronald Wilson, New Mexico, Football

Plano

Casey Driver, Vernon College, Softball

Darby Hickey, UT-Tyler, Softball

Plano John Paul II

Markus Christie, Colby College, Football

Charles Daniels III, Alabama-Birmingham, Football

Trajan Lee, Trinity University, Baseball

Taylor Marchin, Murray State College, Softball

Abbey Miller, Texas State, Girls Soccer

Zeke Skinner, Southwest Baptist, Baseball

Olivia Slate, Christopher Newport University, Girls Tennis

Plano East

Apollo Cassimatis, Schreiner University, Baseball

Mark Folorunso, Midwestern State, Football

Kaden Gardner, Central Oklahoma, Football

Dylan Hayden, Southwest Oklahoma State, Football

Kelsey Keierleber, Mary Hardin Baylor, Softball

Aahmyri Kennedy, Temple College, Softball

Jack Lubow, UT-Dallas, Baseball

Evan McClendon, Oklahoma Wesleyan, Baseball

Colton Shaw, Yale, Baseball

Zach Smith, Clarke University, Football

Connor Stack, Hendrix, Baseball

Lauren Trinh, Oklahoma Baptist, Softball

Austin Weeks, McMurry University, Football

Sam Yanelli, Austin College, Football

Richardson

Paige Dugan, Lamar, Volleyball

Olivia Sherbert, Mary Hardin Baylor, Beach Volleyball

Dylan Wertzberger, University of Massachusetts-Boston, Volleyball

Regan Willms, Midwestern State, Volleyball

Rockwall-Heath

Danilyn Alexander, Loyola University, Girls Tennis

Kevin Bazzell, Dallas Baptist, Baseball

Grady Brewer, TCU, Football

Alexah Fite, North Greenville University, Girls Soccer

Caden Fiveash, Northern Oklahoma College, Baseball

Whitney Gentry, Northeastern State, Girls Soccer

Karson Krowka, Tarleton State, Baseball

Kaston Mason, UT-Tyler, Baseball

Jax Ortiz, McLennan CC, Baseball

Hunter Smith, Tarleton State, Football

Jazmin Tijerina, Northeastern State, Girls Soccer

Josh Vogel, Texas A&M Commerce, Football

Grant Watson, West Texas A&M, Football

Rylee Wicker, Colgate, Girls Track

Saginaw

Kaley Brubaker, Southern Nazarene, Volleyball

Malisone Chanthapanya, Texas Wesleyan, Girls Golf

Dylan Garcia, Garden City CC, Baseball

Abby Godwin, Culver-Stockton College, Volleyball

Cody Grubbs, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Football

Levi Hemming, Alfred State University, Football

Kaitlyn Kongdara, Central Methodist University, Girls Soccer

Saginaw Boswell

Jullien Abraham, Yakima Valley College, Baseball

Kaylen Beaty, UT-Arlington, Volleyball

Breyden Blackwell, Texas Wesleyan, Football

Hailey Evans, Arkansas-Rich Mountain, Softball

Rece Lott, Hampden-Sydney College, Boys Golf

Shane Love, Arlington Baptist University, Baseball

Haley Parker, Northwestern State, Softball

Isaak Perales, Arlington Baptist University, Baseball

Jaydon Rogers, Hastings College, Boys Golf

Emma Robertson, Houston, Softball

Rayna Sadler, Ottawa University, Softball

Tristan Tenorio, Cloud County CC, Baseball

Saginaw Chisholm Trail

Sydney Christopher, Texas A&M Kingsville, Softball

Garrison Haskell, Oklahoma Panhandle State, Football

Jewell O’Connor, Howard Payne, Girls Soccer

Gabriel Sanchez, McMurry University, Boys Cross Country/Track

Reagan Torres, Henderson State, Softball

Southlake Carroll

Kelsey Boyette, Southwestern University, Girls Basketball

Trophy Club Nelson

Cassidy Bell, Marshall, Girls Soccer

Ava Crimmings, Oral Roberts, Girls Soccer

Jadyn Lopez, Texas A&M Commerce, Girls Soccer

Trevor Packan, East Central College, Baseball

Quaid Tschetter, Ranger College, Baseball

Waxahachie

Jaden Basham, Mary Hardin Baylor, Football

Shawn Cherry, MidAmerican Nazarene University, Football

Xavien Thompson, Mary Hardin Baylor, Football/Baseball

Ashton Wright, East Texas Baptist, Football

Weatherford

Dez Forrest, Mary Hardin Baylor, Football

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service