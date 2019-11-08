Playoff-bound Weatherford holds off L.D. Bell for first seven-win season since 2005

Weatherford quarterback Ken Seals (8) celebrates wide receiver Rey Huang’s (7) touchdown during the first half of a high school football game at Pennington Field in Euless, Texas, Friday, Nov. 09, 2018. Seals threw three TD passes Friday night as the Kangaroos defeated L.D. Bell 31-21 at Kangaroo Stadium. Special to the Star-Telegram

The Weatherford Kangaroos will continue to enjoy their best season in a decade and a half as they are back in the playoffs following their 31-21 victory against the Hurst L.D. Bell Blue Raiders on Friday night at Kangaroo Stadium.

The Kangaroos (7-3 overall) finished District 3-6A with a 3-3 record and in fourth place in the league. They are the No. 2 seed for the 6A Division II playoffs, and will face Arlington Bowie (7-3) in bi-district, tentatively set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Wilemon Stadium in Arlington.

The Kangaroos last made consecutive postseason appearances from 2005-07, when one of their greatest players ever was on the team, defensive end Kapron Lewis-Moore. Moore, who went on to be an All-American at Notre Dame and is currently with the San Francisco 49ers, was in attendance Friday night to see his high school alma mater win a seventh game for the first time since he was a sophomore in 2005.

In fact, the seven victories eclipses the number of Kangaroos wins in the past three seasons combined.

Weatherford took the lead for good when quarterback Ken Seals connected with running back Dez Forrest, who took a pass and broke free for an 82-yard touchdown with 10:52 left in the game. Forrest would add a security touchdown on a 2-yard run with 1:55 left, capping an 11-play, 70-yard drive that consumed five and a half minutes.

Forrest ended the game with 164 yards on 20 carries, giving him just under 1,500 yards on the season with 26 rushing touchdowns. He caught two passes for another 86 yards, giving him over 750 yards and nine TDs receiving.

Seals finished with three touchdown passes and 199 yards passing, and now has 32 TD throws on the season with almost 3,000 yards. Along with the touchdown pass to Forrest, he had a 47-yard scoring pass to Seth Robertson on fourth-and-5 that put the Kangaroos up 17-14 at the half, along with a 14-yard scoring strike to Jorden Wheeler that gave them a 10-7 lead.

Bell (3-7, 1-5 district) led the back-and-forth game 21-17 after scoring on a trick play with just over seven minutes left in the third quarter as wide receiver/running back Christian Gadison threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to quarterback Landry Choate. Two plays earlier, the Blue Raiders completed their first pass attempt of the game on another trick play, a fake punt, for 29 yards from Robert Lunkwitz-Snell to Niell Carter to set them up on the Weatherford 33.

Bell had a chance to increase its advantage after Rodric Black recovered an onside kick, but Weatherford’s Kaden Kerbow ended the threat with an intercepton that gave the ball back to the Kangaroos at their own 32.

The Kangaroos added a second interception, by Joseph Bednarz, on the final play of the game.

After the Kangaroos scored first on a 24-yard field goal by Isaiah Gomez, the Blue Raiders took the lead on their first possession on a 5-yard run by Xavier Hall. Choate gave Bell the lead again, 14-10, on a 1-yard run midway through the second quarter.

The Weatherford defense had a clutch stand on the final play of the first half, stopping the Blue Raiders on the half-yard line as time expired.

Bell was led by running back Sage Thomas with 96 yards on 19 carries.