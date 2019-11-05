Politics & Government

What won and what lost in Tarrant County and Texas on Election Day

The ballots have been cast.

Now it’s time to see how voters in Tarrant County and Texas weighed in on a slew of issues — ranging from city council and school board races to school bond proposals and requests to amend the Texas Constitution — for the Nov. 5 election.

Here’s an easy way to find election results.

Click below to see official tallies from the Tarrant County Elections office and the Texas Secretary of State’s office. Polls closed at 7 p.m.

Below that will be Star-Telegram Election Night stories when they are posted. They will continue to be updated through the night.

Tarrant County results

Statewide results

Daphne Brookins claims early lead in race to represent District 4 for FW schools

Keller’s $315 million school bond plan draws early support

Early voting results are in for Arlington’s school bond. Here’s how things are looking

Here’s how Aledo, Azle and Everman residents voted on school bond proposals

Tarrant County College’s $825 million bond proposal supported by early voters

