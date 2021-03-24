Weatherford names Iowa Park’s Aubrey Sims next head football coach, athletic director

Iowa Park’s Aubrey Sims was officially named the next head football coach and athletic director at Weatherford High School during the district’s board meeting Monday night.

“We believe he is the right fit for our athletic program,” WISD Superintendent Dr. Beau Rees said.

Sims replaces Billy Mathis, who after four seasons went to Brock earlier in March. Mathis guided the Kangaroos to three straight playoff appearances from 2018-20.

The Kangaroos went 5-6 and 4-3 in District 3-6A in 2020.

“My family and I are excited to join the Weatherford community and I look forward to meeting our students, coaches, staff, and community,” Sims said. “I am focused on taking our programs to the next level by establishing a culture of excellence while embracing the traditions of the Weatherford Kangaroos.”

Sims brings 16 years of coaching experience, including the past seven seasons at Iowa Park.

Under Sims, Iowa Park went 61-29 with playoff appearances in all seven seasons. The Hawks posted a 9-3 record in 2020 before losing in the third round of the playoffs to Celina.

Overall, Sims has a 132-62 record with stops at Grandview and Snyder.

Sims was voted district coach of the year in 2019 at Iowa Park and five times at Grandview.

“He has a solid record of building winning athletic programs, but more importantly, he has a heart for kids. Coach Sims is committed to developing student athletes who represent Weatherford ISD with the Roo Pride,” Rees said.