Early voting results are in for Arlington’s school bond. Here’s how things are looking

People move in and out of a Tarrant County Sub-courthouse during the Arlington School Bond election in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 05, 2019. The 966 million dollar school bond package would be used for facilities, transportation, safety, security, technology and fine arts without increasing the debt service tax rate. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

The Arlington school district’s school bond package is off to an early lead after early voting results were released Tuesday evening.

Out of 7,927 early votes, 66% voted in favor of the nearly $1 billion bond package.

Marcelo Cavazos, superintendent of the Arlington school district, said the early returns make him optimistic about what’s to come later tonight.

“We know we have to continue to monitor those voter returns, but at this point we’re optimistic and thankful for the voters,” Cavazos said.

Administrators do not expect to increase the tax rate if voters approve the bond.

The district plans to rebuild Carter Junior High, Berry Elementary, Thornton Elementary and Webb Elementary and close Roark and Knox elementary schools. Those buildings are about 60 years old.

Money would also be used for renovations to accommodate state-mandated pre-kindergarten classes and to upgrade playgrounds, gymnasiums and athletic fields.

The upgrades to athletic fields include replacing the artificial turf and constructing the softball and football fields.

Other facilities, equipment, transportation and utilities needs are also addressed in the bond proposal.

Tarrant County voters broke records for early voting turnout on a constitutional amendment election this year. As of Nov. 1, 48,055 people had voted early along with more than 630,000 Texans.

A surveying and advising company and district officials agreed in August that the bond had good odds in the election, saying the package was about students and that would garner voter support for the measure.