Baseball regional final preview: 10 teams from Dallas-Fort Worth try to clinch state berth
REGIONAL FINAL
Winners to the state tournament in Round Rock.
Class 6A
Region 1
KELLER INDIANS
Record: 33-6
District: 4-6A Champs
Win Streak: 1 game
Playoffs: 8-2
How they got here: Weatherford, El Paso Americas, Eaton, Coppell
Last trip to the regional final: 2015
SOUTHLAKE CARROLL DRAGONS
Record: 28-16
District: 4-6A Runner-Up
Win Streak: 3 games
Playoffs: 7-2
How they got here: FW Paschal, El Paso Montwood, Odessa Permian, FM Marcus
Last trip to the regional final: 2019
Region 2
ROCKWALL YELLOWJACKETS
Record: 30-11-1
District: 10-6A Co-Champs
Win Streak: 18 games
Playoffs: 8-0
How they got here: Naaman Forest, Waco Midway, Wylie, Grand Oaks
Last trip to the regional final: 2013
ROCKWALL-HEATH HAWKS
Record: 34-10-1
District: 10-6A Co-Champs
Win Streak: 1 game
Playoffs: 8-3
How they got here: Rowlett, Mansfield, Sachse, Tomball
Last trip to the regional final: 2012
Class 5A
Region 1
ALEDO BEARCATS
Record: 28-9-2
District: 5-5A Champs
Win Streak: 4 games
Playoffs: 8-2
How they got here: Justin Northwest, Burleson, Mansfield Timberview, Abilene Wylie
Last trip to the regional final: 2015
AMARILLO SANDIES
Record: 31-8
District: 3-5A Champs
Win Streak: 5 games
Playoffs: 8-2
How they got here: Lubbock Monterey, El Paso El Dorado, Lubbock Cooper, Birdville
Last trip to the regional final: 2018
Region 2
FRISCO WAKELAND WOLVERINES
Record: 33-10
District: 9-5A Champs
Win Streak: 4 games
Playoffs: 8-1
How they got here: McKinney North, Carrollton Creekview, The Colony, Corsicana
Last trip to the regional final: 2017
HALLSVILLE BOBCATS
Record: 30-8
District: 15-5A Champs
Win Streak: 5 games
Playoffs: 8-1
How they got here: Huntsville, Joshua, Marshall, Lucas Lovejoy
Last trip to the regional final: 2014
Class 4A
Region 1
ARGYLE EAGLES
Record: 29-9
District: 7-4A Champ
Win Streak: 8 games
Playoffs: 8-0
How they got here: FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis, Burkburnett, Benbrook, Andrews
Last trip to the regional final: 2019
STEPHENVILLE YELLOWJACKETS
Record: 26-8-1
District: 6-4A Champs
Win Streak: 16 games
Playoffs: 8-0
How they got here: Vernon, Decatur, Graham, El Paso Riverside
Last trip to the regional final: 2013
Class 3A
Region 1
BROCK EAGLES
Record: 27-9-1
District: 8-3A Champs
Win Streak: 3 games
Playoffs: 8-1
How they got here: Jacksboro, Clyde, Wall, Littlefield
Last trip to the regional final: 2019
SHALLOWATER MUSTANGS
Record: 33-6
District: 2-3A Champs
Win Streak: 1 game
Playoffs: 8-1
How they got here: Dalhart, Lamesa, Denver City, Jim Ned
Last trip to the regional final: 2016
Region 2
GUNTER TIGERS
Record: 34-8
District: 11-3A Co-Champs
Win Streak: 2 games
Playoffs: 8-2
How they got here: Grand Saline, Whitesboro, Maypearl, Elysian Fields
Last trip to the regional final: 2004
ATLANTA RABBITS
Record: 24-11
District: 14-3A Co-Champs
Win Streak: 1 game
Playoffs: 8-2
How they got here: Winnsboro, White Oak, Harmony Grandview
Last trip to the regional final: 1998
Class 2A
Region 2
LINDSAY KNIGHTS
Record: 28-5
District: 10-2A Runner-Up
Win Streak: 6 games
Playoffs: 5-0
How they got here: Petrolia, Trenton, Alvord, Crawford
Last trip to the regional final: 2017
BOSQUEVILLE BULLDOGS
Record: 33-3
District: 14-2A Champs
Win Streak: 2 games
Playoffs: 8-1
How they got here: Ranger, Frost, Tolar, Windthorst
Last trip to the regional final: 2016
