Texas high school football experts predict winners of top games for state semifinals

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2020 season.

Our esteemed cast of prognosticators

Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor

Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst

Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach

Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer

Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com

Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Nolan Ruth - Founder of Nolan and Company Sports

Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire

Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report

Season Record

Greg Tepper 156-39

Ashley Pickle 154-41

Stephen Peters 154-41

Matt Diggs 153-42

Derek Johnson 151-44

Jason Howell 151-44

Erin Hartigan 150-45

Ric Renner 149-46

Nolan Ruth 142-53

Tarrance Johnson 142-53

Kenny Matthews 137-58

Brian Gosset 133-62

Marc Henry 127-68

Matt Davidson 115-80

Games

Duncanville vs Southlake Carroll

North Shore vs Austin Westlake

Cedar Hill vs Denton Guyer

Katy vs Buda Hays

Denton Ryan vs Mansfield Summit

Cedar Park vs CC Veterans Memorial

Aledo vs WF Rider

Crosby vs Liberty Hill

PICKS

Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Carroll, North Shore, Cedar Hill, Katy, Ryan, Cedar Park, Aledo, Liberty Hill

Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Duncanville, North Shore, Cedar Hill, Katy, Ryan, Cedar Park, Aledo, Crosby

Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Carroll, Westlake, Cedar Hill, Katy, Ryan, Cedar Park, Aledo, Crosby

Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Duncanville, North Shore, Cedar Hill, Katy, Ryan, Cedar Park, Aledo, Crosby

Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Duncanville, Westlake, Cedar Hill, Katy, Ryan, Cedar Park, Aledo, Liberty Hill

Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Duncanville, North Shore, Cedar Hill, Katy, Ryan, Cedar Park, Aledo, Liberty Hill

Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Duncanville, North Shore, Guyer, Katy, Ryan, Cedar Park, Aledo, Liberty Hill

Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: Duncanville, North Shore, Cedar Hill, Katy, Ryan, Cedar Park, Aledo, Crosby

Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Duncanville, North Shore, Cedar Hill, Katy, Ryan, Cedar Park, Aledo, Crosby

Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: Duncanville, North Shore, Cedar Hill, Katy, Ryan, Cedar Park, Aledo, Crosby

Marc Henry, @Marchen44: Duncanville, North Shore, Cedar Hill, Katy, Ryan, Cedar Park, Aledo, Crosby

Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: Duncanville, North Shore, Cedar Hill, Katy, Ryan, Cedar Park, Aledo, Crosby

Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: Duncanville, North Shore, Cedar Hill, Katy, Ryan, Cedar Park, Aledo, Crosby

Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: Duncanville, North Shore, Guyer, Katy, Ryan, Cedar Park, Rider, Liberty Hill