What won and what lost in Tarrant County and Texas on Election Day

Voters get stickers to commemorate voting. rmallison@star-telegram.com

The ballots have been cast.

Now it’s time to see how voters in Tarrant County and Texas weighed in on a slew of issues — ranging from city council and school board races to school bond proposals and requests to amend the Texas Constitution — for the Nov. 5 election.

Here’s an easy way to find election results.

Click below to see official tallies from the Tarrant County Elections office and the Texas Secretary of State’s office. Polls closed at 7 p.m.

Below that will be Star-Telegram Election Night stories when they are posted. They will continue to be updated through the night.

Tarrant County results

Statewide results

