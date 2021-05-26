Athletic complex at Mansfield will be renamed in the fall after late football coach

Mansfield football coach Daniel Maberry, who died of cancer in February 2020, left a legacy with a community that he was a part of for 20 years.

Now his name will live on atop the school’s athletic complex.

The school district voted to rename the athletic complex after Maberry during Tuesday’s board meeting. The building will be called the Daniel Maberry Multipurpose Athletic Complex starting in the fall.

The building will be called the Daniel Maberry Multipurpose Athletic Complex starting in the fall.

Mansfield head coach Daniel Maberry talks with quarterback Hunt Young (12) on the sidelines late in the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

Just another honor for a man that touched so many lives.

Maberry, who was 47, was hired as a teacher in the district 20 years ago and became an assistant football coach in 2002. He was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach in 2016 and took Mansfield to the regional round of the playoffs in those first two seasons when his Tigers were a combined 21-5 and won back-to-back district titles.

He was diagnosed with Stage 4 lymphoma in January of 2018, and battled for much of the first half of the year until that summer when it went into remission. He was even cleared for most of the football season, but the disease returned in October of that year.

Coaches wore lime green t-shirts to honor Daniel Maberry, the school's late head football coach, during a high school basketball game at Mansfield High School on Feb. 7, three days after the coach's passing.

Maberry was out indefinitely during the 2019 season, but came back for a couple of games that September against Mansfield Legacy and Mansfield Summit, where he got back under the headset one last time.

After a two-year battle with cancer, Maberry died, but the community continued to help his family, which included his wife Cami and two daughters.

Over $210,000 were raised since Maberry was diagnosed, most of which going toward his home mortgage. Following his diagnosis, a GoFundMe account was created and over $83,000 was raised in five months.

A few members of the community held a benefit last May. It was limited due to the coronavirus pandemic. Money was raised through donations, auction items, fundraisers and raffle tickets.