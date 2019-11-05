Keller liquor sales, street maintenance tax measures win support among early voters

Keller residents showed support in early voting for expanded liquor sales in their city, and also support for reauthorizing a quarter-cent sales tax for street maintenance.

With early voting counted Tuesday evening, 71% were in favor of alcohol sales and 29% were against it.

The proposed sales tax for street maintenance was supported by 83% percent and opposed by 17%.

As of 7:45 p.m., Tarrant County election officials were still counting ballots cast on Tuesday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Regarding liquor sales, the local option question was added to the ballot after nearly 7,850 people signed a petition for the measure, according to the city’s website. The item asks residents to vote yes or no on “the legal sale of all alcoholic beverages, including mixed beverages.”

Until recent years, much of Northeast Tarrant County had been dry since the Prohibition era. But the sale of packaged liquor as well as drinks served in bars and restaurants has loosened throughout the region since the 1990s, and alcohol of all kinds is now widely available in cities surrounding Keller.

Keller voters’ support of the quarter-cent sales tax indicates that residents are eager for more city resources to be spent fixing the area’s crowded roads.

The city traditionally has paid for road work through a combination of dollars from the city’s general fund, which is mostly funded by property taxes, as well as the dedicated street maintenance sales tax.

The quarter-cent sales tax is expected to generate $1.6 million annually for four years, at which time it would expire unless voters approved it again.

The approval of the streets tax means that the city’s total sales tax rate will remain at 8.25 percent. At that rate, 25 cents of every $100 spent on taxable items in the city goes toward streets, according to the city website.

Since the street maintenance sales tax was last authorized in 2015, the money has been used to repair or repave 7.7 miles on 39 streets, including Rufe Snow Drive, Rapp Road and Keller-Smithfield Road.