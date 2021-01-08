Aledo headed back to state championship game after beating down Wichita Falls Rider

Aledo defeated Wichita Falls Rider on Friday at Apogee Stadium. The Bearcats will play for the Class 5A Division 2 state championship. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

When Wichita Falls Rider ate up half of the third-quarter clock and scored to pull within 21-14, it appeared for the second straight week Aledo’s game was going down to the wire.

But Aledo and its championship pedigree went to work.

Rider made too many key mistakes and Aledo took advantage every time.

Running back DeMarco Roberts scored four touchdowns for the third week in a row and the Bearcats beat the Raiders, 55-28, in a Class 5A Division 2 state semifinal Friday night at UNT’s Apogee Stadium.

Aledo (12-1), No. 2 in the 5A D2 state rankings, advances to the state championship for the fifth straight season. The Bearcats will play Crosby or Liberty Hill at 1 p.m. next Friday Jan. 15 at AT&T Stadium.

The Bearcats are two-time defending champs and have won a UIL state record nine football titles. It’s the 10th time in 12 years Aledo will play for the championship.

Rider (11-3), No. 9, marched the second-half kickoff 76 yards on 13 plays and got a 1-yard TD run from Virginia signee Jacob Rodriguez to make it 21-14 with 5:46 left in the third quarter.

Aledo responded with 20 unanswered points.

Roberts scored on a 6-yard run to push the lead to 28-14 on the ensuing drive. The next two Rider plays on offense helped the Bearcats put the game out of reach.

On the next snap from scrimmage, Rodriguez’s throw went backwards and into the end zone and Keenan Hess recovered to make Aledo’s lead 34-14. Then Sammy Steffe intercepted the next Rider play to put the ball at the Rider 23.

Six plays later and Roberts scored from 14 yards out, his fourth rushing TD, to make it 41-14 with 9:57 left to play in the game.

Rider, in the semis for the second time in three years and looking for its first championship berth, scored on a 20-yard pass from Rodriguez to Nick Darcus less than a minute later.

But the Raiders went for the onside and Aledo’s Jason Llewellyn recovered and sprinted 50 yards for the score and a 48-21 lead. Jeremiah James added a rushing TD for the Bearcats following Llewellyn’s 44-yard catch from Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi.

Roberts, who rushed 25 times for 159 yards, scored on runs from 23 and 10 yards in the first half.

Aledo led 21-7 at intermission.