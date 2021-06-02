Former DFW high school baseball star has career game for Kansas City affiliate

Bobby Witt Jr. had himself a game for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Sunday.

The Colleyville Heritage graduate hit three home runs for the Naturals (Kansas City affiliate) in their 12-2 win. Witt Jr. went 3 for 4 and also drew a walk. He raised his batting average by 24 points.

Witt Jr. has hit seven homers this season in Double-A. During his rookie season in 2019 (Arizona League), he registered 43 hits and drove in 27 runs in 37 games.

Taking another look back at Bobby Witt Jr.’s special night last night



His first career multi-homer game was the 5th three-homer game in #NWANaturals history, already the 2nd this season!



If you haven't yet, get out to Arvest Ballpark this week to watch @BwittJr!@RoyalsPD pic.twitter.com/l5OgiUdMxL — NW Arkansas Naturals (@nwanaturals) May 31, 2021

THREE. HOMER. NIGHT.



Bobby Witt Jr. ties the franchise record for homers in a game by the team, SEVEN tonight for the #NWANaturals and it’s a 12-2 ballgame. pic.twitter.com/BdTTyQJgeG — NW Arkansas Naturals (@nwanaturals) May 31, 2021

Witt Jr., the son of former Texas Ranger Bobby Witt, helped the Panthers capture their first high school baseball state title over Georgetown 14-2 in six innings during the 2019 season. Then he was drafted No. 2 overall by the Kansas City Royals in the MLB Draft.

Following draft night, Witt Jr. signed with the Royals for nearly $7.8 million.

Witt Jr. batted .500 in 2019 for Colleyville Heritage with 63 hits, 37 going for extra bases. He finished with 15 home runs and 44 RBIs while recording a .575 on-base percentage and 1.095 slugging percentage.

He added eight triples and 16 stolen bases.

Witt Jr. capped off his prep career as District MVP, 5A all-state, an All-American, both Texas and National Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade and Star-Telegram player of the year.