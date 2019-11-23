Byron Nelson, Plano West go the limit as Bobcats capture first UIL state championship

6A State Champs: The Byron Nelson Bobcats! Photo: Matt Smith (Special to the Star-Telegram)

One final high school volleyball game of the decade and what better way to go out.

With two of the best teams in the nation and a five-set instant classic to determine the Class 6A state champion.

Byron Nelson, the No. 1 team a season ago, was knocked out in the third round of the playoffs. Since that moment, the Bobcats were working their way back.

That goal set over a year ago was accomplished on Saturday night to close out the 2019 season.

Byron Nelson defeated Plano West 21-25, 25-12, 22-25, 25-15, 15-7 at Curtis Culwell Center to capture its first UIL state title in program history.

“Plano West is a such a great team, we knew we’d see them here just by the way they played,” Byron Nelson coach Brianne Barker-Groth said. “We played them in the preseason so we knew what they were capable of. Just two heavyweights going at it. They deserved to be here, we deserved to be here and it was an awesome final.”

After tying the match at 2, Byron Nelson (50-2) dominated the final set. Plano West (40-6) never led for a single point.

Senior outside and Harding signee Skyler McKinnon took a Payton Chamberlain pass and knocked down the match point.

“It’s so amazing that we’ve worked so hard since last year,” McKinnon said. “We’ve been wanting this since that moment.”

The Bobcats, the No. 1 team in the nation, opened the fourth game with the first six points. They extended it to eight after senior Paige Flickinger recorded one of her 20 kills. They went up 17-6 on a Plano West attacking error.

Junior Charitie Luper made sure the match was going five when she picked up set point on one of her team-high 25 kills.

Luper, who hit .339 and added 12 digs and four blocks, was voted state title game MVP.

“We gave it our all. We all contributed,” said the UCLA commit. “All I thought was ‘no way, we just came back and beat Plano West’ and it’s amazing. We represented our school well.”

The Wolves, at state for the second straight season, were in control in the opener, coming out with a 11-6 lead, thanks to a pair of kills from Jill Pressly and UCLA commit Iman Ndiaye, who finished the night with a game-high 27 kills.

Byron Nelson did its best to close the gap, but Plano West held a sizable lead. The only scare came when the Bobcats pulled to within 21-19.

As the case in the fourth game, Byron Nelson started on fire in the second with the first eight points. Plano West couldn’t recover.

But the Wolves took a 2-1 lead after game three. After a back-and-forth battle, Byron Nelson led 22-20. Plano West coach Justin Waters called a timeout and the Wolves came back to play with the final five points, capped off with an ace from Ashley Le.

“Coach switched Charitie and I in the second set and it made for better matchups,” said Flickinger, who is an LSU signee. “It gave her more opportunities. Plus we started to serve more aggressively.”

“We started out normal in the first set and then we realized that Paige vs. Iman wasn’t the matchup we were looking for,” added Barker-Groth. “We switched Charitie and Paige and it worked for us. And we did a good job in the three rotations Iman wasn’t in, making sure we scored a lot of points.”

Lamar commit Gia Santini had a game-high 27 digs while Flickinger added 25. Chamberlain, who’s committed to Wyoming, registered a game-high 52 assists.

Pressly had 15 kills for the Wolves and Le chipped in 39 assists and 15 digs.

“It was our final season and we knew from the start that we had to leave our mark,” said Santini, a senior defensive specialist.

Barker-Groth has now won a UIL state title as a head coach, an assistant coach and as a player. She was on the Lovejoy staff when it won in 2014 and was an All-American player at Amarillo.

“Part of me always knew I’d get here, I don’t know if I’d ever win, but I wanted to get a team here and once I got to Byron, I knew it was a possibility,” she said. “With their talent and mindset, they’re such a selfless group. I’m so happy I got them into a position to win. They deserve it so much.”