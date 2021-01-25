High School Sports
Southlake Carroll, Colleyville Heritage ranked in Texas HS baseball preseason rankings
The Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association released its 2021 preseason state poll on Monday and eight teams from the Fort Worth-area made the Top 10 in their respected class.
Two-time defending Class 6A champion Southlake Carroll comes in at No. 4.
Fellow District 4-6A team, Keller is No. 6
Three others from the Metroplex, Flower Mound Marcus, Rockwall-Heath and Prosper are ranked.
Class 5A defending champ Colleyville Heritage is No. 6. Cleburne is No. 2.
Benbrook (4A), Midlothian Heritage (4A) and Brock (3A) are also state ranked.
Baseball teams could start practice last Friday. Scrimmages can begin Feb. 6 and the regular season kicks off Feb. 22.
The 2020 season was cut well short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CLASS 6A
1. Austin Lake Travis
2. FM Marcus
3. SA Reagan
4. Southlake Carroll
5. Rockwall Heath
6. Keller
7. Prosper
8. The Woodlands
9. Fort Bend Ridge Point
10. Katy Tompkins
CLASS 5A
1. CC Veterans Memorial
2. Cleburne
3. Amarillo
4. College Station
5. Sharyland Pioneer
6. Colleyville Heritage
7. Frisco Lone Star
8. Rio Grande City
9. Barbers Hill
10. Gregory Portland
CLASS 4A
1. Calallen
2. Bullard
3. Sinton
4. Benbrook
5. Argyle
6. Pleasant Grove
7. Celina
8. Midlothian Heritage
9. China Spring
10. Jasper
CLASS 3A
1. Malakoff
2. Troy
3. Brock
4. Bishop
5. Pottsboro
6. Jim Ned
7. Wall
8. Boyd
9. Paradise
10. New Waverly
CLASS 2A
1. Garrison
2. New Deal
3. Weimar
4. Windthorst
5. Anson
6. Rivercrest
7. Bosqueville
8. Lovelady
9. West Texas High
10. Linden Kildare
CLASS 1A
1. Dodd City
2. Round Top Carmine
3. Borden Country
4. Fayetteville
5. Nazareth
6. Chireno
7. Abbott
8. Hubbard
9. D’Hanis
10. Westbrook
