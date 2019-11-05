Some Tarrant voters are having problems casting ballots on Election Day

Some voters heading to the polls this morning have reported that some of the new voting machines are down.

At some sites, such as Genesis United Methodist Church on Hulen Street, all the machines were reported down. At another site, Northpark YMCA on North Beach Street, a couple of machines were reported down but others were working.

Posts on Facebook also indicate machines were temporarily down at Keller Town Hall as well.

Tarrant Elections Administrator Heider Garcia said his office is looking into the situation to see what the problem is.

“We’ve had some poll workers call in ... who are having some issues,” he said.

Polls are open until 7 p.m.

Voters today are using for the first time new voting equipment at polling sites.

These new machines have a touchscreen where voters can review the ballot and make their choices. The machine will print a list of the choices made. After you review that sheet, you’ll put it in one of the scanners to cast your vote.

Also, this is the first election where voters aren’t locked into their traditional polling place.

This election, for the first time, Tarrant County will have countywide vote centers that let voters cast their ballots at any polling place in the county on Election Day. There are 332 vote centers, eight fewer polling sites in Tarrant County than last year.

A list of all the vote centers is online at tarrantcounty.com/en/elections.

For any election information, call the Tarrant County Elections Center at 817-831-8683.