Tarrant County College’s $825 million bond proposal supported by early voters

Voters on Tuesday night showed support for Tarrant County College’s proposed $825 million expansion.

With early voting results counted, 60% of voters across Tarrant County were in favor of allowing the community college district to issue up to $825 million in bonds to cover construction costs for campus expansions, compared to 40% of voters against the proposal.

Those early results didn’t include votes that took place on Tuesday. Tarrant County election officials were still working on calculating those results as of 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Supporters of the community college say the bond funding will allow the school to meet the needs of a student population that has exploded to roughly 90,000 students.

The money would be used to build some new facilities, and renovate others, according to the college website. expand campuses.

It’s the first bond election for Tarrant County College (originally known as Tarrant County Junior College) in 25 years.