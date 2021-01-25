Southlake Carroll, Colleyville Heritage ranked in Texas HS baseball preseason rankings

The Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association released its 2021 preseason state poll on Monday and eight teams from the Fort Worth-area made the Top 10 in their respected class.

Two-time defending Class 6A champion Southlake Carroll comes in at No. 4.

Fellow District 4-6A team, Keller is No. 6

Three others from the Metroplex, Flower Mound Marcus, Rockwall-Heath and Prosper are ranked.

Class 5A defending champ Colleyville Heritage is No. 6. Cleburne is No. 2.

Benbrook (4A), Midlothian Heritage (4A) and Brock (3A) are also state ranked.

Baseball teams could start practice last Friday. Scrimmages can begin Feb. 6 and the regular season kicks off Feb. 22.

The 2020 season was cut well short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CLASS 6A

1. Austin Lake Travis

2. FM Marcus

3. SA Reagan

4. Southlake Carroll

5. Rockwall Heath

6. Keller

7. Prosper

8. The Woodlands

9. Fort Bend Ridge Point

10. Katy Tompkins

CLASS 5A

1. CC Veterans Memorial

2. Cleburne

3. Amarillo

4. College Station

5. Sharyland Pioneer

6. Colleyville Heritage

7. Frisco Lone Star

8. Rio Grande City

9. Barbers Hill

10. Gregory Portland

CLASS 4A

1. Calallen

2. Bullard

3. Sinton

4. Benbrook

5. Argyle

6. Pleasant Grove

7. Celina

8. Midlothian Heritage

9. China Spring

10. Jasper

CLASS 3A

1. Malakoff

2. Troy

3. Brock

4. Bishop

5. Pottsboro

6. Jim Ned

7. Wall

8. Boyd

9. Paradise

10. New Waverly

CLASS 2A

1. Garrison

2. New Deal

3. Weimar

4. Windthorst

5. Anson

6. Rivercrest

7. Bosqueville

8. Lovelady

9. West Texas High

10. Linden Kildare

CLASS 1A

1. Dodd City

2. Round Top Carmine

3. Borden Country

4. Fayetteville

5. Nazareth

6. Chireno

7. Abbott

8. Hubbard

9. D’Hanis

10. Westbrook