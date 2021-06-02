Baseball regional final preview: 10 teams from Dallas-Fort Worth try to clinch state berth

REGIONAL FINAL

Winners to the state tournament in Round Rock.

Class 6A

Region 1

KELLER INDIANS

Record: 33-6

District: 4-6A Champs

Win Streak: 1 game

Playoffs: 8-2

How they got here: Weatherford, El Paso Americas, Eaton, Coppell

Last trip to the regional final: 2015

SOUTHLAKE CARROLL DRAGONS

Record: 28-16

District: 4-6A Runner-Up

Win Streak: 3 games

Playoffs: 7-2

How they got here: FW Paschal, El Paso Montwood, Odessa Permian, FM Marcus

Last trip to the regional final: 2019

Region 2

ROCKWALL YELLOWJACKETS

Record: 30-11-1

District: 10-6A Co-Champs

Win Streak: 18 games

Playoffs: 8-0

How they got here: Naaman Forest, Waco Midway, Wylie, Grand Oaks

Last trip to the regional final: 2013

ROCKWALL-HEATH HAWKS

Record: 34-10-1

District: 10-6A Co-Champs

Win Streak: 1 game

Playoffs: 8-3

How they got here: Rowlett, Mansfield, Sachse, Tomball

Last trip to the regional final: 2012

Class 5A

Region 1

ALEDO BEARCATS

Record: 28-9-2

District: 5-5A Champs

Win Streak: 4 games

Playoffs: 8-2

How they got here: Justin Northwest, Burleson, Mansfield Timberview, Abilene Wylie

Last trip to the regional final: 2015

AMARILLO SANDIES

Record: 31-8

District: 3-5A Champs

Win Streak: 5 games

Playoffs: 8-2

How they got here: Lubbock Monterey, El Paso El Dorado, Lubbock Cooper, Birdville

Last trip to the regional final: 2018

Region 2

FRISCO WAKELAND WOLVERINES

Record: 33-10

District: 9-5A Champs

Win Streak: 4 games

Playoffs: 8-1

How they got here: McKinney North, Carrollton Creekview, The Colony, Corsicana

Last trip to the regional final: 2017

HALLSVILLE BOBCATS

Record: 30-8

District: 15-5A Champs

Win Streak: 5 games

Playoffs: 8-1

How they got here: Huntsville, Joshua, Marshall, Lucas Lovejoy

Last trip to the regional final: 2014

Class 4A

Region 1

ARGYLE EAGLES

Record: 29-9

District: 7-4A Champ

Win Streak: 8 games

Playoffs: 8-0

How they got here: FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis, Burkburnett, Benbrook, Andrews

Last trip to the regional final: 2019

STEPHENVILLE YELLOWJACKETS

Record: 26-8-1

District: 6-4A Champs

Win Streak: 16 games

Playoffs: 8-0

How they got here: Vernon, Decatur, Graham, El Paso Riverside

Last trip to the regional final: 2013

Class 3A

Region 1

BROCK EAGLES

Record: 27-9-1

District: 8-3A Champs

Win Streak: 3 games

Playoffs: 8-1

How they got here: Jacksboro, Clyde, Wall, Littlefield

Last trip to the regional final: 2019

SHALLOWATER MUSTANGS

Record: 33-6

District: 2-3A Champs

Win Streak: 1 game

Playoffs: 8-1

How they got here: Dalhart, Lamesa, Denver City, Jim Ned

Last trip to the regional final: 2016

Region 2

GUNTER TIGERS

Record: 34-8

District: 11-3A Co-Champs

Win Streak: 2 games

Playoffs: 8-2

How they got here: Grand Saline, Whitesboro, Maypearl, Elysian Fields

Last trip to the regional final: 2004

ATLANTA RABBITS

Record: 24-11

District: 14-3A Co-Champs

Win Streak: 1 game

Playoffs: 8-2

How they got here: Winnsboro, White Oak, Harmony Grandview

Last trip to the regional final: 1998

Class 2A

Region 2

LINDSAY KNIGHTS

Record: 28-5

District: 10-2A Runner-Up

Win Streak: 6 games

Playoffs: 5-0

How they got here: Petrolia, Trenton, Alvord, Crawford

Last trip to the regional final: 2017

BOSQUEVILLE BULLDOGS

Record: 33-3

District: 14-2A Champs

Win Streak: 2 games

Playoffs: 8-1

How they got here: Ranger, Frost, Tolar, Windthorst

Last trip to the regional final: 2016