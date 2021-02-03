Colleyville Heritage senior calls TCU home; baseball star signs with Texas Tech

Luke Lingard was waiting for that Division 1 school to call home, but a football offer never came. He had five or six D2 offers and even reached out to D1 programs.

The Colleyville Heritage linebacker then contacted his dream school, TCU.

After two weeks, Lingard finally got the opportunity of his life when the Horned Frogs offered him a chance to play football and Lingard said yes.

“With COVID, recruiting was crazy. It was hard to get recruited this year, but I kept my head up and kept working,” Lingard said. “I didn’t think about it too much. The opportunity would come.”

Lingard signed as a preferred walk-on with TCU during National Signing Day, one of nine Panthers participating in the event at CHHS Wednesday morning.

He said his family went to TCU. He had to keep the family tradition alive.

“Going to TCU has always been a dream of mine as a kid,” Lingard said. “I told them what I’m about and they said I’d be a great fit. It was where I wanted to call home and where I belong. It’s a great place. My brother goes there and loves it. I always wanted to be a Horned Frog, now I’m living it.”

Lingard was the leader of the Heritage defense this season, helping the Panthers reach the third round of the playoffs after an undefeated regular season. He was an all-district performer after registering 120 tackles, 20 for loss, four sacks, 10 pass deflections and two interceptions.

“Luke was the leader of our football team. He was the coach on the field and he made it real easy for me,” Heritage football coach Kirk Martin said. “He made sure the others were buying what I was selling. He’s a special young man and hard worker, and is going to be very successful because of it.”

Grapevine tight end Matthew Debrei (45) attempts to avoid the tackle of Colleyville Heritage linebacker Luke Lingard (32) during a high school football game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Colleyville led 28-24 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Baseball star signs with Texas Tech. Football next?

Heritage pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver can get his fastball up to the mid to high 90s.

His arm talent is what attracted Texas Tech as the senior signed his letter of intent with the Red Raiders.

Colleyville Heritage pitcher @aj_smithshawver signs with Texas Tech baseball. Won state title in 2019. Also Panthers starting QB, among area leaders this season



ALSO AJ has an opportunity to play both sports at Tech. Said coaches reached out. Still deciding #txhsfb #txhsbaseball pic.twitter.com/OVTfzeiVLA — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) February 3, 2021

“They have something really special going on there and I’m excited to be a part of it,” said Smith-Shawver, who helped CHHS win the 5A state title in 2019. “They really made me feel wanted. Overall, it was the best fit for me.”

Smith-Shawver was also the Panthers’ starting quarterback this season as he put in one of the best performances in the area. He played so well that Tech coaches asked if he wanted to play football as well.

“The coaches offered me an opportunity to play football. I still need to discuss it with my family and see what the best option is for me,” he said. “I thought about it all the time. I was trying to get good film out there and pick up a football scholarship with baseball. The hard work is paying off.”

Colleyville Heritage quartrback AJ Smith- Shawver, left, scrambles away from Mansfield Summit’s Karon Thomas in the fourth quarter of their Division 1-5A Regional Round Play-off football game Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Colleyville Heritage quartrback AJ Smith- Shawver, left, throws down the field under pressure from Mansfield Summit’s Joseph Adedire in the second quarter of their Division 1-5A Regional Round Play-off football game Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

In nine games, Smith-Shawver threw for 2,616 yards and 25 touchdowns. He averaged 290.7 yards passing per game, third highest in the Fort Worth area.

“AJ’s arm talent is very special and it will give him options down the road, but Texas Tech is in his vision right now,” Heritage baseball coach Alan McDougal said. “Those types of programs take uncommon people and AJ is uncommon in the athletic aspect.”

Added Martin, “One of the best baseball programs in the country and to possibly have the opportunity to play football, you have to be an unbelievable athlete to play two sports at the next level, especially the level of Texas Tech.”

Congrats to the February 2021 signing class at Colleyville Heritage! #NSD2021 pic.twitter.com/Z7EVyQU3gL — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) February 3, 2021

Also signing at CHHS: Parker Adkins (Volleyball), Claire Compher (Cross Country and Track), Kaci Monk (Volleyball), Karalie Morrison (Soccer), Donnie Rhyne (Baseball), Felisa Saheib (Cross Country and Track) and Jake Wiley (Baseball).

“This is my favorite day of the year when a kid gets to realize their childhood dream,” Martin said. “There’s really nothing more special than that. It’s unmatched in sports.”