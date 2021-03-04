Brock finds next football coach and he’s a Parker County guy right down the road

After four seasons at Weatherford, head football coach and athletic director Billy Mathis is traveling down the road to Brock where he’ll be the next Eagles’ HFC, pending board approval Monday night, Dave Campbell’s Matt Stepp reported on Thursday.

Weatherford and Brock are both in Parker County, separated 12 miles apart.

Mathis guided the Kangaroos to three straight playoff appearances from 2018-20. The 2018 team clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2007.

Head coach Billy Mathis works with his players during the Weatherford spring football game on May 22. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

During Mathis’ tenure, the Kangaroos posted a 16-27 overall record and 9-16 in district.

Weatherford went 0-10 in Mathis’ first year of 2017 before he turned it around in the past three seasons with a 16-17 record and three playoff berths. The Roos went 7-4 in 2019, which were the most wins since 2005, and wrapped up this season 5-6 and 4-3 in District 3-6A.

Weatherford nearly pulled off an upset in the first round, falling to Haslet Eaton, 21-14.

Mathis heads to Brock, where he replaces Chad Worrell. Worrell was at Brock for seven seasons before leaving for El Campo in January. Worrell built up the football program into one of the top Class 3A schools in the state.

In just its second varsity season, Brock finished 16-0 and won the Class 3A Division 1 state championship. The Eagles beat Cameron Yoe, 43-33 at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Since 2014, Brock has gone 91-12 and made four trips to the state semifinals.

The Eagles also reached the state championship game in 2017, losing to Rockdale, 45-29.

Prior to Weatherford, Mathis was the defensive coordinator for Aledo’s UIL state championship football teams in 2014 and 2016. Mathis played middle linebacker and tight end in three varsity seasons at Aledo for head coach and AD Tim Buchanan, graduating in 1996.