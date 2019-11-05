Here’s how Aledo, Azle and Everman residents voted on school bond proposals

A look at voters in a previous election lining up at the polling site in Paschal High School. Star-Telegram

Multi-million dollar school bond proposals in Aledo, Azle and Everman drew a mixed reaction from voters Tuesday night.

A $149.9 million school bond program in Aledo drew 73% support from Tarrant voters and 69% support from Parker County voters, with early votes reporting.

Officials have said the bond proposal was needed to meet growing population and enrollment growth.

The bond would pay for two new campuses (Middle School No. 2 and Elementary School No. 6), renovations to three campuses (Aledo Middle School, McAnally Intermediate and Vandagriff Elementary), replace furniture at three elementary schools, land for future schools.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Everman bond takes early lead

In Everman, 59.5% of early voters supported a $40 million school bond program.

School officials said that rising enrollment has put the district at capacity. The bond would add floors and classrooms to the Everman Joe C. Bean High School, Baxter Junior High and the Townley Elementary School.

The bond program might include adding classrooms and more to the Dan Powell Intermediate School. And it would include some restructuring, such as opening an Early Childhood Center at Dan Powell Intermediate and moving fifth-graders to the elementary school. It also would include new roofs for schools throughout the district.

Azle bond losing early

In Azle, 55.8% of Tarrant voters, and 65 percent of Parker County voters, opposed a $79.8 million bond program in early voting.

School leaders said the district is expected to grow by about 750 students in the next five years. The bond would pay for a kitchen and expansion of Azle High School’s cafeteria, as well as a new band hall. It also would fund improvements to the Agriculture Science Animal Barn, 13 new science labs and a new black box theater.

It also would pay to renovate the six tennis courts and build four new ones and well as build a kitchen, cafeteria, gym and classrooms at the Liberty Elementary School.