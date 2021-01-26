‘It’s so crazy.’ Aledo sophomore QB from California reflects on path from JV to title

They sure know his name now, but only two months ago the Aledo offensive line met their new quarterback for the first time.

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and his family had only been in Texas for about a month and a half when the California transplant got the call that he was moving up to varsity and would be making his first start against Mansfield Timberview on Nov. 20.

Two months later Fowler-Nicolosi, a sophomore, guided the Bearcats on the sport’s biggest stage, in winning the Class 5A Division 2 state championship and securing the program’s UIL record 10th title.

“It’s so crazy to think about looking back at it now,” he said. “From moving to Texas to all of a sudden starting for Aledo and winning state. It makes me feel so blessed and grateful for everybody involved. Aledo is such a close community and I think that definitely translates to our success.”

Aledo quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (16) attempts a pass against Frisco during the first half of the 5A Division II Regional round high school football playoffs, December 24, 2020, played at The Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Born and raised in San Diego, Fowler-Nicolosi had attended Torrey Pines High School. Aledo coach Tim Buchanan got a call in September that the family was thinking of moving to Aledo, and on Oct. 5 Fowler-Nicolosi enrolled.

“We wanted a change and Aledo seemed perfect for us. We knew our family would fit in well with the community and it’s an awesome place to live,” said Fowler-Nicolosi, who has family in Fort Worth and Lubbock. “Texas is amazing, I have always loved it.”

“The first day Brayden showed up and we shook hands, I remembered thinking he has big hands which is really good for a quarterback,” Buchanan added. “In a world without the pandemic, Brayden would have played more junior varsity games, but would have eventually moved to the varsity.”

Fowler-Nicolosi began his Aledo career on the JV, but in September senior quarterback Ethan McBrayer tore his ACL in September and his replacement, Brant Hayden, had to quarantine during the Timberview week. And so the sophomore got the nod.

Aledo quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (16) scrambles out of the pocket against Frisco during the first half of the 5A Division II Regional round high school football playoffs, December 24, 2020, played at The Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Senior center Brady Wood didn’t even know who he was.

“I had seen him around before, but I had no clue what his name was until the Thursday before the Timberview game, but seeing him in practice I could tell he was going to be a gamer because he could really sling the ball and was accurate,” Wood said.

Buchanan threw everything at him during practice.

“The first week on varsity we threw everything and the kitchen sink at him to see what he could handle,” Buchanan said. “He really impressed us with his football IQ handling most of what we threw at him.”

Fowler-Nicolosi threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to JoJo Earle, Aledo beat Timberview 44-28 for the district title and the rest is history.

TOUCHDOWN ALEDO! Brayden Fowler Nicolosi first career TD as a Bearcat 45 yards to JoJo Earle @kvshy_J Aledo 22 Timberview 8 with 9 minutes left second quarter #txhsfb @AledoISD @FridayNghtGlory @Gosset41 @dfwvarsity #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/paI9enbeZH — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) November 21, 2020

Aledo would win eight more games for the title, including victories over five teams (North Forney, Frisco, Lucas Lovejoy, Wichita Falls Rider, Crosby) who were ranked in the 5A Divison 2 state Top 10.

“Brayden has a good arm and he learned our offense. He got better and better every week,” Buchanan said. “What he has done as a sophomore QB is remarkable for a kid like him.”

The Bearcats rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Lovejoy, 52-48, then trailed in the first quarter against Rider and Crosby only to win by 27 and 35 points, respectively.

Fowler-Nicolosi threw for 15 of 19 and 216 yards with two touchdowns against Crosby in the final.

“It’s kind of crazy because in the first game we had a couple of times where we couldn’t even get the snap indicator right, and in the last game he was telling guys who had been here for four years what to do,” Wood said.

Added Aledo running back DeMarco Roberts, “I didn’t know anything about him, but that quickly changed as I watched him grow every game he played. I’m extremely blessed to have him as my quarterback and I know he’s going to be a great.”