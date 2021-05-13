Mansfield Legacy coach, who took Broncos to state semis, resigns after 14-year run

The only head football coach in Mansfield Legacy history, Chris Melson, is leaving the program after 14 seasons and a 71-74 record. According to Dave Campbell’s Matt Stepp, Melson is moving back to Oklahoma.

Melson was born and raised in Ada and played at the University of Oklahoma.

Melson coached in Oklahoma before coming to Mansfield to help open Legacy and its football program in 2007. The Broncos began varsity play in 2008. In 13 seasons, Legacy went to the playoffs six times, including four straight from 20016-19 while having one of the best two-year runs in the area.

The 2016 team went 11-3 overall, 6-1 in district and reached the state quarterfinals for the first time, losing to Highland Park 14-7. The following season, the Broncos were one win away from playing for a state championship.

Legacy went 12-3 in 2017 and reached the Class 5A Division 2 state semifinals.

The Broncos allowed 10 points through the first two rounds then beat North Forney and Frisco Lone Star to get to the semifinals against Aledo. On a rainy day in Bedford, the game went to the final minute when Aledo scored the go-ahead touchdown late to pull out a 28-21 victory.

Legacy posted a 2-7 record this past football season.

Some of the top players have come through Legacy and played for Melson, including free safety Jalen Catalon, who now stars at Arkansas. Josh Doctson graduated in 2011 and was an All-American at TCU. He played in the NFL for Washington, Minnesota and the New York Jets.