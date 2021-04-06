Arlington Lamar football coach stays in district, returns to South Grand Prairie

Arlington Lamar is the latest school searching for a new head football coach in 2021 after Laban DeLay was hired by South Grand Prairie on Tuesday.

DeLay was 46-23 in six seasons with the Vikings, including 4-6 in 2020-21.

He replaces former colleague Brent Whitson, who took over Denison in February. Whitson had been at SGP since 2011. DeLay was an assistant for Whitson, having been at SGP from 2007-14.

Lamar and SGP are grouped in District 8-6A. SGP beat Lamar last season, 21-19.

Under DeLay, Lamar went to the playoffs five of six times and won at least one playoff game four times. The Vikings posted an 11-2 record with trips to the regional round twice (2015, 2018).

The Vikings also went 10-2 in 2019 and beat Euless Trinity in the bi-district round.

Other coaching changes in Fort Worth area:

Arlington Bowie: Danny DeArman out, Joseph Sam in

LD Bell: Mike Glaze out, TJ Dibble in

Waxahachie: Todd Alexander out, Shane Tolleson in

Weatherford: Billy Mathis out, Aubrey Sims in

Joshua: Gary Robinson out, Danny DeArman in

FW Eastern Hills: Tracey Simien out

Brock: Chad Worrell out, Billy Mathis in