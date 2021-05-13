FW Temple Christian softball, Southwest Christian baseball headed to TAPPS championship

Prosper senior Abbey Beasley struck out 13 batters in the Eagles’ 3-1 win over Denton Guyer in the regional quarterfinal round Wednesday May 12, 2021. Friday Night Glory

SOFTBALL

FW Temple Christian 13, FW Calvary Christian 9

The Eagles scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning to beat Calvary Christian in a TAPPS Division 4 state semifinal game on Wednesday at Waco ISD Stadium.

Temple Christian (17-6) looks for its first softball state championship when it plays Hallettsville Sacred Heart (19-4-1) at 3 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium.

Sacred Heart beat San Marcos Hill Country Christian 12-1 in the other semifinal.

Temple Christian got the early jump with a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a Calvary error. But Calvary tied the game a half inning later with a Myah Cortina RBI triple and RBI sac fly from Gaby Guevara.

An inside the park home run from Jordyn Utter gave Calvary a 3-2 lead in the second.

The Eagles regained the lead at 4-3 in the fourth on back-to-back RBI walks by Graci Green and Jenna Velasquez. The Conquerors tacked on six runs in the bottom of the fourth sparked by a bases-clearing triple from Cortina. A Temple Christian error pushed Calvary’s lead to 9-4.

A Hailee Ledgerwood RBI single pulled Temple Christian within 9-7 in the fifth. Then the Eagles got an RBI double in the sixth by Arabella Hernandez to make it 9-8. A three-run triple by Velasquez and RBI single by Taylor Rodriguez gave the Eagles a four-run cushion. With one out and the game-tying run at the plate, Green got back-to-back strikeouts to send Temple Christian to Thursday’s title game.

Prosper 3, Denton Guyer 2

Houston commit Ayden Allen capped off a three-run top of the seventh inning with a two-run triple off the top of the left field wall and the Eagles took Game 1 in a UIL Class 6A Region 1 quarterfinal series Wednesday at Guyer. Prosper looks to close out the series at home Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Abbey Beasley and Ranci Willis were dealing from the circle for both teams. Willis, a Texas Tech signee, allowed two earned runs and struck out 12 for Guyer. Beasley struck out 13 for Prosper.

Fresno State commit Elizabeth Moffitt broke a scoreless tie in the seventh when she hit a high sailing ball into center field. The Guyer outfielder misplayed the ball. It rolled past her and a run scored.

Maryland commit Sydney Lewis was hit by a pitch and with two runners on, Allen extended the lead to 3-0 when she blasted a 3-2 pitch to deep left field.

Guyer scored in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single from Tehya Pitts. The Wildcats brought the game-tying run to the plate with two outs, but Beasley picked up her 13th strikeout to end it.

BASEBALL

FW Southwest Christian 3, McKinney Christian 2

Texas Tech commit Trendan Parish struck out 13 batters in six innings and Michael Hull scored on a passed ball in the top of the seventh to send the Eagles past the Mustangs in a TAPPS Division 2 state semifinal game on Wednesday at Waco ISD Stadium.

Southwest Christian (23-11-1) clinches a spot in the state title game for the first time since winning in 2003 to take on Houston Lutheran South (21-9-1) at 2 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium.

Lutheran South beat The Woodlands Christian 1-0 in the other semifinal.

With the one-run lead, Parish got back-to-back strikeouts and a ground out to second to send the Eagles into Thursday’s championship showdown. Parrish didn’t allow a hit and walked two batters on 82 pitches. The Mustangs led 2-0 in the second before Southwest Christian tied it in the fourth on a two-run double from Parish.