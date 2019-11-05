Keller’s $315 million school bond plan draws early support

Keller ISD proposed a $315 million bond.

A proposed $315 million bond program to improve all the schools in the Keller school district and add indoor athletic fields at each of the four high schools drew early support Tuesday night.

The proposal drew 56.9% approval, with early votes reporting.

The proposed Keller ISD bond program includes replacing four of the oldest elementary schools (Florence, Heritage, Parkview and Whitley Road); upgrading security, technology and life security efforts throughout the district; renovating two of the oldest middle schools (Fossil Hill and Keller); building an industrial trades and agriscience center; and building indoor athletic fields at each high school.

Critics had questioned whether this proposal sought to do too much, particularly regarding the indoor athletic fields.

Opponents created a Facebook page, a video and a political action committee called “It’s OK to vote no, Keller ISD.” The video stated that voters need to “let Keller ISD return with a needs based bond.”

Voters in 2008 rejected a $25.6 million plan to build a second football stadium.

School officials said the bond would not require a tax rate increase. But tax bills could increase as property values continue to grow.

Critics said they feared the bond program would add too much debt to the district’s tax burden.