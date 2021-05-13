Arlington Lamar alum, former defensive coordinator named Vikings head football coach

After one season at Irving MacArthur, Billy Skinner returns to Arlington Lamar and takes over the football program according to Dave Campbell’s Matt Stepp on Thursday.

He replaces Laban DeLay who took the job at South Grand Prairie in April.

MacArthur went 2-6 overall last season and 2-4 in district play.

Skinner graduated from Lamar in 2004 and played cornerback before playing in college at BYU and Sam Houston State. He was an assistant coach with the Vikings from 2010-19.

He was named Lamar’s defensive coordinator from 2015-19 while with DeLay.

While Skinner was on staff, the Vikings made the postseason eight times with a trip to the regional round four times (2015, 2016-19). DeLay was with Lamar for six seasons while posting a 46-23 record.

The Vikings went 4-6 this past season.

The Arlington NAACP and Lamar High School alumni recently questioned the hiring process from the Arlington school district asking for more transparency.

Other coaching changes in Fort Worth area:

Arlington Bowie: Danny DeArman out, Joseph Sam in

Arlington Lamar: Laban DeLay out, Billy Skinner in

LD Bell: Mike Glaze out, TJ Dibble in

South Grand Prairie: Brent Whitson out, Laban DeLay in

Mansfield Legacy: Chris Melson out

Waxahachie: Todd Alexander out, Shane Tolleson in

Weatherford: Billy Mathis out, Aubrey Sims in

Eastern Hills: Tracy Simien out, Devvin Anderson in

Joshua: Gary Robinson out, Danny DeArman in

Brock: Chad Worrell out, Billy Mathis in