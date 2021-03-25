FW Eastern Hills looking for new football coach as former NFL linebacker steps down

Fort Worth Eastern Hills head football coach Tracy Simien stepped down from his position on Thursday, according to Dave Campbell’s Matt Stepp. The Highlanders will be searching for a new coach in 2021.

Simien, a former TCU and NFL linebacker, was in charge of the Highlanders for the past nine seasons and posted a 31-58 record. Eastern Hills went 3-5 in 2020-21 with wins over Diamond Hill-Jarvis (2) and Carter-Riverside.

The Highlanders reached the playoffs in 2018, snapping a nine-year drought.

A graduate of Sweeny HS, Simien played at TCU before he played 117 games in the NFL. Simien played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs (7) and San Diego/LA Chargers.

Other coaching changes in Fort Worth area:

Arlington Bowie: Danny DeArman out, Joseph Sam in

LD Bell: Mike Glaze out, TJ Dibble in

South Grand Prairie: Brent Whitson out

Waxahachie: Todd Alexander out, Shane Tolleson in

Weatherford: Billy Mathis out, Aubrey Sims in

Joshua: Gary Robinson out, Danny DeArman in

Brock: Chad Worrell out, Billy Mathis in