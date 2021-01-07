High School Football
Texas high school football experts predict winners of top games for state semifinals
Top 5 high school sports stories of 2020
UIL Statewide high school football playoff scores and pairings 6A-5A
UIL football state championship scores 4A and below
TAPPS state championship scores
Football players signed during early signing period
The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2020 season.
Our esteemed cast of prognosticators
Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor
Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst
Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach
Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer
Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com
Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Nolan Ruth - Founder of Nolan and Company Sports
Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire
Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report
Season Record
Greg Tepper 156-39
Ashley Pickle 154-41
Stephen Peters 154-41
Matt Diggs 153-42
Derek Johnson 151-44
Jason Howell 151-44
Erin Hartigan 150-45
Ric Renner 149-46
Nolan Ruth 142-53
Tarrance Johnson 142-53
Kenny Matthews 137-58
Brian Gosset 133-62
Marc Henry 127-68
Matt Davidson 115-80
Games
Duncanville vs Southlake Carroll
North Shore vs Austin Westlake
Cedar Hill vs Denton Guyer
Katy vs Buda Hays
Denton Ryan vs Mansfield Summit
Cedar Park vs CC Veterans Memorial
Aledo vs WF Rider
Crosby vs Liberty Hill
PICKS
Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Carroll, North Shore, Cedar Hill, Katy, Ryan, Cedar Park, Aledo, Liberty Hill
Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Duncanville, North Shore, Cedar Hill, Katy, Ryan, Cedar Park, Aledo, Crosby
Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Carroll, Westlake, Cedar Hill, Katy, Ryan, Cedar Park, Aledo, Crosby
Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Duncanville, North Shore, Cedar Hill, Katy, Ryan, Cedar Park, Aledo, Crosby
Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Duncanville, Westlake, Cedar Hill, Katy, Ryan, Cedar Park, Aledo, Liberty Hill
Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Duncanville, North Shore, Cedar Hill, Katy, Ryan, Cedar Park, Aledo, Liberty Hill
Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Duncanville, North Shore, Guyer, Katy, Ryan, Cedar Park, Aledo, Liberty Hill
Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: Duncanville, North Shore, Cedar Hill, Katy, Ryan, Cedar Park, Aledo, Crosby
Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Duncanville, North Shore, Cedar Hill, Katy, Ryan, Cedar Park, Aledo, Crosby
Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: Duncanville, North Shore, Cedar Hill, Katy, Ryan, Cedar Park, Aledo, Crosby
Marc Henry, @Marchen44: Duncanville, North Shore, Cedar Hill, Katy, Ryan, Cedar Park, Aledo, Crosby
Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: Duncanville, North Shore, Cedar Hill, Katy, Ryan, Cedar Park, Aledo, Crosby
Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: Duncanville, North Shore, Cedar Hill, Katy, Ryan, Cedar Park, Aledo, Crosby
Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: Duncanville, North Shore, Guyer, Katy, Ryan, Cedar Park, Rider, Liberty Hill
Comments