UIL Class 1A and 2A state softball championship games set after Tuesday semifinals

Dodd City 4, Bloomburg 3 (8)

Tori Dotson singled with one out in the bottom of the eighth, stole second, and scampered home on a Journie Hillard single to right as Dodd City squeaked past Bloomburg in a Class 1A state semifinal on Tuesday afternoon at McCombs Field.

Dodd City (16-3) took a 3-0 lead with a Lindsey Mauppin RBI ground out in the third and a Dulaney Chapman double to left in the fourth that drove in Hilliard and pinch runner Carson Morrison.

Bloomburg (12-6) tied it in the sixth on an error that scored Haylee Breedlove and a 2-run single to center by Skyler Newell.

Dotson (9-2) picked up the win for the Hornets going the distance allowing five hits, three runs (none earned) with one walk and six strikeouts.

D’Hanis 4, Gail Borden County 1

D’Hanis pitcher Marissa Santos allowed an unearned run and three hits over seven innings as the Cowgirls downed Gail Borden County in the second Class 1A state semifinal Tuesday afternoon at McCombs Field.

D’Hanis (18-7-1) will meet Dodd City (16-3) for the Class 1A championship at 4 p.m. on Wednesday back at McCombs Field.

Borden County (14-4) led 1-0 after an inning when Callie Edwards reached on an error, went second on a passed ball, then scored after a throwing error while stealing third.

Santos (16-5) cruised after that striking out seven and walking three.

Kayla Looper opened the third with a triple to left for D’Hanis. Mabry Herrmann followed with a RBI single to left and she came home on a Santos double to right center.

Brighton Beard, running for Santos, went to third on a passed ball and scored when Reece Redden lofted a sacrifice fly to right to give the Cowgirls a 3-0 lead.

Natalie McFadin added an insurance run in the seventh for D’Hanis coming home on a Coyote error after lining a single to center with a one-out.

Crawford 1, Pineland West Sabine 0

Crawford broke a scoreless tie with a run in the top of the seventh and held off West Sabine as the Pirates handed the Tigers their first loss of the season in a Class 2A state semifinal on Tuesday afternoon at McCombs Field.

Madi Green grounded a two-out single to center for Crawford (32-6) in the top of the seventh and Addi Goldenberg followed with a lined tripled to left center for the only run of the game.

Crawford’s Kenzie Jones and Haley Primrose of West Sabine (37-1) both pitched gems.

Jones (27-4) scattered four hits with three walks and six strikeouts. West Sabine had two runners on in each of the first, second and seventh innings, but couldn’t score.

Primrose (21-1) walked four, fanned seven and also allowed four hits with three coming in the seventh inning. Rachel Smith opened the seventh for Crawford with a double to left, but was erased on a double play.

Green tripled with two out in the second inning for the Pirates, but, following two walks, Crawford left the bases loaded when Primrose induced a ground out to short.

Stamford 1, Weimar 0

Stamford got a run in the top of the second and Bulldogs pitcher Citlaly Gutierrez made it stand up against Weimar in the second Class 2A state semifinal Tuesday night at McCombs Field.

Stamford (24-5) will meet Crawford (32-6) in the Class 2A state title game at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at McCombs.

Weimar (40-2) had lost only once previously, 8-5 in 9 innings, to Class 4A Needville.

A lead off single in the second by Laylonna Applin was followed by a RBI double to right by Savana Gonzales for the only score against Wildcats’ pitcher Reagan Wick.

Wick (26-2) allowed five hits while striking out 11 and walking none.

But Gutierrez (24-4) was even better for the Bulldogs. Gutierrez allowed two hits, singles by Kerin Cernoch to center and and infield hit by Malarie Mican to lead off the sixth for Weimar, but a double play and strikeout ended the inning.

Gutierrez fanned eight and walked three.