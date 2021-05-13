Duncanville running backs coach takes over football program at alma mater Eastern Hills

The Fort Worth school district announced Devvin Anderson as the new head football coach at Eastern Hills on Wednesday, replacing Tracy Simien who stepped down from his post in March.

Anderson graduated from Eastern Hills in 1998.

He was the running backs coach at Duncanville last season.

While at Eastern Hills, Anderson was an all-district defensive back as a junior and a senior and also earned second-team all-district honors as a point guard on the basketball team. He went on to play at Hardin-Simmons.

Anderson helped coach Duncanville this past season to a 10-2 record and an appearance in the Class 6A Division 1 state semifinals before losing to Southlake Carroll, 34-27.

The Panthers averaged 45 points per game.

Simien, a former TCU and NFL linebacker, led the Highlanders for the past nine seasons and posted a 31-58 record. Eastern Hills went 3-5 in 2020-21 with two wins over Diamond Hill-Jarvis and another against Carter-Riverside.

The Highlanders reached the playoffs in 2018, snapping a nine-year drought.

Other coaching changes in Fort Worth area:

Arlington Bowie: Danny DeArman out, Joseph Sam in

Arlington Lamar: Laban DeLay out, Billy Skinner in

LD Bell: Mike Glaze out, TJ Dibble in

South Grand Prairie: Brent Whitson out, Laban DeLay in

Mansfield Legacy: Chris Melson out

Waxahachie: Todd Alexander out, Shane Tolleson in

Weatherford: Billy Mathis out, Aubrey Sims in

Eastern Hills: Tracy Simien out, Devvin Anderson in

Joshua: Gary Robinson out, Danny DeArman in

Brock: Chad Worrell out, Billy Mathis in