Former Byron Nelson volleyball coach returns to the bench to take over at Coppell

Libby Pacheco, who started the volleyball program at Byron Nelson turning the Bobcats into one of the best teams in Dallas-Fort Worth, returns to the sideline to become the next coach at Coppell.

Pacheco left Byron Nelson after the 2017 season and became an assistant athletic director for Northwest ISD. Pacheco posted a 205-102 record with the Bobcats since 2011.

Byron went 39-10 and played in the Class 6A Region 1 tournament in 2017.

The Bobcats made the playoffs each year under Pacheco with a trip to the regional quarterfinals on three different occasions. They also made the regional tourney in 2011.

NISD had much success during Pacheco’s time in the administration, which includes state titles for Eaton baseball (2018) and Byron Nelson volleyball (2019). All three football teams, Eaton, Byron and Justin Northwest reached the playoffs last season. Eaton volleyball reached the regional final in November.

Pacheco takes over for Julie Price, who led Coppell since 2011.

Price won over 300 games with the Cowgirls and won back-to-back UIL Class 5A state championships in 2011 and 2012. Price has won 557 career games with another state title with Austin Lake Travis in 2010.

The Cowgirls went to the playoffs every year under Price.

Among the potential returners this fall at Coppell include 2023 setter Taylor Young (374 assists), 2022 defensive specialist Rebeca Centeno (385 digs), 2022 outside hitter Reagan Engler (166 kills, 63 blocks) and 2022 outside hitter Haley Holz (160 kills, 276 digs).